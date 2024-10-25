Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick is the easiest, most perfect look for party season
While red is always timeless, Sandra Oh has just made a very chic case for this deeper, wintry hue - and it's so easy to replicate
While a classic red lip is often the go-to for an elevated evening look, Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick adds another level of sultriness that we think is just perfect for the season ahead...
When shopping for one of the best long-lasting lipsticks, a blue-toned red and subtle pink nude are generally touted as the staple shades to have in your beauty bag. As we head into the colder months, however, we've just spotted another dark lipstick shade to consider: plum wine. And in case you're unsure of what this chic-sounding hue entails or how to wear it, Sandra Oh has just delivered a masterclass that works for autumn evenings or glamourous occasions come party season.
So, if you want to embrace the season with your makeup - or are perhaps already versed in how to wear red lipstick and are looking for a modern alternative - here's how Sandra Oh styled the elevated hue on the red carpet...
Why we plan to recreate Sandra Oh's plum-red lip all party season long
Arriving at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala, the Killing Eve star stepped out in a gorgeous white satin and black velvet gown, with her bouncy curls styled into a side parting and lips boasting the most sophisticated shade of dark, almost burgundy red.
We're dubbing said shade 'plum wine,' as it sits somewhere between a plum colour and that of a dark, merlot-like red. And while darker than a pop of signature red, it's more subtle and wearable, especially when worn as the focal point of the makeup, like Oh's.
As we can see, the rest of Oh's makeup is quite minimalistic. She wore eyeliner along her upper lash line but opted for no wing, which defines without detracting from her lip. Her complexion was also kept very natural, with just a hint of blush applied to her cheeks. This style of subtle makeup is ideal for pairing with a bright or dark lip (be it red or burgundy, like this look) as it offsets the boldness and thus, doesn't overwhelm your features - or make your makeup too statement.
This warm, sultry lip colour is perfect for wearing throughout autumn, as we tend to gravitate more toward these rich and earthy tones (hello burgundy nails) but we also love the hue for winter parties and, dare we say, Christmas - especially with Sandra Oh herself having paired it with a glamorous dress and bouncy curls.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recreate Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick look
RRP: £29
In the colder months, dry and chapped lips are prevalent, so we recommend using a lip scrub before applying your lipstick to help exfoliate away any dry texture and peeling skin. This one from Tatcha features a blend of peach seeds, konjac, sugar and Japanese camellia oil to buff away dead skin and leave your lips supple and smooth.
RRP: £40
Offering hydration and pigment, Chanel's Rouge Coco lip colour is the perfect product to recreate this look with. The formula is creamy and comfortable and the shade Marthe is a lovely wine-like red - ideal for autumn and winter wear.
RRP: £12
For an affordable, hydrating and glossy finish, opt for Beauty Pie's Futurelipstick in Baby Berry, which is a warm-toned berry colour. The formula features a blend of nourishing coconut and avocado oils, as well as pH-active pigments, to deliver a long-lasting and high-shine look.
Alas, while we don't know the exact lipstick shade Sandra Oh is wearing, just a month prior her makeup artist Simone Otis, shared the details of a previous look she created and we spied a Chanel lipstick. The brand itself hosts a plethora of luxe and timeless shades, so it's always a good place to start if you're looking for a beautiful lip colour.
As for creating the look, we would recommend keeping the rest of your makeup fairly understated (like Oh's) and opting for a creamy, satin lipstick formula, especially if you plan to wear this lip now and into the winter months - to ward off dry and chapped-looking lips.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
The Lincoln Lawyer ending explained: Who was in the trunk and will there be a season 4?
The Lincoln Lawyer fans are asking questions about the ending of season 3
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Sienna Miller's cosy navy beanie and oversized khaki trench has got us so excited to wrap up warm in style
Sienna is a pro at chic winter dressing - and her khaki trench and knitted beanie is one of our favourite looks
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Moss's glow-boosting makeup bag essential for getting her 'legendary supermodel glow' is the dream for reviving dull winter skin
Kate Moss relies on an iconic Charlotte Tilbury product to achieve gorgeous skin radiance
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Everyone loves a classic French tip, but this autumnal twist is even more chic
While the timeless nude and white colourway will always be classy, burgundy French tip nails are this season's must-have look...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham's terracotta makeup is winter-ready, skin-warming perfection
Coordinating her blush and lipstick, Victoria Beckham's latest beauty look is a masterclass in cohesion and cosy tones...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
I'm not a fan of matte foundation, but this viral blurring base changed my mind
Boasting a lightweight, skincare-packed formula, this Huda Beauty foundation is our beauty writer's new must-have...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
8 classic and elegant manicure designs that promise to elevate your nails - no matter their length
From a sheer pink to a crisp French tip, these are the nail looks we always return to for elegant-looking hands...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Katie Holmes uses this illuminating powder to revive dull winter skin - and Kate Middleton loves it, too
The best-selling Bobbi Brown glow-booster is loved by both Katie and the Princess of Wales
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Finally! A mascara that makes my lashes visible behind glasses (without multiple applications)
And it's less than £30 – thank you, Charlotte Tilbury
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
These October 2024 Clinique deals have up to 40% off on skincare, makeup and perfume favourites
From the cult classic cleansing balm to a must-have waterproof mascara, you can make big savings on Clinique's best-sellers...
By Sennen Prickett Published