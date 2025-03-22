Trust me, this 5-step dumbbell core workout is as good as Pilates for improving core strength and stability

Many people turn to Pilates in search of a strong core, but a dumbbell core workout is an easy way to strengthen these muscles without pulses and holds.

Exercises like planks and sit-ups weighted with a pair of dumbbells might be considered the old-school way of strengthening your core these days, given the popularity of Pilates abs workouts in recent years, but they've been relied on for decades for good reason. "By adding a dumbbell to your core workout, you’re adding resistance to the exercises. This means your core muscles work harder (against the resistance) to perform the movement, resulting in a stronger core," says Emma Simarro, a certified personal trainer and women's strength specialist. "A stronger core means improved posture, balance, coordination and stability, all of which make everyday living and movement easier."

What's more, you don't have to sign up for a full hour's strength training workout to reap the benefits. This workout, designed by Simarro for woman&home, gets the job done in under 30 minutes.

Dumbbell core workout

1. Deadbugs

"A dead bug will always be one of my favourite core exercises because they are effective for everyone, from beginners to athletes," says Simarro. "They target all core muscles, including our deep stabilising core muscles, back muscles, pelvic floor and hip flexors."

Here's how to do it:

Lying on your back, keep your knees directly above your hips (don’t let these drop in towards your belly button as we want to maintain the tension in the core).

Keeping your knees at 90 degrees, hold your arms straight up above the chest.

Holding two light dumbbells in your hands, lower one arm to the floor above your head whilst lowering the opposite leg to the floor.

Straighten your leg as you lower it to the floor. Gently press your lower back into the mat, engaging your core.

Gently tap the floor with both the dumbbell and your heel before returning to your starting position.

If you feel this exercise in your back, perform it without the weight and keep a bend at the knee throughout the exercise.

Try this one for three sets of 12 repetitions.

2. Overhead march

An overhead march trains the core and recruits muscles in the upper body as well, like the shoulders, says Simarro. "This exercise is great for improving our core stability, balance, and coordination, which is transferrable to everyday movement," she adds.

Here's how to do it:

Standing upright, hold two dumbbells on your shoulders and press overhead with your arms fully lengthened and elbows locked out.

Ensuring the dumbbells are held directly above your shoulders, drop your shoulder blades down, pulling shoulders down and away from your ears.

Imagine you are standing against a wall, keeping your spine straight, and start slowly marching your knees up to hip level - or as high as feels comfortable.

Engage your core throughout by drawing your belly button into your spine. This will also stabilise your hips.

Be sure to hold the weights stable above your head throughout and take your time, this isn't an exercise to be rushed.

Try 3 sets of 12 repetitions in this exercise.

3. Plank drags

The plank drag is a variation of the classic core exercise to do at home that works the shoulders, arms, and upper back as well. "It also trains stability through the hips and core, meaning our core muscles are working together," the PT says.

Here's how to do it:

Get into a plank position with your hands underneath your shoulders and feet in line with your hands. You may wish to take these slightly wider than hip-width to establish better balance.

Place one dumbbell to the right side, behind your right wrist.

Keep your shoulders stacked above your wrists throughout, ensuring your hands don’t sit too far forward.

Engage your core, glutes, quadriceps and shoulders and lift your left hand to pull the dumbbell underneath you to the left-hand side, behind your left wrist.

Repeat each dragging movement until you reach 12 reps.

Keep your hips as stable as possible by drawing your belly button to your spine, engaging your glutes and maintaining a neutral pelvis position. This will prevent your hips rising, falling or swaying from side to side.

Try 3 set of 12 repetitions in this exercise.

4. Weighted sit-ups

If you saw the word 'sit-up' and thought about giving up, you're not alone. These exercises get a bad name, says Simarro, but they are "functional exercise when done correctly".

"We need to be able to get up and out of bed every day and to do so we need to train our core in flexion (bending)," she says. "However, being mindful of our lower back is essential, which is why nailing our form on sit ups is crucial."

Here's how to do it:

Lie on a mat with your knees bent and feet close to your hips.

Hold a dumbbell in front of your chest.

Engage your core as you curl your shoulders up from the floor and lift your upper body to your knees. Breathe out as you curl up.

Hold it here for a couple of seconds before slowly lowering yourself back down to your starting position. It's important to control this lowering phase of the exercise.

To add difficulty, you can press the dumbbell above your head in the seated position.

5. Kneeling wood chopper

A dumbbell core workout can help you train your muscles in all directions, especially when it includes exercises like the kneeling wood chopper. "This is one of my favourites and it can be performed with a dumbbell, resistance band, or a cable machine at the gym. Not only does it train our core muscles, especially the obliques, but also targets our shoulders and arms."

Here's how to do it:

In a half kneeling position, keep your left leg forward and right knee on the floor.

Hold a single dumbbell down to your right hip.

Bring the dumbbell across the body and lift it above your left shoulder.

Keep your arms fully extended throughout - don’t be tempted to bend your elbows.

Control the dumbbell back down into the hip, squeezing your obliques as you rotate into the hip and keeping the hips as stable as possible.

Return to your starting position before repeating the set.

Try 3 sets of 10 repetitions on each side.

How often should you do a core dumbbell workout?

To get the most from your core dumbbell workout, Simarro recommends doing the exercises two to three times a week as part of a general strength training routine at home or in the gym. "I recommend adding one or two of these exercises onto the end of a full-body workout," she says.

When deciding how often you should lift weights, most people will find that a couple of sessions a week is more than enough to see good progress in a few weeks. Doing a dedicated core workout every time you go to the gym or work out from home may be a little much though, the PT warns. "10 to 20 minutes [of core exercises] is plenty so you don't become too fatigued or cause injury through overtraining," she says.

"The key to progress is working on the same exercises over many weeks, perfecting your technique and getting stronger in these movements before increasing the weight or intensity. By incorporating core work into your regular training sessions, you will progress more quickly than doing one half an hour session a week," she says.

All you need Northdeer Dumbbell Set, 7.5kg £119 at Amazon Northdeer adjustable dumbbells sit among my favourites for doing Pilates with weights and other weighted core workouts. As they are adjustable, you can use lighter weights (like 2kg) for exercises you find harder and simply switch out the plates for heavier ones for exercises you find easier, without having to buy and store extra dumbbells. Budget-friendly SONGMICS Dumbbells, 2 x 1kg £11.99 at Amazon $13.89 at Amazon $49.87 at Walmart While a set of adjustable dumbbells is always my recommendation as woman&home's digital health editor, there are certainly more budget-friendly options. These neoprene dumbbells go up to 5kg with some 0.5kg increments, meaning you only need to spend about £30 to get four dumbbells suitable for an entire core workout. For extra support Gaiam Yoga Mat, 6mm £35 at Amazon When I do my core workouts, I prefer to use a thick yoga mat like this one from Gaiam, which is my tried and tested pick of the best thick yoga mats. The extra inches of foam offer more support for my hips and lower back when I'm lying flat against the floor.

How heavy should dumbbells be for a core workout?

For core workouts, your dumbbells should be lighter in weight than those you'd use for lower-body exercises like squats or deadlifts. That could mean starting with 2kg weights for sit-ups and plank drags if you find these harder and up to 5kg for marches, which you'll likely find easier.

Using weights that are too heavy will stop you from completing the exercises as they'll be too hard and you're unlikely to stick with the consistency you need to see progress.

So, if in doubt, start with bodyweight exercises first and graduate up to using dumbbells.