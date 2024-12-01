You'd never guess I have dry skin when I use this radiance-boosting setting spray
Offering hold and glow that withstands the harshest winter days, Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Setting Spray has reached holy-grail status in my routine...
While you might think that fairly dry skin and an obsession with dewy makeup are mutually exclusive, a certain Charlotte Tilbury setting spray makes the unlikely combination a reality - so much so that I'm on my third bottle...
There are few things worse than spending your morning meticulously blending out your best foundation, bronzer and liquid blush, for a natural and radiant-looking finish, only to have all your hard work seemingly disintegrate in the hours that follow. This is why the best setting sprays exist, to seal your beauty products into place and, in some cases, afford a blurred and hydrated look. Now, when I say 'some cases' I really mean one very specific case, and it just so happens to live on our list of the best Charlotte Tilbury products of all time.
Airbrush Flawless setting spray is one of the few products I've repurchased multiple times and it's as effective at locking in your makeup as it is imparting a hydrated gleam...
Why Charlotte Tilbury's setting spray is my go-to for hold and glow
Topped with the iconic gold lid that is so synonymous with Charlotte Tilbury's collection, this setting spray is equally as raved about as it is overlooked beside the likes of Lip Cheat (touted as one of the best lip liners), Hollywood Flawless Filter and of course, the original Pillow Talk lipstick. As far as I'm concerned, however, it's one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products you can buy - having bought it three times myself...
RRP: from £20 for 34ml
This spray can be used to prime or set your makeup and boasts a hydrating blend of aloe vera and Japanese Green Tea. It's lightweight, waterproof and offers long-lasting hold (up to 16 hours), whilst also imparting a refreshing, floral scent to the skin.
To give you a little context on my skin type and makeup preferences, I have sensitive and combination skin, but it verges more on dry especially when the autumn/winter seasons strike. I am prone to areas of dryness around my nose and cheeks, and let's just say, that if I didn't use copious amounts of the best moisturisers, those areas would cover my entire face. Thus, I use plenty of cream and glow-boosting products to keep my skin looking healthy and hydrated, which is where this trusty setting spray factors in.
I tend to apply it as a final flourish to my makeup routine, to lock everything in place, but if I need it to last, I'll also mist on a layer after my foundation step. Because of my penchant for glow, I run the risk of all my product moving and melting away, but this spray locks it in place without making my makeup look cakey, dry or mattified - in fact, it does the opposite.
In just one quick spritz, the Airbrush Flawless spray - with its blend of aloe vera and Japanese Green Tea - offers hydration and as the name suggests, a flawless finish. It seems to maintain that 'just applied' gleam my foundation (Armani Luminous Silk, if you're curious) has after blending it into my skin. I also find that it seems to revive the look of my skin after I've applied my Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush powder to tackle any areas of excess shine or where I don't want my makeup to crease, without reversing its blurring effect.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
I will concede that it is a tad pricy, costing £32 for the full bottle, but I've also previously purchased the travel size option (for £20) and found it lasts several months - even when applying it every day - sometimes twice if I'm going out in the evening.
How to apply Charlotte Tilbury setting spray
If you're unsure when or how to apply this setting spray, I would always recommend using it as a final step, to lock in your makeup but you can also add a spritz whenever you want to. Be it before your makeup as a priming step, after your foundation or once you've applied your contour products.
When setting your skin, Charlotte Tilbury recommends spraying the mist from six to eight inches away.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Gillian Anderson styles UGG boots as formal wear in genius move to keep warm this winter
We'd never thought of styling our cosy UGGs like this before
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Monty Don shares his advice to stop dahlias from becoming 'blackened tatters' this winter
Now is the time to prepare your dahlia tubers for the winter ahead and Monty is here to offer all the advice you need
By Emily Smith Published
-
This £13 brow tint means I can skip salon visits and sleep in later - plus, it's 42% off
Our beauty writer has gone through countless tubes of this Maybelline tint for fuller, defined, gap-free brows...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Holly Willoughby wore the most gorgeous party eyeliner, so we tracked it down
The secret to the presenter's signature cat-eye? This precise, definition-boosting Sculpted by Aimee liquid eyeliner
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Sienna Miller’s high-street freckle pen gives a sun-kissed look no matter how dreary the weather - and it’s on sale this Black Friday
Getting Sienna Miller's iconic freckled makeup look is beyond easy
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's smoothing eye serum for 'juicy and bouncy skin' is a stocking filler we'd be thrilled to receive
The serum offers 'next level' hydration to give you 'juicy and bouncy' skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I wear this skin-blurring body makeup every time I go to a party - here's why
A wash of Vita Liberata Body Blur is our beauty editor's top body confidence trick, and it's in the Black Friday sales
By Fiona McKim Published
-
Jo Malone perfumes are rarely on sale but Kate Middleton's favourite has a discount - along with lots of others
You don't often get the chance to snap up a Jo Malone scent with a discount - but we've spotted a rare deal
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
As a face mask connoisseur, this is the one I'm using to quench my dry winter skin
Offering juicy hydration and radiance, this cold-weather saviour is our beauty writer's pick of the Black Friday sales
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This is the only lipstick I feel confident wearing - and it's 20% off right now
Combining the shine of a gloss with the pigment of a lipstick, the Hourglass Phantom Glossy balm is my secret to looking more put-together...
By Naomi Jamieson Published