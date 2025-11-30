Jump to category:
These 9 Charlotte Tilbury gift sets will impress any beauty lover this Christmas

Yes, we've found bundles that include a certain Magic Cream and Pillow Talk lipstick...

Collage of Charlotte Tilbury gift sets, on a white background with makeup swatches
(Image credit: Future/Charlotte Tilbury)
Sennen Prickett's avatar

By
By
published
in Features

As a Beauty Writer, I truly don't think you can go wrong with gifting someone a Charlotte Tilbury buy for a special occasion, and what's better than one Charlotte Tilbury product? More than one, of course!

After compiling our edits of the very best makeup gift sets and skincare gift sets available on the market this festive season, my attention was grabbed time and time again by none other than Charlotte Tilbury. The brand's abundance of gift sets host an array of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, some of which can be found in our beauty team's very own routines.

The very best Charlotte Tilbury gift set deals

For those wanting to bag a bargain, you'll be pleased to know that Charlotte Tilbury is currently offering a sitewide 25% discount for Black Friday. So, naturally we've scoured the site to find the very best savings on the brand's impressive festive gift sets.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Award-Winning Complexion Trio
Black Friday deal
Save 30% (£26.10)
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Award-Winning Complexion Trio: was £87 now £60.90 at Charlotte Tilbury UK

Save 30% on this trio of Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling complexion buys, including the iconic Magic Cream, Beautiful Skin Foundation and Airbrush Setting Spray.

View Deal
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Iconic Magic Skin Duo
Black Friday deal
Save 25% (£21.25)
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Iconic Magic Skin Duo: was £85 now £63.75 at Charlotte Tilbury UK

Say hello to hydrated, glowing skin thanks to Charlotte's Iconic Magic Skin Duo, which arrives equipped with the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and world-famous Magic Cream - which now has 25% off.

View Deal
Charlotte Tilbury Immediate Skin Revival on the Go Set
Black Friday deal
Save 25% (£17.50)
Charlotte Tilbury Immediate Skin Revival on the Go Set: was £70 now £52.50 at Charlotte Tilbury UK

Revitalise your winter skin with a 25% saving on the Immediate Skin Revival On The Go Set, which includes the Magic Cleanser, Magic Cream and Magic Body Cream, for firmer, plumper and radiant skin.

View Deal

The 9 Charlotte Tilbury gift sets that will impress any beauty lover

Making home to everything you need to unlock a radiant Hollywood glow, from the best face moisturisers and long-lasting lipsticks to the best bronzers, unwrapping these gift sets are sure to bring utter joy to a beauty lover on Christmas morning.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

