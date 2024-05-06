Shoppers can't get enough of Le Creuset's new limited edition 'colour of spring'

A new addition to the rainbow-filled Le Creuset range is always a delight, none more so than this deliciously peachy limited edition Pêche colour.

We thought we were being spoilt with the launch of two new Le Creuset colours Rhone and Chambray back in February, little were we to know that this dreamy spring colour was on the way.

Inspired by the Pantone Colour of the year 2024 'Peach Fuzz' the new colourway is a delicate shade of peach to add a touch of uplifting, soft coral shades to any kitchen trend. For those looking to embrace this colour trend in their own home the new Pêche collection is available to shop now exclusively on the Le Creuset website and in stores now.

Perfect for serving straight from oven to tabletop the limited Pêche range of best-selling cast iron and stoneware items are as fashionable as they are functional – and shoppers are already smitten with the shade.

Le Creuset Pêche colour: Limited edition collection

The limited edition spring colourway is available now on a selection of handpicked classic enamelled cast iron cookware, oven-to-table stoneware and kitchen staples ensuring that every element of the home dining experience is swathed in refreshing peachy tones.

"Sun-kissed with a hint of glossy shine, Pêche brings a pop of colour to the kitchen and brightens almost any tablescape," say the team at Le Creuset. "A limited collection of iconic and bestselling Stoneware and Cast Iron with a light gold knob for added glow."

Best-selling Le Creuset in new colour Pêche

Le Creuset followers are already showing their admiration and appreciation for the new peachy tone on the brand's Instagram page after they introduced the new limited edition collection, with one fan commenting 'My fave colour, stunning' and another exclaiming 'B-E-A-U-T! ❤️🙌❤️'. And we couldn't agree more.

The wide range of Le Creuset colours caters to all tastes, from those who prefer a minimaluxe quiet luxury look to those who embrace the bolder approach with dopamine decor trends – the rainbow of shades means there's a tone for all homes.

Offering such an array of joyous colours across its exceptional range of cooking and serveware means the famous cookware brand has very much become a staple for those looking for quality and style in equal measure.

However, the pieces are expensive it's also worth keeping a look out for the latest Le Creuset deals to snap up a signature cookware piece for less. The latest colours may not always be included in the seasonal discounts but you can't go far wrong with any of the fashionable hues available.

While Le Creuset is best known for its colourful collection of cookware and accessories it is also worth highlighting the outstanding range of some of the best stainless steel pans on the market, namely the Le Creuset 3-ply stainless steel pan which Woman&home reviewed and awarded a 5-star rating.