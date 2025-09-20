I almost forgot about this 10-minute Meredith Shirk abs workout - but it's perfect for boosting deep core strength

Meredith Shirk is known for her quick, strength-boosting workouts, often demonstrated from the poolside of her stunning home or by one of her numerous trainers in the studio.

Here at woman&home, we've tried and tested the famous 7-minute workout, so we know she's a trainer worth shouting about. In this workout, which I discovered a few years ago when I was looking for the best core exercises to do at home, Shirk uses exclusively standing ab exercises to target the deep core muscles.

Instead of moves like crunches, sit-ups, and the plank, these exercises are done standing up, reducing pressure on joints in the elbows, lower back, and hands. It's perhaps why they are so popular, earning Shirk over five million views since the workout was published.

While our abdominals and obliques can be visible on our stomachs and so are often the ones people focus on, the deep core muscles do the work when it comes to everyday movement, pelvic floor strength, and stability.

Meredith Shirk's 10-minute abs workout

Standing Belly Fat Workout - YouTube Watch On

1. Standing crunch into bicycle

Bring your chest up and pull your shoulders back.

Pull your belly button in towards your spine and put your hands behind your head.

In one movement, pull your elbows down and one leg up vertically, engaging your abs in a crunch movement.

Remember to pull your core in as you move.

To move into bicycle crunches, bring the opposite elbow to meet each knee.

Do this one leg at a time for 30 seconds each.

Meredith's tip: "I like to step wide as this really builds up those deep inner core muscles," says Shirk.

"If you don't feel you have balance, keep your arms down or on your hips if you need to."

2. Romanian deadlift

Stand shoulder-width apart, bend at the knee.

Keep your hands on your waist - as a reminder to engage your core.

Push your hips to the back of the room.

Push through your feet to come back up to standing.

Do the exercise for 30 seconds.

Meredith's tips: "Don't hold your breath. Always be breathing," she reminds us. "Pull in that belly button and stand nice and tall."

"You wouldn't think that this is a core workout, but it's how you stand," says Shirk. "You're going to feel it in your hamstrings, but as you push down and pull in, you're almost doing a suction of your core, and that's how it's going to build as you push down."

3. Bow extension

Hold your arms out straight above your head with one hand overlapping the other.

Stand with your

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lift up and pull your core in.

In a controlled manner, reach from side to side, making sure to keep a slight bend in your knees.

Do the exercise for 30 seconds.

Meredith's tips: "I challenge you to talk to somebody doing this," she suggests, as it forces you to engage your core even more while moving.

This is also a great back exercise as it targets the lat muscles (latissimus dorsi), says Shirk. These are muscles on the upper back.

4. Side leg raise

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Engage your core and put your hands on your hips for support.

Controlled, bring one leg out to the side, tapping your foot to the floor between repetitions.

Do the exercise for 30 seconds.

Meredith's tips: "Hold onto something if you need to," she suggests.

If you struggle with balance, bring the foot down behind you slightly at the bottom of the movement.

This one is also a great glute exercise, Shirk says, as you engage the gluteus medius and minimus, two muscles that make up the buttocks and support hip stability.

How many times should I do the exercises?

This 10-minute abs workout by Meredith Shirk is designed so you do it twice (two sets of each exercise), with each movement done for 30 seconds.

Are 10-minute abs workouts effective?

Yes, doing an abs workout for as little as 10 minutes every few days can make a huge difference to your core strength, boosting strength, spinal stability, pelvic floor health, and reducing the risk of back pain.

That being said, long-term training and consistency are key. A study published by Kanazawa University in Japan found that a 12-week program involving 10-minute abdominal exercises three times a week produced "significant" increases in core strength and endurance. Doing a 10-minute abs workout every few weeks isn't going to make any difference.

If you're looking to do a 10-minute abs workout to lose weight around your middle, it's important to remember that you can't 'spot reduce' fat (i.e. do certain exercises to lose fat in certain places).

The body's fat cells break down and release fatty acids into the bloodstream from all over the body for energy when you exercise, not just the area you're exercising.

A combination of dietary changes, better sleep, less stress, and more daily movement will be the way forward. If in doubt, speak to your doctor.

How often should you do a 10-minute abs workout?

You can do this workout every day, says Meredith Shirk, referring to her standing ab exercises. "It is not going to hurt you to do this every day. It's actually going to help your core."

As it only takes 10 minutes, you're unlikely to put your core muscles through excessive strain that could cause fatigue or overtraining, so you can make this workout part of your daily routine.

If you find you're getting bored with the movements, don't be afraid of switching it up. You could add dead bugs or the bird dog exercise to the routine, which takes you from standing to resting on a yoga mat.