Shoppers can't get enough of Le Creuset's new limited edition 'colour of spring'
Renowned for a love of colour the cult cookware brand is delighting fans with the release of a limited edition shade for spring
A new addition to the rainbow-filled Le Creuset range is always a delight, none more so than this deliciously peachy limited edition Pêche colour.
We thought we were being spoilt with the launch of two new Le Creuset colours Rhone and Chambray back in February, little were we to know that this dreamy spring colour was on the way.
Inspired by the Pantone Colour of the year 2024 'Peach Fuzz' the new colourway is a delicate shade of peach to add a touch of uplifting, soft coral shades to any kitchen trend. For those looking to embrace this colour trend in their own home the new Pêche collection is available to shop now exclusively on the Le Creuset website and in stores now.
Perfect for serving straight from oven to tabletop the limited Pêche range of best-selling cast iron and stoneware items are as fashionable as they are functional – and shoppers are already smitten with the shade.
Le Creuset Pêche colour: Limited edition collection
The limited edition spring colourway is available now on a selection of handpicked classic enamelled cast iron cookware, oven-to-table stoneware and kitchen staples ensuring that every element of the home dining experience is swathed in refreshing peachy tones.
"Sun-kissed with a hint of glossy shine, Pêche brings a pop of colour to the kitchen and brightens almost any tablescape," say the team at Le Creuset. "A limited collection of iconic and bestselling Stoneware and Cast Iron with a light gold knob for added glow."
Best-selling Le Creuset in new colour Pêche
Classic Round Casserole in Pêche
RRP: £225 | The best-selling casserole dish looks fresh and fabulous in the new peachy colourway, especially with its brass detailing on the handle. As one of the heaviest products within the collection, I always say this dish can happily live on the hob at all times – where the colour is on display at all times.
Signature stoneware in Pêche
RRP: | The heritage stoneware dishes are far more affordable than the traditional cast iron alternatives but are no less superior for cooking all manners of traditional favourites. The new colour makes this ideal for serving straight from the oven to the table.
Shallow Casserole in Pêche
RRP: £249 | Another best-seller, the shallow casserole dish is ideal for browsing meats and cooking up curries, simmering casseroles, stir-frying vegetables and more.
Affordable mug in Pêche
RRP: £15 | With 'Cafecore interiors' being one of the biggest interior design trends of 2024 where your best coffee machine and all your coffee-related buys take centre stage, this simple stoneware mug in the stunning new colourway is a welcome addition to serve brews on sunny spring coffee mornings.
Petite casserole in Pêche
RRP: £18 | These sweet petite casserole dishes are ideal for individual portioned starters or desserts at dinner parties. Offering an affordable way to get your hands on a classic Le Creuset casserole.
Pêche
RRP: £65 | This set of handy kitchen utensils housed in a stunning stoneware jar is a must-have for anyone’s countertop where they are looking to add a splash of uplifting colour.
A post shared by Le Creuset UK (@lecreusetuk)
A photo posted by on
Le Creuset followers are already showing their admiration and appreciation for the new peachy tone on the brand's Instagram page after they introduced the new limited edition collection, with one fan commenting 'My fave colour, stunning' and another exclaiming 'B-E-A-U-T! ❤️🙌❤️'. And we couldn't agree more.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The wide range of Le Creuset colours caters to all tastes, from those who prefer a minimaluxe quiet luxury look to those who embrace the bolder approach with dopamine decor trends – the rainbow of shades means there's a tone for all homes.
Offering such an array of joyous colours across its exceptional range of cooking and serveware means the famous cookware brand has very much become a staple for those looking for quality and style in equal measure.
However, the pieces are expensive it's also worth keeping a look out for the latest Le Creuset deals to snap up a signature cookware piece for less. The latest colours may not always be included in the seasonal discounts but you can't go far wrong with any of the fashionable hues available.
While Le Creuset is best known for its colourful collection of cookware and accessories it is also worth highlighting the outstanding range of some of the best stainless steel pans on the market, namely the Le Creuset 3-ply stainless steel pan which Woman&home reviewed and awarded a 5-star rating.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning interiors teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has served as an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
-
-
32 best places for a relaxing holiday for those who want to escape the stresses of everyday life
These relaxing holidays offer complete escapism
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Are Jono and Ellie from MAFS Australia still together?
Jono and Ellie were the most shocking pairing of season 11
By Lauren Hughes Published