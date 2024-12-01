You'd never guess I have dry skin when I use this radiance-boosting setting spray

While you might think that fairly dry skin and an obsession with dewy makeup are mutually exclusive, a certain Charlotte Tilbury setting spray makes the unlikely combination a reality - so much so that I'm on my third bottle...

There are few things worse than spending your morning meticulously blending out your best foundation, bronzer and liquid blush, for a natural and radiant-looking finish, only to have all your hard work seemingly disintegrate in the hours that follow. This is why the best setting sprays exist, to seal your beauty products into place and, in some cases, afford a blurred and hydrated look. Now, when I say 'some cases' I really mean one very specific case, and it just so happens to live on our list of the best Charlotte Tilbury products of all time.

Airbrush Flawless setting spray is one of the few products I've repurchased multiple times and it's as effective at locking in your makeup as it is imparting a hydrated gleam...

Why Charlotte Tilbury's setting spray is my go-to for hold and glow

Topped with the iconic gold lid that is so synonymous with Charlotte Tilbury's collection, this setting spray is equally as raved about as it is overlooked beside the likes of Lip Cheat (touted as one of the best lip liners), Hollywood Flawless Filter and of course, the original Pillow Talk lipstick. As far as I'm concerned, however, it's one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products you can buy - having bought it three times myself...

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray View at Cult Beauty $13.99 at Walmart $23 at Nordstrom RRP: from £20 for 34ml This spray can be used to prime or set your makeup and boasts a hydrating blend of aloe vera and Japanese Green Tea. It's lightweight, waterproof and offers long-lasting hold (up to 16 hours), whilst also imparting a refreshing, floral scent to the skin.

To give you a little context on my skin type and makeup preferences, I have sensitive and combination skin, but it verges more on dry especially when the autumn/winter seasons strike. I am prone to areas of dryness around my nose and cheeks, and let's just say, that if I didn't use copious amounts of the best moisturisers, those areas would cover my entire face. Thus, I use plenty of cream and glow-boosting products to keep my skin looking healthy and hydrated, which is where this trusty setting spray factors in.

I tend to apply it as a final flourish to my makeup routine, to lock everything in place, but if I need it to last, I'll also mist on a layer after my foundation step. Because of my penchant for glow, I run the risk of all my product moving and melting away, but this spray locks it in place without making my makeup look cakey, dry or mattified - in fact, it does the opposite.

(Image credit: Future)

In just one quick spritz, the Airbrush Flawless spray - with its blend of aloe vera and Japanese Green Tea - offers hydration and as the name suggests, a flawless finish. It seems to maintain that 'just applied' gleam my foundation (Armani Luminous Silk, if you're curious) has after blending it into my skin. I also find that it seems to revive the look of my skin after I've applied my Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush powder to tackle any areas of excess shine or where I don't want my makeup to crease, without reversing its blurring effect.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I will concede that it is a tad pricy, costing £32 for the full bottle, but I've also previously purchased the travel size option (for £20) and found it lasts several months - even when applying it every day - sometimes twice if I'm going out in the evening.

How to apply Charlotte Tilbury setting spray

If you're unsure when or how to apply this setting spray, I would always recommend using it as a final step, to lock in your makeup but you can also add a spritz whenever you want to. Be it before your makeup as a priming step, after your foundation or once you've applied your contour products.

When setting your skin, Charlotte Tilbury recommends spraying the mist from six to eight inches away.