This celebrity-loved 2025 makeup trend is perfect for Christmas parties, too

2025 is coming at us thick and fast, meaning we're anticipating a whole new plethora of beauty trends. So, why not get ahead of next year's hottest styles with this celebrity-loved makeup look, which is perfect for the festive season...

Whenever you're wearing a bold lip, be that classic red or lively fuchsia, using one of the best lip liners and a long-lasting lipstick is undoubtedly key in order to avoid noticeable smudging, blurring or fading. And never more so than with this particular look.

If you're a fan of bold lipstick looks, or the more subtle bitten lip trend (AKA the French way of wearing a bold lip), you're in luck as the minimalist makeup aesthetic is taking a brighter turn for the new year. 2025 is all about letting your lips do the talking by opting for a striking hue on your pout, while the complexion remains naturally glowy - and let's just say, it makes the ultimate party-ready look...

The celebrity-approved makeup trend that we'll be wearing to our Christmas parties this season

The trend in question essentially pairs a striking bold lip with a neutral, barely-there complexion - think bronzed, glowy skin and no eyeshadow, with all the focus on the lips.

Although predicted to be a huge makeup trend in 2025, this standout look has been adorned by celebrities on red carpets for many years. We've spotted the bold lipstick look on well-known faces such as Sienna Miller, Helen Mirren and Sofia Vergara.

Capturing a happy midway point between minimalist and standout, this look is perfect for the Christmas party season - whether you're rocking a festive red or a pop of pink. Not to mention, it's especially perfect for those who tend to steer clear of eyeshadow looks. Instead, opting for a neutral eye paired with a bright lipstick hue is a great way to channel a chic festive makeup look.

With a bold lipstick look like this, we recommend investing in a lip liner that complements your chosen lippie, to ensure a precise application that stays within the lines - without any bleeding or fading. You can also complete the look by layering a clear gloss, such as REFY's Lip Gloss, over the top for a high-shine finish...

Recreate the bold lip look

M.A.C Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in shade 'Ruby Woo' View at Sephora RRP: £25 MAC's 'Ruby Woo' is arguably one of the most cult classic red lipsticks available on the market. Enriched with coconut oil, shea butter and cocoa butter for hydration and comfortable long-lasting wear, this silky matte formula boasts the ultimate pigmented coverage. Beauty Pie Futurelipstick™ Luxe Shine in shade 'Baby Berry' View at Beauty Pie RRP: £12 Offering a hydrating formula and an ultra-glossy finish, this Beauty Pie Futurelipstick arrives in a warm-toned berry hue - perfect for the cooler months. The formula highlights a nourishing blend of coconut and avocado oils, plus pH-active pigments, for a long-lasting and high-shine look. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in shade 'Pop' View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £37 This balmy lipstick not only delivers rich pigment colour but also plumps and moisturises your lips with its formula of hydrating and nourishing oils, for a fuller-looking pout. This 'Pop' shade captures a true cherry red that oozes all things Christmas. Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour Lipstick in 'Babe' View at Sephora RRP: £29 For those wanting to take the rosy route, opt for Bobbi Brown's vivid Crushed Lip Colour in shade 'Babe' - a mid-tone pink that's a best-seller for the brand. Enriched with beeswax and vitamins, this balmy, creamy formula glides onto your lips in just one coat, delivering a long-lasting satin finish - without drying out your lips, feathering or fading. Hourglass Confession Refillable Lipstick in shade 'At Night' View at SpaceNK RRP: £35 Not only does this Hourglass buy look incredibly chic and sophisticated on the outside, but the formula housed inside naturally follows suit. Shade 'At Night' is an elegantly rich, merlot burgundy - perfect for those who are searching for a deeper bold hue. Resisting feathering and smudging, the formula produces a long-wearing satin finish - plus, it's refillable too! e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in shade 'Vocal' View at Amazon RRP: £9 If you're seeking a more affordable lipstick, e.l.f has stellar options on offer. The brand's O Face Satin Lipstick in shade 'Vocal' is the perfect warm terracotta orange. Infused with jojoba and squalane, this nourishing lipstick hydrates your pout, making for ultra-comfortable, lightweight wear and a high-shine finish.

6 celebrity-approved bold lipstick looks

There are plenty of ways to wear a standout bold lip, from a fiery festive red to a wintry deep maroon. But for those in need of some visual inspiration, we've rounded up six stellar celebrity looks adorning the trend - including the likes of Helen Mirren and Sandra Oh...

1. Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick

Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick is a true masterclass in nailing a chic yet standout bold lip - that is also particularly perfect for the winter months.

2. Helen Mirren's pop of pink lipstick

For those who prefer rosy tones, or who avidly avoid a red lip, Helen Mirren's fuchsia pink hue pout is a great bold lipstick alternative. Effortlessly paired with a soft pink blush graced across the apples of her cheeks, this look is perfect for unlocking a healthy glow complexion ahead of the party season.

3. Zoe Saldana's festive red lipstick

Talk about nailing the perfect way to wear a red lip, Zoe Saldana's red lipstick is something to envy. The actress' natural, barely-there complexion allows all the attention to be drawn to her bold lipstick, and we're taking notes...

4. Sienna Miller's fiery red lipstick

Boasting citrus-undertones, it's only natural to let a fiery red lipstick take centre stage. Sienna Miller proves exactly the best way to wear it, alongside a bronzed, glowy complexion and fanned out lashes.

5. Viola Davis' dark terracotta lipstick

We can appreciate a bold lip can feel fairly daunting, but Viola Davis' warm terracotta-hue red feels slightly more approachable than your typical postbox red tones.

6. Sofia Vergara's glossy red lipstick

Nothing screams Christmas more than a warm, blue-tone red shade with a glossy, high-shine finish - just like Sofia Vergara's.