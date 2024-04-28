8 award-winning at-home colour products, picked by our expert judges

Hair colour treatments aren’t just about hiding or embracing your greys. Your hair colour can be a huge part of your identity, whether you’re a die-hard blonde or a rich, glossy brunette.

At home hair dye can feel intimidating, so using the best products will give you confidence and make the whole process feel easy and effortless. These DIY formulas can be as effective as the pro treatments, minus the price tag and the hours sat in a salon chair.

For the woman&home 2024 hair awards, our judges which include expert colourists and celebrity stylists tested countless products to pick the best of the best. Whether you're looking to brighten your blonde with the best purple shampoo or to conceal your roots, good hair days are guaranteed with these glossing, colour-boosting buys.

8 award-winning at-home colour products

