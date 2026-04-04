When should you use a hair mask instead of conditioner on dry, coarse, or damaged hair?
Conditioners and hair masks seem to do a similar job, but how often should you switch to a more intense treatment?
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If you're staring at your shower caddy and wondering which to apply between hair mask vs conditioner, then stick around to hear the expert ruling.
The best hair masks and conditioners seem, on the surface, to have very similar benefits, but after speaking to the experts, it's clear to see that both have a particular time and place in your routine. You might be thinking that your best conditioner for curly hair or best conditioner for fine hair is doing the same job as your hair mask, but it's not strictly true.
You might also be wondering how often you should use a hair mask vs a conditioner. This might feel particularly pertinent if your hair's condition or texture has changed due to hormonal changes or damage over time. Well, worry not - we've spoken to three experts to get the scoop on when to, well, scoop some hair mask onto your thirsty strands.Article continues below
Hair mask vs conditioner: what are the differences?
According to Living Proof, stylist and ambassador, Hollie Clarke, "If we compare it to skincare, a conditioner is like a moisturiser. It works on a surface level, closing the cuticle post-shampoo to leave the hair stronger, top up hydration levels, and smooth and detangle."
In that case, hair masks are similar to our best face masks or face serums, containing more potent ingredients, providing hair with a bigger, deeper dose of what it needs. Viviscal Ambassador and trichologist, Hannah Gaboardi, agrees that hair masks, "go beyond the surface, deeply penetrating the fibre and helping repair damage." She continues, "Their thick consistency contains a higher concentration of protein and conditioning properties, which moisturise and repair further than a conditioner."
Gaboardi tells us that "A conditioner has a more lightweight texture, which helps with detangling the hair, smooths the cuticle and reduces frizz and breakage. They can be used on every wash and do not weigh the hair down."
Essentially, you need both in your routine and should alternate between them for optimum hair health. If you need a guideline to follow, use your conditioner most frequently, alternating a mask every three or four hair washes.
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Smoothing
RRP: £29
Protect your strands against humidity and the elements with this frizz-fighting formula. It's packed with a cocktail of smoothing squalane and jojoba to lock in hydration and offer a silky finish with minimal flyaways or tangles.
Colour protection
RRP: £21.50
Looking to protect your at-home hair colour? This conditioner is a haircare solution suitable for all hair types, especially fragile, colour-treated hair that needs a bit of TLC. You'll notice a sleek, high-shine finish after use.
Strengthening
RRP: £10.99
Wondering how to get healthier hair after menopause has weakened your strands? Stock up on this strengthening conditioner, formulated with Biotin and Keratin. It delivers fuller, thicker and healthier-looking hair, quickly.
Thickening
RRP: £25
If you suffer from hair thinning and are wondering how to add volume to fine hair, then let this thickening hair mask and scalp treatment come to your rescue. Caffeine, Biotin and Niacinamide improve shine as they stimulate the roots, giving a natural boost for fuller, healthier-looking strands.
Nourishing
RRP: £8.99
Packed with aloe vera and coconut to deeply nourish your dry tresses, this hair mask is a must-have for heat damaged hair. Hair will appear up to four times shinier, thanks to a blend of 98% natural ingredients.
Repairing
RRP: £39
Prone to hair breakage? This best-selling product delivers a rush of moisture within the hair cuticle and is especially beneficial for extreme damage. Adding silkiness, suppleness, elasticity, bounce and strength, this mask really is the gold standard for resurrecting damaged hair.
What are the benefits of hair masks vs conditioners?
While both hair masks and conditioners have very similar benefits, one product goes further than the other to boost hair health.
Gabaordi explains that "hair masks deeply hydrate, improve elasticity and reduce frizzy hair. They smooth the cuticle, and consequently the hair shaft becomes shinier, smoother and reduces breakage." Depending on which type of mask you use, they can strengthen, repair damage and provide much-needed structural support.
In comparison, Gaboardi reveals that conditioners also "smooth the hair cuticle, detangle the hair and help overall management. They bring back shine to the hair shaft by locking in hydration and reducing breakage, which happens when detangling." It's clear that while they have the same benefits, hair masks have supercharged results, and conditioners are great for regular management of hair health.
How to use each product, according to experts
Here, Gaboardi breaks down exactly how to use each.
As a general rule, it's best to leave your conditioner on for less than five minutes, with two to three minutes being the most beneficial time to see results. Gaboardi says that, "A conditioner's properties are only effective for a short amount of time - keeping a conditioner on for longer doesn’t increase its benefits." A conditioner can be used each time you wash your hair, following your shampoo of choice.
Hair masks can be left on hair for anything from five to 15 minutes for the best benefits. "This gives enough time for the masks' beneficial properties to bind to the damaged areas. After 15 minutes, masks no longer have any effect as the hair structure can only retain a limited amount of product," explains Gaboardi.
Do you need to use a hair mask and conditioner at the same time?
On the day or days you decide you use a hair mask to save your strands, you can swap using a conditioner and go straight from your shampoo to hair mask. There's no need to use both products, and in doing so, you would only weigh down your hair, leaving you with greasy hair and likely reaching for your best dry shampoo.
Our verdict
It's clear to see that hair masks and conditioners have quite different benefits. Conditioners are ideal for use a couple of times a week, or each time you wash your hair. They're quick, easy and effective at temporarily hydrating, smoothing and detangling your strands to keep them looking their best day to day.
Hair masks are a step up. They come in and rescue the most damaged, dry and distressed tresses. Helping rebuild and restore your hair from the cuticle, meaning the results look better and last for longer.
Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for Woman & Home and other publications.
She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth before starting her career in magazines in 2017. After nearly 10 years in the beauty industry, she's grown very fond of any product that can give her that 'my skin but better' finish, and anything that hydrates her seemingly always parched face.
When she’s not working, she’s shamelessly watching back-to-back Real Housewives episodes, spending all her time with her families foster dogs, and hunting down the best carb spots London has to offer.
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