Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect review: we put the viral $5 mascara on trial

Thinking about snagging a cult-favorite mascara? Let this Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect review help you decide. With thousands of rave reviews from shoppers and influencers alike, I had to test this internet-breaking mascara.

As a short-eyelashed girl and someone who would always pick false eyelashes over the best mascara, I was excited to try a mascara that promises dramatic length and volume that is like falsies in a tube.

Spectifications RRP: $4.99 / £4.89 Shades: Black Key Features: Free of parabens, gluten, oil, fragrance, and alcohol

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect is super affordable, costing under $5/£5, and is considered one of the best drugstore mascaras by many social media users. The brand claims this is a long-lasting mascara that doesn't flake or fade, giving you longer, fuller, and voluminous lashes just as if you were wearing the best false eyelashes. That all sounds very pleasing, so I put this Essence mascara to the test for a week to see if it lives up to the hype.

Our shopping writer's Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect review

The mascara packaging

(Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

All Essence Lash Princess mascaras have eye-catching packaging with vibrant, colorful lettering that stands out against its black tube. The False Lash Effect Mascara definitely appeals to the younger generation with its light green heart and crown design and rubbery grip material. I wouldn't say it's the most luxurious-looking mascara I've seen, but it doesn't look like its got an ultra-low price tag.

Formula and ingredients

Although this mascara is free of gluten, parabens, oil, alcohol, and fragrance, no unique ingredients stand out, just your typical waxes and polymers. But, because of its oil and fragrance-free formula, this is one of the best mascaras for sensitive eyes.

I decided to test this mascara during the week with a high pollen count, and although there was a lot of eye rubbing and teariness, my eyes didn't once burn or become irritable while wearing this Essence mascara. When it comes to the mascara's texture, it's more on the solid, buttery side, which is perfect when applying multiple coats for extra volume.

Applying and first impressions



(Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

When you first pull the mascara wand out, you'll notice its narrow tip that slightly broadens out, mimicking the shape of a cone. Its tapered wand is one of those mascara brush types that's great for lifting your inner lashes while its wider end volumizes and lifts your outer lashes. I did notice how easy it was to coat each lash, but for someone with shorter lashes and smaller eyelids, this isn't the best makeup for hooded eyes nor the best mascara for short lashes. I prefer ultra-slim mascara wands that instantly lengthen eyelashes without any product transfer on your eyelids.

Aside from its subtle lengthening effect, I did notice how bold and volumized my eyes were after applying just two coats, which is one of the main reasons I love wearing false eyelashes. So, Essence delivered what they promised in the volume department.

How does it wear?

Kenedee's lashes before (l) and after (r) applying Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect mascara (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

After wearing the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara for a week while lounging around the house, running errands, and traveling to a state with a high pollen count, I can confidently say I put this cult-favorite mascara through the ultimate wear test.

I wouldn't say it's the best mascara I've ever tested, but it does apply well, with no clumping and flaking, while giving me the boldness, thickness, and volume my lashes need. However, one thing I strongly dislike in mascaras is smudging, leaving me with raccoon eyes. And this mascara does just that. After one yawn or a wipe of the eye, I immediately had black under eyes. So, this is not for you if you're looking for the best waterproof mascara. Fortunately, Essence does have a waterproof version, but I can't attest if it has the same volumizing or lengthening effect.

It doesn't specify how long the mascara is supposed to wear for, but I was able to rock it through my 12-hour day, from when I first applied it in the morning until the evening. And since this isn't waterproof, I could easily remove the mascara with just a few swipes of my best micellar water.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara review: W&H verdict

Does the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara live up to the hype? For my short eyelashes and personal mascara requirements, no. But if you have naturally long eyelashes or even medium-length ones, this could be a good option for you.

Because of its volume and bold lash effect, this is a great everyday mascara if you need to quickly add some life to your bare eyes before running errands or going to work. Overall, this is a great option if a little smudge here and there doesn't bother you and you want the best mascara for sparse or thin eyelashes. Plus, it's only $5, which is a huge selling point.