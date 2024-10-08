Iconic celebrities who have mastered having a signature look

Fashions fade, style is eternal. Wise words credited to the legendary Yves Saint Laurent, and words which some celebrities really took to heart.

While it's typical to see the biggest stars of the day dressed in the biggest trends of the day, some have decided to cultivate their own signature style, one which transcends fads and trends.

Whether you're looking for some capsule wardrobe inspo or are trying to nail your own signature style, take notes from these fashion-forward celebs, including the Princess of Wales, Sarah Jessica Parker and more.

32 celebrities who have mastered having a signature look

Diane Keaton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quite possibly the most famous example of someone who has mastered their own style, and someone who has cultivated it to perfect for decades, Diane Keaton has one of the most recognisable looks.

The quintessential Diane Keaton look often includes an assortment of statement accessories, heavy outerwear and a playful blend of masculine and feminine.

In fact, Diane has such a sense of her own style that many sources agree that she dressed herself for her Oscar-winning role in Annie Hall first, and it’s not just that she adopted the style given to the character afterwards. Diane’s unique style is at the core of her 2024 Rizzoli book, Diane Keaton: Fashion First.

Wear It Well: Reclaim Your Closet and Rediscover the Joy of Getting Dressed | £14.79 at Amazon Stuck in a style funk? Looking to add some more consistency to your look or create your own signature style? Then turn to this book by celebrity fashion stylist Allison Bornstein who explains how to curate your closet and discover your personal style, all using pieces you already own.

Anna Wintour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’ve devoured every issue of Vogue for the past three decades or you’ve never touched the fashion bible, you know the editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Even the most fashion-averse individual would be able to describe Anna Wintour thanks to her dedication to a unique look. The angular bob. The heavy, dark sunglasses. The impenetrable facial expression.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, as the world got to know her – is a real-life Princess, and that means a large part of her job really is getting dressed for the part.

While the stylish Princess has had some utterly stunning style moments over the years – plus some regal tiara moments that feel evocative of a real-life fairy tale – she’s also proven that she has a preference for a specific style. When she’s not required to go all out tiara and ballgown, you can expect Catherine to rock a coatdress in a range of colours – and more often than not, it’s an Alexander McQueen coatdress.

Karl Lagerfeld

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late emperor of fashion, Karl Lagerfeld brought a flair of baroque glamour, hard masculinity and theatricality to his own style. While he designed some truly memorable pieces for the likes of Chloe and Chanel, Karl’s own style leaned into a black-and-white palette, leather gloves and tough, almost-military-esque touches with chunky boots.

His signature style was always capped off with his icy ponytail and his darling companion, the cat Choupette.

Kris Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mother of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the closest thing to a modern day American royal family, Kris Jenner’s own crowning glory is the spiky, short pixie cut which has become indisputably her trademark.

Before Kris, that hairstyle might have been called a cropped pixie, or a layered pixie. Now, it’s simply the Kris Jenner. Kris also complements her classic, no-fuss hairstyle with a steady uniform of form-fitting blazers and wide-legged trousers. A solid uniform for the ultimate momager businesswoman.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen of Pop had such a chokehold on the world that, some four decades after first bursting onto the scene, the iconic look of her early days is still unmistakably Madonna.

While her style has evolved over the years, she still has people pay homage to her by recreating some of those earlier looks which include blonde locks with dark roots, heavy, dark eyebrows and a mix of Catholic emblems (crucifixes, rosaries) plus an abundance of wristbands.

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was only after Katy Perry changed her signature look that many people realised just how much the Teenage Dream singer had made the style her own. We are, of course, talking about the hitmaker’s iconic raven-black locks.

Whether she rocks wet-look curls or she plays with a 50s-inspired pin-up style, Katy’s jet-black hair is one of her identifiable features. When she debuted a peroxide blonde pixie cut in 2017, fans could barely believe it was the same person.

Ariana Grande

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If one were to play word association and the star in question was Ariana Grande, it’s an almost near-certainty that one of the first words people would ascribe to the starlet is ‘ponytail.’ Ariana, who has forged a hugely successful career in music and acting, is often defined by the fact her hair is always in a thick, high pony.

As it turns out, though, Ariana’s distinct style is more a happy accident. As she explained in a 2014 Facebook post, “since people give me such a hard time about my hair I thought I'd take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody. I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair. I now wear a wig on Sam & Cat.”

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The always glamorous Blake Lively is a reliable red carpet marvel, whether it’s at her film premieres or wowing at the Met Gala. And while she is known to experiment with her choice of dresses – from form-fitting, sexy gowns to elaborate works of art – her go-to style is always her thick, healthy blonde hair.

From big, loose curls to detailed plaits and pony tails, Blake Lively often owns some of the best ever hair looks on the red carpet.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Truth be told, Pamela Anderson could have two spots on this list. In the 90s and early 00s, her signature style played up to her image as the modern-day blonde bombshell, with big hair, big makeup and big cleavage.

However, the Baywatch actress has pivoted in recent years, and since 2019, she’s famously made a bare, makeup-free face her standout style. She explained that she stopped wearing makeup primarily due to the loss of her long-time makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, who passed away from breast cancer in 2019.

Zooey Deschanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Girl actress is so recognisable for her trademark hairstyle, that without it, people quite literally cannot recognise her. Zooey’s thick, brunette hair and block fringe is how people identify her, and there’s a popular online meme where the star is shown with her fringe swept to one side. People jokingly compare it to the running gag of Clark Kent simply removing his glasses to become Superman and people failing to tell it’s the same person.

Avril Lavigne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She may have burst onto the scene in the 2000s as a rebellious teen, but, as it turns out, Sk8r Boi icon Avril Lavigne’s punk princess aesthetic wasn’t a phase. She’s kept her style for decades, including dark, smudged eyeliner, choppy, coloured hair and punk-rock inspired clothes.

Christina Aguilera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She’s had many memorable moments over the years, and some are less family-friendly than others, but Christina Aguilera has pivoted her style over the years.

Now, her trademark style includes her bright, blonde hair, usually bone straight or in a slick pony, paired with a signature red lip. Christina also went through a phase where she reintroduced a pin-up, 1950s-esque style.

Sofia Vergara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can we all live in Sofia Vergara’s world? The Emmy winning star of Modern Family has mastered a signature style that is full of glamour and romance.

Whenever Sofia makes an appearance on the red carpet, she doesn’t deviate from a tried-and-tested formula. Evoking Old Hollywood, she favours form-fitting, strapless gowns, big, bouncy hair and timeless beauty.

Joan Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s nothing like a dame, and Dame Joan Collins has been giving the same unapologetic, over-the-top glamour for decades. From the big hair to bejewelled outfits, blazers with big shoulder pads and bright, red lips, the Dynasty legend refuses to dial back the glitz for anyone.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JLo’s best looks over the years have proven she’s an undisputed style icon, but they also showcase the singer/actress preferred beauty look. Jennifer’s trademark glam nearly always includes a soft, nude lip and a smoky eye.

Her hair will either be pulled back in a meticulous ponytail so all eyes can take in the flawless face (and typically a pair of hoop earrings), or she’ll try loose, long curls as a nod to her earlier days.

Janelle Monae

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Multi-talented Janelle Monae has many strings to her bow – singer, songwriter, actress and fashion icon. She’s also accomplished the impressive feat of completely owning a style – her signature is an avant-garde, elevated blend of menswear and womenswear. She often only wears black and white, as a sort of modernist take on black tie.

Cara Delevingne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British model and actress Cara Delevingne is not one to shy away from experimenting. From wearing a top hat and tails to Princess Eugenie’s wedding to rocking daring, statement making outfits on the red carpet, she seldom relies on a go-to style. However, that’s not to say Cara doesn’t have a distinct feature that is unmistakeably hers – the thick, dark eyebrows. She might play with her hair and style, but she’s a masterclass in having standout brows.

Dita von Teese

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Retro glamour is the Dita von Teese trademark, and nobody does it better. The burlesque icon is heavily inspired by the pin-up girls of the 1940s and 50s, and she brings that touch of vintage glamour and overtly feminine aesthetics to all her appearances.

Marilyn Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The platinum blonde. The wet, red lips. The sleepy, seductive eyes. Marilyn Monroe might be a Hollywood star who left us several decades ago, but her instantly recognisable beauty look is timeless, and has meant her star power has never waned.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love Victoria Beckham, we really do, but let’s be honest. Her trademark style is simply… not smiling. Of course, the always stylish icon has other signature looks. The dark, brunette hair. The smoky eyes. The impeccable attention to detail in her outfits. But it’s the pout and the pose that’s instantly recognisable.

And props to Posh, she’s in on the joke. She famously joked to Vogue.com about her signature stony face, “I’m smiling on the inside but feel I have a responsibility to the fashion community.”

David Bowie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late David Bowie's personal style was almost as iconic as his music, and it was part of what made him a true legend. While his appearance was constantly evolving, mirroring his artistic experimentation and music aliases, he was known for his androgyny, theatrical makeup, and embodiment of London’s bold, punky fashion scene.

Iris Apfel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The matriarch of maximalism, the late Iris Apfel became a late-in-life style icon. A lover of style for all her life, the interior designer and businesswoman became more widely known after the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City hosted a show about her called Rara Avis (rare bird) in 2005.

Starring in documentaries and publishing her own books, Iris was known for her use of colour, eye-catching accessories and signature oversized glasses.

Hillary Clinton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton has broken down many borders throughout her professional career, but another triumph she should be celebrated for was revolutionising the pantsuit. A chic array of colourful and well-tailored suits became her go-to uniform, and the former Secretary of State became so emblematic of the style that she referred to her staff as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pantsuits.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From stealing the scene at the Met Gala to rocking some risqué red carpet looks, Rihanna is a firm fashion favourite. But one of her all-time style achievements was making vibrant red hair a must-do trend. It was one of the biggest beauty moments of the early 2010s.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker’s best looks are so varied, with the eternal clothes horse able to nail any trend and master any style. But while she is not afraid to switch up her style, one signature feature that she rarely strays from is her big, bouncy curls. Since debuting those voluminous curls as Carrie Bradshaw in 1998, SJP (and Carrie) have been the posterchild for curly hairstyles.

Jamie Lee Curtis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An Oscar winning icon, Jamie Lee Curtis is known for her scream queen turns in films like Halloween and Prom Night. But she’s also well-known for being a master of the short, cropped pixie cut, and a stellar example of short hairstyles for women over 50. She often mixes it up, introducing a delicate, side-swept fringe or a spikier, sassier style depending on the occasion.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, or Jackie O as some like to refer to the former First Lady, was one of the first true style icons in politics. Such was her celebrated, signature First Lady style that she is credited for bringing fashion into politics, and popularising items such as the pillbox hat and the tailored, coloured suit. Her legendary style fostered friendships with designers including Halston.

Dolly Parton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it’s become expected for celebrities to try and shock their way into the headlines with fashion transformations or unexpected looks, Dolly Parton has decidedly done things her own way for decades.

With her big, bleach-blonde hair, always-done, manicured nails and rhinestone-studded outfits, Dolly has never tried to fit in or follow the trends. Indeed, one of her amusing Dollyisms was her quip to Barbara Walters in 1977, where she said, “I would never stoop so low as to be fashionable, that’s the easiest thing in the world to do.”

Shania Twain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for ways to style leopard print, the always fun trend that’s never gone out of style? Simply look to Shania Twain. The legendary country singer has always enjoyed playing with fashion, but one of her defining, signature looks is rocking the animal print.

She made it part of her trademark after donning a daring, head-to-toe leopard print catsuit for the music video, That Don’t Impress Me Much. She’s continued to weave the style into her looks and career.

Helena Bonham Carter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helena Bonham Carter has the kind of style that cannot be replicated. If one tried, they would look like they fell into a laundry pile. But somehow, Helena always masters the jumbled, mismatched and daringly different aesthetic.

When interviewed by Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe for Interview magazine, Helena was asked if she considers herself into fashion. Her reply? “All I’m into is dressing up.” Some of her key looks included mismatched shoes with a Vivienne Westwood dress at the 2011 Golden Globe awards.

Queen Elizabeth II

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t just famous around the world for being the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Her Majesty was one of the most unlikely style icons of the last century. Her Majesty favoured a wardrobe packed full of bright ensembles, loud patterns and matching hats.

A true original, and hard to miss, there was logic behind the style. She believed, as the Queen, that she should be easily visible. This is so the huge crowds of people coming out to see her could spot her and truly feel like they laid eyes on her, even from a distance.