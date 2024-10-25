Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick is the easiest, most perfect look for party season

While a classic red lip is often the go-to for an elevated evening look, Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick adds another level of sultriness that we think is just perfect for the season ahead...

When shopping for one of the best long-lasting lipsticks, a blue-toned red and subtle pink nude are generally touted as the staple shades to have in your beauty bag. As we head into the colder months, however, we've just spotted another dark lipstick shade to consider: plum wine. And in case you're unsure of what this chic-sounding hue entails or how to wear it, Sandra Oh has just delivered a masterclass that works for autumn evenings or glamourous occasions come party season.

So, if you want to embrace the season with your makeup - or are perhaps already versed in how to wear red lipstick and are looking for a modern alternative - here's how Sandra Oh styled the elevated hue on the red carpet...

Why we plan to recreate Sandra Oh's plum-red lip all party season long

Arriving at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala, the Killing Eve star stepped out in a gorgeous white satin and black velvet gown, with her bouncy curls styled into a side parting and lips boasting the most sophisticated shade of dark, almost burgundy red.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Gilbert Flores/WWD)

We're dubbing said shade 'plum wine,' as it sits somewhere between a plum colour and that of a dark, merlot-like red. And while darker than a pop of signature red, it's more subtle and wearable, especially when worn as the focal point of the makeup, like Oh's.

As we can see, the rest of Oh's makeup is quite minimalistic. She wore eyeliner along her upper lash line but opted for no wing, which defines without detracting from her lip. Her complexion was also kept very natural, with just a hint of blush applied to her cheeks. This style of subtle makeup is ideal for pairing with a bright or dark lip (be it red or burgundy, like this look) as it offsets the boldness and thus, doesn't overwhelm your features - or make your makeup too statement.

This warm, sultry lip colour is perfect for wearing throughout autumn, as we tend to gravitate more toward these rich and earthy tones (hello burgundy nails) but we also love the hue for winter parties and, dare we say, Christmas - especially with Sandra Oh herself having paired it with a glamorous dress and bouncy curls.

Recreate Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick look

Alas, while we don't know the exact lipstick shade Sandra Oh is wearing, just a month prior her makeup artist Simone Otis, shared the details of a previous look she created and we spied a Chanel lipstick. The brand itself hosts a plethora of luxe and timeless shades, so it's always a good place to start if you're looking for a beautiful lip colour.

As for creating the look, we would recommend keeping the rest of your makeup fairly understated (like Oh's) and opting for a creamy, satin lipstick formula, especially if you plan to wear this lip now and into the winter months - to ward off dry and chapped-looking lips.