Michelle Collins gives wide-leg jeans a summer-ready spin with this trending jacket. It's the perfect outfit formula for breezy, sunny days

While the heatwave was glorious, we're happy to have slightly cooler climes on the horizon, but if the sudden dip in temperature has you asking what should I wear today? A pair of wide-leg jeans is a great option for a cooler summer day, and Michelle Collins' latest outfit is a blueprint for how to style wide-leg jeans for summer.

One of the key denim trends for 2026, wide-leg jeans are great for hot days as they allow for air to circulate to the skin, keeping you cool and also covered up from the sun's UV rays. Adding polish to her light wash jeans, Michelle added one of this season's hottest jacket styles. Military blazers are something we usually see reserved for autumn, but they have found their way into summer wardrobes, and this 90s nostalgic style is being reworked into jeans outfits for a cool, laidback look.

The former EastEnders actress shared a photo on Instagram of her visit to Malibu, where she teamed her wide-leg trousers with a classic t-shirt and a stylish military-inspired jacket from Zara. Michelle complemented her look with a pair of what we're dubbing this summer's best sunglasses - a pair of oversized aviators that shielded her eyes from bright sunshine and reflections from the sea.

Jeans and a blazer with a summer-ready twist

A post shared by Michelle Collins (@michelledcollins) A photo posted by on

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When it comes to finding the best jeans for your body shape, a high-waisted fit will always create the illusion of a longer, leaner silhouette as it tricks the eye into thinking your legs start higher up on the body.

If you're a jeans lover and are wondering what to wear in a heat, swap your skinnies and straight styles for a wide leg fit. A palazzo style or barrel leg jeans are both great fits as the temperatures rise - the looser fabric will allow air to circulate around your legs and keep them cool.

Fabric can also make a big difference in how you feel - avoid rigid selvage denim and instead look for lighter weaves such as chambray denim. It's also worth considering the wash of your jeans. Lighter shades such as white jeans outfits and pale blue hues will feel cooler than dark indigos or black.