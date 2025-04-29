Goodbye, plank - I swapped my exercises for dead bugs, now my core's stronger than ever

I swapped the classic plank for a dead bug - a similar exercise that works the core, hip flexors, lower back, and pelvic floor - and after a month of routine, I'm never going back

The plank is a failsafe core exercise. It works the core muscles and helps with stability. However, it's not everyone's favourite - me included.

I wondered if there was another exercise that could offer all the same benefits. Given there are almost endless core exercises to do at home, it didn't take long to find one that mirrored it almost exactly.

As the name suggests, you do a dead bug lying on your back rather than your front, which is easier on the joints and lower back. While I'd tried the movement in various Pilates abs workout classes and even in a dumbbell core workout once, it wasn't an exercise I was too familiar with.

With my yoga mat in hand, though, I swapped my planks for dead bugs during my regular home workouts over two weeks and six workouts. If I get my way, you won't find me doing a plank again.

What is a dead bug?

The dead bug is an exercise for the core muscles primarily, but it also engages muscles in the back, hips, and pelvic floor, making it a winner for anyone looking to build full-body strength.

It involves lying on your back and extending the opposite arm and leg, while bracing your core and pressing your lower back into the floor.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike some core exercises, it mirrors real-life movement too, making it one of the best exercises for longevity. "We are constantly moving our limbs in different directions while needing our core to stay stable, and dead bugs train precisely this skill," says Rachael Sacerdoti, a certified personal trainer, strength specialist, and the founder of It's So Simple. "They teach your body to maintain perfect spinal alignment while your arms and legs are moving independently. This translates to better posture, more control, and improved balance."

How to do dead bugs

With a yoga mat underneath you (I use a thick yoga mat as it offers more support for my back), lie down on your back with your knees bent.

Bring your knees up into a 'tabletop' position (that's with your knees bent at 90 degrees), making sure to keep a natural curve in your spine.

Make sure your lower back stays on the floor, though.

Raise your arms and point them straight up to the ceiling.

Push your right leg forwards while raising your left arm over your head at the same time. Make sure to do it in a controlled manner, so you can keep your core engaged.

Bring your arm and leg back to the starting position.

Switch and repeat the movement on the other side.

Can you do dead bugs with weights?

Absolutely. "Adding weights to your routine is a brilliant way to challenge your core even further. I'd recommend progressing to dead bugs with weights, but only once you've mastered the basic movement," says Sacerdoti. "It's a simple way to increase the intensity, without compromising your form."

Dead Bug with Dumbbell - YouTube Watch On

How to do dead bugs with weights

Start with light dumbbells or wrist weights, says Sacerdoti.

Remember to keep your lower back gently pressed into the mat throughout the movement.

If you feel your back arching, you've gone too heavy too soon, she warns.

If two weights are too much, start with a single dumbbell with both hands above your chest while performing the leg movements.

Once that feels comfortable, graduate to holding weights in each hand and/ or adding ankle weights for that extra burn.

What muscles do dead bugs work?

Core muscles: This includes the rectus abdominis, the muscles that run straight down the middle of the belly; the transverse abdominis, stabilising muscles that wrap around the spine; and the obliques, muscles on both sides of your middle that help with rotating and bending over sideways.

This includes the rectus abdominis, the muscles that run straight down the middle of the belly; the transverse abdominis, stabilising muscles that wrap around the spine; and the obliques, muscles on both sides of your middle that help with rotating and bending over sideways. Hip flexors: If you're a runner, hiker, or cyclist, you'll know the importance of strong hip flexors. These muscles sit at the front of the hip and help you bend your legs.

If you're a runner, hiker, or cyclist, you'll know the importance of strong hip flexors. These muscles sit at the front of the hip and help you bend your legs. Pelvic floor muscles: These sit in a sling between the front of the pelvis and the tailbone, supporting our organs.

These sit in a sling between the front of the pelvis and the tailbone, supporting our organs. Lower back muscles: This includes the erector spinae muscles and the multifidus, which sit around the spine and help you bend over and sit up straight, among many other daily and essential movements.

Plank vs dead bugs