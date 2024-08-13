The timeless lip liner Cindy Crawford swears by for a flattering nude lip

Much like a smokey eye, a matte neutral lip is a classic calling card of 1990s beauty that still looks perfect today. Luckily for us, Cindy Crawford has revealed the ultra-flattering shade of lip liner she used to wear on and off the runway...

While the best long-lasting lipsticks are true beauty staples, no lip look is complete without liner, especially if you're seeking a matte finish. A nude or neutral liner, for instance, can offer subtle shaping to your lips ahead of your lippie application, or be worn on its own for a chic, muted finish. And if you've ever looked to the likes of Cindy Crawford, hoping to recreate her iconic neutral lip, we have some intel that you might find rather exciting.

The star recently shared the exact liner that every supermodel wore - and it's a timeless beauty staple that's still well worth a buy.

The exact £20 liner behind Cindy Crawford's iconic lip look

Sharing her modern take on '90s supermodel makeup with Allure, Cindy Crawford reminisced over the product "everyone" used to wear to achieve that classic nude lip. "I remember back in the day, it was the MAC Spice pencil," she quipped, "everyone had it, everyone did it."

(Image credit: Getty Images (L to R): Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/ Stringer | Vinnie Zuffante / Stringer)

Fortunately for any fans of the look, despite decades - and copious other beauty trends - having passed, you can still get your hands on the exact celebrity-approved shade...

'90s staple MAC Lip Pencil in Shade Spice View at Look Fantastic RRP: £20 | Touted as one of the best lip liners of all time, MAC's pencil is available in a wide range of shades and features a creamy formula that applies easily and lasts. Spice, in particular, boasts a flattering rosy-brown colour that can be used to shape, overline and fill your lips for the perfect neutral pout - and as Crawford reminds us, has been a beauty go-to since the '90s.

Ranked alongside Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk, Spice is a true staple for your collection. It's described as a 'pink cinnamon' shade with a long-lasting, velvety finish. And while it's the shade you need in your arsenal for an authentic '90s lip, it's still very much a timeless option. You can wear it alone, for a muted look, or as a base for brighter lipstick shades.

If you're already a fan of MAC's Spice pencil and looking to change things up, Crawford went on to share that she also now uses a liner from VeryTerri in the shade Amaretto, followed by Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip gloss (at Sephora) to achieve a plump, neutral lip.