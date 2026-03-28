I'm a running specialist - I always tell new runners to do one thing before buying shoes to save money

Every year, the number of women who take up running as beginners rises. In 2026, there was almost an equal split of men and women applying to run the London Marathon.

It's hardly surprising either. With more information available on safe training for all runners, celebrities like Sophie Raworth and Jenni Falconer promoting running over 40, and kit (like running shoes) available like never before, running has become significantly more accessible for everyone.

That being said, it's also become easier than ever to get wrapped up in marketing, influencers promoting products, and choosing products based on appearances.

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That's why, when choosing running shoes, a gait analysis should be the first step, says product trainer and running specialist Michael Gaston, who works with Runner's Need. This test examines your stride, movement, and how your feet hit the ground. "It helps build a picture of your natural running style and any imbalances," he explains.

When analysing your gait, you might be asked to do lunges or squats, so your form and how you move your legs and feet can be examined. A treadmill with a camera may also be used to record your walking and running style, how you plant your feet when you step or run and whether you over-pronate or under-pronate (roll your foot inwards or outwards) when you move.

You'll also likely be asked about the kind of running you do, how often you run, and any goals you have in mind. After this, if the analysis is done in a running store, you'll be shown the shoes suitable for you. This can help save you money as you only buy shoes that support your feet and are comfortable for the running workouts you have in mind, rather than trendy shoes made for everyone.

Benefits of gait analysis

A gait analysis will help you find the right running shoes for your body and running style. In turn, these are the benefits you can expect:

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Improved comfort and efficiency, especially over longer distances like a marathon.

Reduced uneven wear on your trainers, maximising the lifespan of your shoes.

May help you avoid injury because your foot and ankle will be properly supported, and it reduces stress on your knees, feet and legs.

If you’re new to running, it helps you learn about your individual running style.

An expert will introduce you to pairs of shoes you may not have considered before, potentially also saving you money by avoiding pricier brands that are more popular.

Can you do a gait analysis at home?

Naturally, a gait analysis at home is not going to be as precise or useful as one done in a store, as you also don't have the expert help along with it. However, if you're buying your shoes in the recent sales online, there are other ways to analyse your gait, such as the Wet Test.

How to do the Wet Test:

Wet your feet and step onto a dry surface such as a piece of paper, a towel or a bathmat – this will help indicate how the arch of your foot sits against the floor.

Step off the dry surface and look at the print you've left.

Overpronators tend to have flat feet, and so in this scenario will see the imprint of the entire edge around the foot. They might also notice calluses on the side of the foot near the base of the big toe.

tend to have flat feet, and so in this scenario will see the imprint of the entire edge around the foot. They might also notice calluses on the side of the foot near the base of the big toe. Under pronators will see that their footprint barely shows an arch and mainly shows their toe and heels. This is because under pronators have a high foot arch.

will see that their footprint barely shows an arch and mainly shows their toe and heels. This is because under pronators have a high foot arch. Neutral pronators may see a clear imprint of the whole foot, aside from the inner arch (the space between the big toe and the ball of the foot).

For overpronators Hoka Women's Gaviota 5 £104.99 at HOKA If your foot rolls inward excessively when running, it's known as overpronation. A running shoe built for stability can be more supportive for the foot's arch, reducing strain and guiding your foot into a better position. The Hoka Gaviota 5 is one example, now on sale for almost £50 off. The Hoka Bondi 9 is also a good one for mild overpronation. For under pronation New Balance Women's 1080v14 £99.99 at SportsShoes Under pronation or supination is the opposite. It's when your foot rolls outwards. You'll want to avoid shoes designed for stability as they prevent your foot from rolling in, which could worsen the problem. The New Balance 1080v14 running shoe is a good example of one that can help, down to under £100 in the sale. For neutral pronators Saucony Women's Ride 18 £79.99 at SportsShoes Neutral pronators will land on the outside of their heel, rolling inwards. These shoes have cushioning, flexibility, and support without the rigid support structures guiding the foot either way. The Saucony Ride 18 is a shoe in the sale that's an example of this, down to under £80 at the time of writing.

How to choose running shoes for you