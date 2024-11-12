Has Zoe Saldana cracked how to wear red lipstick without it feeling 'too much?’

Are you on the hunt for an easy but elevated way to wear a red lip this winter? Zoe Saldana's raspberry-red lipstick and subtle neutral eye look is the winning combination...

When contemplating bolder shades among the best long-lasting lipsticks, the advice is often to pair the matte or glossy colour with a more au naturel makeup look - i.e. no eyeshadow or liner, just mascara. Zoe Saldana's latest red carpet look proves you don't necessarily have to forgo those steps. Instead, you just have to opt for subtle hues and placement, the sort that won't overpower your lipstick or appear too bare (which can make the vibrancy of the lippie look a bit unbalanced, compared to the rest of your makeup).

So, if you're looking for a simple but chic way to wear red lipstick, or perhaps want to try Saldana's berry-red hue specifically, here are a few cues from the star...

Why we're embracing Zoe Saldana's simple approach to raspberry-red lipstick

How to wear red lipstick is an age-old question and one that is often answered with either just mascara or a classic eyeliner wing. But if you're seeking something a little different but no less wearable and understated, we've just spotted the perfect details in Zoe Saldana's recent red carpet look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Stepping out for The French American Film Festival on October 29th, the Avatar star opted for a creamy, raspberry-toned red lipstick, as opposed to one with a blue or orange undertone. The slight sheen afforded a very effortless finish, while the slight berry hue added depth and juiciness, which, in our opinion, is far more wearable than a matte, bright red.

Her makeup artist, Vera Steimberg offset the red by keeping Saldana's complexion very natural but rather than doing the same for her eyes (and applying just mascara), a soft neutral shadow has been applied to the lid, while what appears to be a cream highlighter has also been added to the inner corners of Saldana's eye, as well as a warm, brown and champagne-like shimmer to her lower lash line.

The look is diffused and so subtle but still enhances Saldana's features and adds a hint of party-ready glamour to the look - more so than just wearing the classic red lip and mascara combo.

It's also the perfect option for the festive season, especially if you're not a fan of full-on shimmer eyeshadows or are not very confident in eyeliner application and the copious amount of blending that goes into a traditional smoky eye.

How to achieve Zoe Saldana's raspberry lip look

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Shade Red Carpet Red View at Sephora RRP: £28 Offering a creamy matte finish and the perfect bright, berry-red colour, Charlotte Tilbury's aptly named Red Carpet Red lipstick is the perfect option for recreating Saldana's look. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eye Palette in Shade The Golden Goddess View at SpaceNK RRP: £46 To create a similar eye look and a shimmer liner, a palette like this one is a great staple to add to your beauty bag - especially ahead of the festive period. Satin Kajal Liner Longwear Waterproof Eyeliner in shade Cinnamon View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £32 This creamy brown-shimmer eyeliner from Victoria Beckham Beauty blends beautifully and offers a long-wearing finish that's perfect for a glamorous evening eye.

When braving a bold or dark lipstick look, we recommend investing in one of the best lip liners, in a similar shade to your chosen lippie - to add definition and a long-lasting base. Prepping your lips before application with a lip scrub or balm is also key to achieving a flawless finish.

To replicate Saldana's lower-lash liner look, invest in either a shimmer eyeliner or an eyeshadow palette that features a range of neutral glitter and matte shades, as well as an angled eyeshadow/liner brush. With your pencil, you can simply line the skin beneath the lashes as closely as possible and then smudge it out slightly using either your finger or an angled brush. To achieve the same look with eyeshadow, follow the same principle but with your trusty brush - and perhaps layer a shimmer over a matte brown shade, to boost the longevity of the line.