This celebrity-loved 2025 makeup trend is perfect for Christmas parties, too
Oozing sophistication, this striking lip look is set to be one of next year's biggest beauty trends - but it's also perfect for now...
2025 is coming at us thick and fast, meaning we're anticipating a whole new plethora of beauty trends. So, why not get ahead of next year's hottest styles with this celebrity-loved makeup look, which is perfect for the festive season...
Whenever you're wearing a bold lip, be that classic red or lively fuchsia, using one of the best lip liners and a long-lasting lipstick is undoubtedly key in order to avoid noticeable smudging, blurring or fading. And never more so than with this particular look.
If you're a fan of bold lipstick looks, or the more subtle bitten lip trend (AKA the French way of wearing a bold lip), you're in luck as the minimalist makeup aesthetic is taking a brighter turn for the new year. 2025 is all about letting your lips do the talking by opting for a striking hue on your pout, while the complexion remains naturally glowy - and let's just say, it makes the ultimate party-ready look...
The celebrity-approved makeup trend that we'll be wearing to our Christmas parties this season
The trend in question essentially pairs a striking bold lip with a neutral, barely-there complexion - think bronzed, glowy skin and no eyeshadow, with all the focus on the lips.
Although predicted to be a huge makeup trend in 2025, this standout look has been adorned by celebrities on red carpets for many years. We've spotted the bold lipstick look on well-known faces such as Sienna Miller, Helen Mirren and Sofia Vergara.
Capturing a happy midway point between minimalist and standout, this look is perfect for the Christmas party season - whether you're rocking a festive red or a pop of pink. Not to mention, it's especially perfect for those who tend to steer clear of eyeshadow looks. Instead, opting for a neutral eye paired with a bright lipstick hue is a great way to channel a chic festive makeup look.
With a bold lipstick look like this, we recommend investing in a lip liner that complements your chosen lippie, to ensure a precise application that stays within the lines - without any bleeding or fading. You can also complete the look by layering a clear gloss, such as REFY's Lip Gloss, over the top for a high-shine finish...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recreate the bold lip look
RRP: £25
MAC's 'Ruby Woo' is arguably one of the most cult classic red lipsticks available on the market. Enriched with coconut oil, shea butter and cocoa butter for hydration and comfortable long-lasting wear, this silky matte formula boasts the ultimate pigmented coverage.
RRP: £12
Offering a hydrating formula and an ultra-glossy finish, this Beauty Pie Futurelipstick arrives in a warm-toned berry hue - perfect for the cooler months. The formula highlights a nourishing blend of coconut and avocado oils, plus pH-active pigments, for a long-lasting and high-shine look.
RRP: £37
This balmy lipstick not only delivers rich pigment colour but also plumps and moisturises your lips with its formula of hydrating and nourishing oils, for a fuller-looking pout. This 'Pop' shade captures a true cherry red that oozes all things Christmas.
RRP: £29
For those wanting to take the rosy route, opt for Bobbi Brown's vivid Crushed Lip Colour in shade 'Babe' - a mid-tone pink that's a best-seller for the brand. Enriched with beeswax and vitamins, this balmy, creamy formula glides onto your lips in just one coat, delivering a long-lasting satin finish - without drying out your lips, feathering or fading.
RRP: £35
Not only does this Hourglass buy look incredibly chic and sophisticated on the outside, but the formula housed inside naturally follows suit. Shade 'At Night' is an elegantly rich, merlot burgundy - perfect for those who are searching for a deeper bold hue. Resisting feathering and smudging, the formula produces a long-wearing satin finish - plus, it's refillable too!
RRP: £9
If you're seeking a more affordable lipstick, e.l.f has stellar options on offer. The brand's O Face Satin Lipstick in shade 'Vocal' is the perfect warm terracotta orange. Infused with jojoba and squalane, this nourishing lipstick hydrates your pout, making for ultra-comfortable, lightweight wear and a high-shine finish.
6 celebrity-approved bold lipstick looks
There are plenty of ways to wear a standout bold lip, from a fiery festive red to a wintry deep maroon. But for those in need of some visual inspiration, we've rounded up six stellar celebrity looks adorning the trend - including the likes of Helen Mirren and Sandra Oh...
1. Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick
Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick is a true masterclass in nailing a chic yet standout bold lip - that is also particularly perfect for the winter months.
2. Helen Mirren's pop of pink lipstick
For those who prefer rosy tones, or who avidly avoid a red lip, Helen Mirren's fuchsia pink hue pout is a great bold lipstick alternative. Effortlessly paired with a soft pink blush graced across the apples of her cheeks, this look is perfect for unlocking a healthy glow complexion ahead of the party season.
3. Zoe Saldana's festive red lipstick
Talk about nailing the perfect way to wear a red lip, Zoe Saldana's red lipstick is something to envy. The actress' natural, barely-there complexion allows all the attention to be drawn to her bold lipstick, and we're taking notes...
4. Sienna Miller's fiery red lipstick
Boasting citrus-undertones, it's only natural to let a fiery red lipstick take centre stage. Sienna Miller proves exactly the best way to wear it, alongside a bronzed, glowy complexion and fanned out lashes.
5. Viola Davis' dark terracotta lipstick
We can appreciate a bold lip can feel fairly daunting, but Viola Davis' warm terracotta-hue red feels slightly more approachable than your typical postbox red tones.
6. Sofia Vergara's glossy red lipstick
Nothing screams Christmas more than a warm, blue-tone red shade with a glossy, high-shine finish - just like Sofia Vergara's.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Words of wisdom from the best loved period drama shows
Be they quips or tips, scathing or sentimental, period drama shows can offer the finest words of wisdom
By Natalie Denton Published
-
Nourishing skin-friendly foods for a glowing complexion
As well as the products in your bathroom, munching on skin-friendly foods is the key to a beautiful visage...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
My friends love my taste in perfume - so here are 6 scented gifts I'm sending their way
I can't spoil them all with full-size perfumes, but I have a few other scented treats in mind...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
These beauty tools have made my life so much easier – and I'll be gifting them to friends this Christmas
From dermaplaning devices to makeup brush cleaners, these nifty beauty buys are the Christmas gifts you didn't even know you needed...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I normally avoid red lipstick, but I'll be wearing this subtle buy for Christmas
Offering a hint of shimmer and colour, this comfortable formula is the perfect party lippie…
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
6 glitter nail polishes that offer a chic, party-ready mani in a pinch
From disco ball glitter to sheer shimmer, these nail polishes promise an elevated and festive manicure in minutes...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Wish you didn't have to wash your hair every day? Sara Davies shares 'top life hack' so you don't have to
You just need three simple but key products
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
These easy, glow-boosting tan drops never let me down during the festive season
It's hard to maintain party-ready radiance in winter, but our beauty writer swears by these easy overnight drops
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
My friends envy my lip gloss stash, so I'm gifting these formulas for Christmas
Our beauty writer - and lip gloss connoisseur - reveals the 6 formulas she'll be buying her loved ones this year
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Victoria Beckham just made a very compelling case for emerald eyeshadow this festive season - and we're on board
We're recreating Victoria Beckham's luxe green eyeshadow look for party season...
By Sennen Prickett Published