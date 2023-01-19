We tested the 10 best drugstore mascaras for fat, fluttery lashes on a budget

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The beauty of the best drugstore mascaras is that one exists for every need – whether you're looking to curl straight lashes, lengthen short ones or even strengthen brittle hairs.

It's safe to say that no other beauty product comes close to being a desert island must-have like the best mascara (besides SPF, of course). After all, mascara is a product that can open up your eyes, refresh your face, and give you fluttery lashes even if your natural ones are lacking. While designer buys will help you achieve all of those results, the drugstore is also brimming with winning formulas.

So why might someone want to buy a drugstore mascara over luxury brands? Because mascara is one of those products that you don't have to spend big bucks on to reap noteworthy results. Just like choosing the best drugstore concealer, you have so many options when it comes to excellent, affordable mascara that it helps to know exactly what to look for. To help you get one step closer to finding your holy grail formula, we've tried, tested, and recommended the most noteworthy options below.

How we tested the best drugstore mascaras

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

A selection of the drugstore mascaras we tested for this guide (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

To help you find the best mascara at an affordable price we tested dozens of budget mascaras for this guide. We put each to the test, from wearing them in extreme winter weather that brings on teary eyes to warm and sunny days when we can't help but sweat. During the testing process, we narrowed down the 10 best drugstore mascaras by the following factors:

How well does the mascara lengthen, add volume, and curl

Color options offered

If the mascara is smudge and clump-free

Mascara wand shape and bristles

Ingredients and formula

How does the mascara wear throughout the day

The best drugstore mascaras, chosen by our beauty team

(Image credit: CoverGirl)

1. CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara The best drugstore mascara for volume Specifications RRP: $8.91/£9.54 Shades: Very Black, Black, Black Brown Extra features: hypoallergenic Today's Best Deals View at Ulta (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large brush catches every lash + Smudge-proof + Mess-free brush + Staying power Reasons to avoid - Trickier to remove - Doesn't lengthen very short lashes

If you're looking for a mascara that gives you volume and doesn't clump your lashes together, CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara is worth adding to your beauty bag. The iconic orange tube has earned its stripes for its ability to make each lash appear thick, voluminous, and full with just a few swipes, however, it's not the best for lengthening short eyelashes. After a few passes, we definitely saw the volume-boosting effect the brand promises but we didn't get the 'wow' factor when it came to length. On the plus side, the mascara is lightweight and doesn't clump or smudge.

There are three shade options to choose from (more than any other mascara on our list). You can pick between brown vs black mascara and customize your lashes. The formula has impressive staying power, which is great if you're looking for an all-day option that won't flake come Happy Hour. That being said, when we tested it we did find that this mascara is a little more difficult than others to take off, so make sure you use your best makeup remover or the best micellar water to loosen up the product and ensure gentle removal.

(Image credit: W3LL PEOPLE)

2. W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Volumizing Mascara The best luxury drugstore mascara Specifications RRP: $20 (US only) Shades: Black, Brown Extra features: Hourglass-shaped wand, nourishing castor seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and cellulose plant fiber, cruelty-free Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gentle, non-irritating formula + Gives the appearance of fuller lashes + Easy to remove Reasons to avoid - Flakes easily

If you're looking to incorporate more 'clean beauty' products into your routine, this mascara from W3LL PEOPLE is one of our favorites. And although it's a little pricier than some other picks in our guide we think it's well worth the money. It features a plant-based formula and is free of ingredients that can irritate sensitive skin like aluminum, petrolatum, parabens, and fibers. Instead, it uses a medley of lash-nourishing ingredients (think: castor seed oil and sunflower seed oil), and is extremely forgiving when the time comes to remove it.

Though it doesn't have the longest wear time (we got a few hours maximum before it began to flake), it's certainly a good option if you prefer an oil-based formula. Not to mention, we found with two coats or more it delivered enviable fullness and thickness that even the sparsest of lashes will benefit from.

(Image credit: Essence)

3. Essence Double Trouble Mascara The best budget drugstore mascara Specifications RRP: $5.99/ £3.80 Shades: Extra black Extra features: Has a waterproof option, double-sided applicator, ophthalmologically approved Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Defines and lengthens + Holds a curl + Little to no clumping Reasons to avoid - Could add more thickness

For a formula that rivals its higher-end counterparts, look no further than this mascara from Essence. The social media-famous brand has made the viral rounds on TikTok – and we can see why after trying the Double Trouble Mascara.

The double-sided applicator is what makes it such a clever product. One side features an elastomer brush applicator while the other side is a fiber brush applicator. When we tried the dual-applicator we found that it resulted in instantly long, curled lashes that were separated and defined to perfection. You won't find a ton of fluttery thickness with this formula, but with a price point this good, we're confident you won't miss the volume. Stock up on one of the regular formulas and one of the waterproof ones and you'll be set all year round.

(Image credit: Maybellie)

4. Maybelline Volum' Express Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara The best drugstore mascara for curling Specifications RRP: From $7.99/ £6.53 Shades: Blackest Black, Very Black Extra features: Memory curl formula, has a waterproof option Today's Best Deals View at Ulta (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Long-wearing + Doesn't flake or smudge + Dries quickly + Lengthens short eyelashes + Curled/angled brush to curl lashes Reasons to avoid - Prone to clumping

This Maybelline mascara has earned its place here because of its amazing lengthening and curl factor, long-wear formula, and easy-to-grip packaging. One of our favorite features of Maybelline Volum' Express Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara is its curved, easy-to-use brush. This means in addition to coating our lashes from root to tip, we were able to achieve bouncy volume and a long-lasting curl.

We found that multiple coats are needed to get the full effect - especially if you have lashes that droop down. After loading on the formula, we did notice a bit of clumping together. But the end result is worth it if sky-high lashes are the goal. This mascara is definitely long-wearing, so if you're looking for a mascara to last you throughout a whole workday or night out, this is a great choice. But because of its long-lasting formula, it was a pretty difficult removal process.

(Image credit: L'Oreal)

5. L’Oreal Voluminous Noir Balm The best drugstore mascara for fullness Specifications RRP: From $7.98 / £8.58 Shades: Black, Brown Extra feautures: 97% natural origin ingredients Today's Best Deals View at Ulta (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Goes on smoothly + Doesn't require multiple coats + Won't clump + Volumes lashes Reasons to avoid - Prone to flaking

If va-va-voom lashes are what you want, this option from L'Oreal should be the first choice that comes to mind. It's designed to make lashes seven times fuller, according to the brand, and has a vegan formula to boot. And how did we find it performed during testing?

Let's just say we didn't have to dip into the tube multiple times to get the desired results. The formula was quick to provide fullness and definition, all while separating our lashes, which are prone to sticking together. If you have light-colored lashes, the brown hue could be one of the best brown mascara options for you, as it gives an impressively good false lash effect. This may be best used as a fall or winter mascara since we found it prone to flaking when we used it to create summer makeup looks during warmer weather. Also, for true volume, make sure you're letting each coat dry before you apply the next. We promise the wait is worth it.

See our full L'Oreal Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara review

(Image credit: Neutrogena)

6. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Waterproof Mascara The best waterproof drugstore mascara Specifications RRP: $9.79 (US only) Shades: Black, Black/Brown Extra features: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and keratin Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Contains lash-conditioning ingredients + Lengthens + Silky formula Reasons to avoid - Difficult to remove

Whether you need your makeup to last all day or you're prone to smudging (oily skin problems, anyone?) waterproof mascara is a great product to have in your arsenal. This one from Neutrogena is a fan-favorite, boasting good-for-you ingredients like hyaluronic acid to hydrate, Vitamin E to condition, and keratin to restore brittle hairs.

We found that this formula made our lashes look instantly plumper, longer, and more defined with just a few swipes. We're all about mascara formulas that make lashes appear longer all while dousing them with healthy ingredients, and this one delivers on both fronts. Like most waterproof formulas, we found that this was difficult to dissolve, so read up on how to remove waterproof mascara gently.

(Image credit: Honest Beauty)

7. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer Best drugstore mascara primer duo Specifications RRP: From $15.49/£19 Shades: Black Extra features: 2-in-1 formula, cruelty-free, jojoba esters Today's Best Deals View at Ulta (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Delivers extreme lift + Long-lasting formula + Biodegradable, recyclable, tree-free packaging Reasons to avoid - Prone to clumping

If you haven't used a mascara primer before, this duo from Honest Beauty will instantly make you a convert. One end houses a lash-lifting primer, which creates the perfect canvas for mascara application and prolongs the wear of the formula. After I applied the primer, I instantly noticed how much longer and fuller my short eyelashes were. And topping it off with extreme-length mascara made it even better. We love that the duo is conveniently packaged in one tube because it makes for easy traveling, too.

With a two-step product like this, it's important to apply coats in layers to avoid clumping. We also enjoyed using the primer end with any mascara formula we owned – not just the one it comes with. And, beyond the fact that this mascara is free of over 3,500 of Honest Beauty's 'No List' ingredients (including parabens, mineral oil, silicones, and synthetic fragrances), it also features moisturizing jojoba esters that will condition and hydrate the lashes.

See our full Honest Beauty Extreme Length + Lash Primer review

(Image credit: Rimmel)

8. Rimmel Kind & Free Mascara Best long-wearing drugstore mascara Specifications RRP: $8/£9.99 Shades: Black, Brown Black Extra features: Bio-based fiber brush, organic shea butter and biotin, cruelty-free Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 36-hour wear + 99% natural origin ingredients + Conditioning formula + Thin brush that reaches every lash Reasons to avoid - Requires multiple coats

If you're looking for a long-wearing mascara but don't want to fuss with the removal process of a waterproof formula, Rimmel Kind & Free Mascara is a solid option. Its thin brush allowed us to lengthen every eyelash, from hard-to-reach inner corner lashes to short bottom lashes. With ingredients like shea butter and biotin, our eyelashes immediately felt conditioned after we finished applying, which isn't something we felt with most of the mascaras we tested in this guide.

According to the brand, it has a 36-hour wear time – and while we didn't test this to its absolute limit we did find this formula really does stay put once it dries, all while still feeling healthy and hydrated. We didn't experience any flaking or smudging at any point during testing this, even on a hot day. We did have to apply multiple coats to get intense volume and length, but this will actually be a check in the positive column if you prefer buildable formulas that allow you to customize your lash look depending on the occasion.

(Image credit: No7)

9. No7 Lash Extender Mascara Fiber Best drugstore mascara for lengthening Specifications RRP: £14.95 (UK only) Shades: Black Extra features: Bamboo fiber formula Today's Best Deals View at Boots (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Smudge-resistant + Soft brush + Offers separation + Lengthens lashes Reasons to avoid - Doesn't add much volume

Say hello to No7 Lash Extender Fiber mascara. This improved formula is packed with vegan bamboo fibers to build even more length than the much-loved original No7 Lash Extender mascara. It's pretty in pink on the outside and full of amazing ingredients on the inside, such as algae and Italian fruit extract, all to give you more conditioned lashes.

Does this mascara deliver what it promises? Yes, we did see the lash extension effect on our naturally short eyelashes, but it still lacks volume like the original No7 Lash Extender mascara. Still, with length being ours and the brand's main focus, this mascara has earned its place here, and thanks to its thin wand, we were able to lift and coat each eyelash. Removal was pleasingly simple, with just a few passes with makeup remover our eyes were mascara free. If you're looking for a subtle everyday option that'll enhance your natural lashes with an under £15 price tag, we'd say it's well worth a try.

(Image credit: Pixi)

10. Pixi Lower Lash Mascara Best drugstore mascara for lower lashes Specifications RRP: $11/£11 Shades: Black Extra features: Slim brush, vitamin E, panthenol Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Water-resistant formula + Slim, travel-friendly packaging + Offers separation Reasons to avoid - Dry formula

Learning how to apply mascara onto those teeny tiny to lower lashes can be a tricky task, but with Pixi's Lower Lash Mascara, the process is a breeze. The secret sauce lies in not just the mascara's conditioning formula (which consists of nourishing vitamin E and lash-protecting panthenol), but also the slim brush that makes the product effortless to apply.

Basically, we were able to apply this swiftly without having to worry about ruining our concealer. Plus, its water-resistant formula meant it didn't ever smudge or smear even when we had a hayfever-induced bout of runny eyes. This formula is on the drier side, which meant we could build up the layers clump-free (and not have to wait for the product to dry in between coats) However, if your lashes are naturally dry or brittle, you may prefer a more flexible texture or nourishing formulation.

How to pick the best drugstore mascara for you

To help navigate the options, we've narrowed down two of the most important things to look for when on the hunt for the best drugstore mascara, according to experts: