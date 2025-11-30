These 9 Charlotte Tilbury gift sets will impress any beauty lover this Christmas
Yes, we've found bundles that include a certain Magic Cream and Pillow Talk lipstick...
As a Beauty Writer, I truly don't think you can go wrong with gifting someone a Charlotte Tilbury buy for a special occasion, and what's better than one Charlotte Tilbury product? More than one, of course!
After compiling our edits of the very best makeup gift sets and skincare gift sets available on the market this festive season, my attention was grabbed time and time again by none other than Charlotte Tilbury. The brand's abundance of gift sets host an array of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, some of which can be found in our beauty team's very own routines.
Making a stellar Christmas gift for friends, loved ones and everyone in between, it was only natural that we curated a one-stop-shop guide to the very best Charlotte Tilbury gift sets waiting to be snapped up. What's more, they also currently have discounts of up to 30% off in the Black Friday sales...
The very best Charlotte Tilbury gift set deals
For those wanting to bag a bargain, you'll be pleased to know that Charlotte Tilbury is currently offering a sitewide 25% discount for Black Friday. So, naturally we've scoured the site to find the very best savings on the brand's impressive festive gift sets.
Save 30% on this trio of Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling complexion buys, including the iconic Magic Cream, Beautiful Skin Foundation and Airbrush Setting Spray.
Say hello to hydrated, glowing skin thanks to Charlotte's Iconic Magic Skin Duo, which arrives equipped with the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and world-famous Magic Cream - which now has 25% off.
Revitalise your winter skin with a 25% saving on the Immediate Skin Revival On The Go Set, which includes the Magic Cleanser, Magic Cream and Magic Body Cream, for firmer, plumper and radiant skin.
The 9 Charlotte Tilbury gift sets that will impress any beauty lover
Making home to everything you need to unlock a radiant Hollywood glow, from the best face moisturisers and long-lasting lipsticks to the best bronzers, unwrapping these gift sets are sure to bring utter joy to a beauty lover on Christmas morning.
RRP: £78, now £62.40
Unlock a smooth and radiant complexion with the ultimate complexion duo, Charlotte’s Beautiful, Flawless Looking Skin Kit. This set makes home to the brand's hydrating foundation and airbrush-effect pressed powder, designed to work in harmony to deliver healthy-looking skin.
RRP: £320, now £240
Worth over £430, this collectors' edition makeup box features 14 full-sized Pillow Talk buys for the eyes, lips and cheeks. Inside the reusable case, you'll discover everything from one of the best lip liners and iconic Beauty Light Wands to the best mascara and eyeshadow palettes.
RRP: £25, now £18.75
Whether you're heading out to a Christmas party or simply looking to achieve a holiday glow, this kit features two travel-sized versions of the brand's iconic Beauty Light Wands. Pinkgasm delivers a pearlescent pink high-gloss finish, while Spotlight is a champagne hue that unveils a soft-focus glow.
RRP: £29, now £21.75
Get in on the Pillow Talk action with the Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets set, which includes icon lip and cheek buys from the brand's award-winning range. Think, the velvety-soft Pillow Talk Lip Cheat lip liner, Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm plumping lip gloss and the best-selling Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand for a pearlescent glow.
RRP: £29, now £21.75
Enjoy a trio of Charlotte Tilbury's iconic bullet lipsticks with this exclusive, limited-edition gift set. Inside in this lip-shaped collectable tin, you'll find travel-sized versions of Icon Baby, a warm nude-rose, 90s Pink, a warm rose-pink, and Rose to Fame, a soft mauve-rose shade.
RRP: £48, now £36
Try your hand at the brand's skincare line with the Iconic Magic Mini Skin Kit, which arrives equipped with mini versions of Charlotte's Magic Cream and Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir - plus a limited-edition quartz gua sha to sculpt the complexion. This duo work together to unlock glowing, smoother, plumper looking skin.
RRP: £48, now £33.75
If you've had your eye on social media, you might already be well-acquainted with a plethora of trending Charlotte Tilbury products. Well, now you can trial a lineup of those formulas with Charlotte's Mini Viral Beauty Icons. This set consists of four best-selling buys, including the Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm, a travel-size AIRbrush Flawless Setting Spray, a mini Pillow Talk Matte Revolution lipstick and a mini Pillow Talk Lip Cheat.
RRP: £21, now £15.75
Name a more icon duo, we'll wait. The Mini Pillow Talk Lip Kit hosts the award-winning mini nude-pink lipstick and lip liner that makes for a picture-perfect Pillow Talk pout. This pair boast the nourishing, creamy formulas that have earned cult status in the beauty world, working to sculpt and shape the lips.
RRP: £47, now £35.25
Nestled inside this pink heart-shaped tin is four of the brand's fan-favourite Pillow Talk buys for the eyes and lips. We're talking a full-size Matte Revolution lipstick, a mini Lip Cheat, the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes mascara and a mini Eyes to Mesmerise eyeshadow in shade 'Pillow Talk'.
