How to use Pantone Color of the Year 2024 'Peach Fuzz' in your home

The influential Pantone Color of the Year 2024 has just been revealed as...drum roll please, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz.

Every year the design world awaits the announcement of Pantone's Color of the Year to determine a colour spectrum to set the tone for the year ahead. Unlike the exuberance of last year's Pantone Color of the Year Viva Magenta, which was said to be: "Brave and fearless, promoting optimism and joy," this soft peach tone has a gentleness to it that is set to recolour the future of interior design.

This delicate shade nestled between pink and orange is: "A compassionate and nurturing soft peach shade," says the team at Pantone. “Drawing comfort from PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, we can find peace from within, impacting our wellbeing. An idea as much as a feeling, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz awakens our senses to the comforting presence of tactility and cocooned warmth.”

The delicate peachy shade is much like the faint tones of the Dulux Colour of the year 2024, setting a precedent for how we use colour in a more saturated way throughout the home next year to reset and recharge.

How to use Pantone Color of the Year 2024 in your home

“A cosy peach hue softly nestled between pink and orange, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz brings belonging, inspires recalibration, and an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm, offering us a space to be, feel, and heal and to flourish from whether spending time with others or taking the time to enjoy a moment by ourselves,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director, Pantone Color Institute.

There's an undeniably distinctly retro feel to the tone because peach was so popular in previous decades, but make no mistake this shade is fresh and we're already seeing how modern interpretations of this soft pink colour can translate for all interior tastes.

Like many of the best pink paint colours, this shade presents a perfect balance between warm and cool, making it the ideal accent colour for pretty much any colour palette.

Whether painted on the walls or with statement furniture and soft furnishings we explore the inspiring ways to use Pantone's Color of the Year 2024 in any room.

1. Embrace Peach Fuzz on the walls

Embrace one of the interior paint colour trends in 2024 and set the scene with a delicious dose of peach decorating the walls. To keep the shade feeling fresh and modern, we recommend adopting an on-trend application.

From colour drenching the room, which means painting the skirting boards the same colour as the walls to making Peach Fuzz the ceiling paint colour of choice, creatively using the shade stops it from looking dated. You can of course embrace one of the leading wallpaper designs to incorporate the colour.

"Make a bold statement by painting or wallpapering one wall in 'Peach Fuzz'" suggests James Mellan-Matulewicz, interiors expert at design brand Bobbi Beck. "This focal point allows you to embrace the trend without committing to a complete room overhaul. Pair it with complementary neutral shades for balance.

2. Add simple soft furnishings

Undoubtedly the easiest way to incorporate a new accent colour into any room is by seeking simple new soft furnishings. From scatter cushions to luxurious woven throws it's easy to add a hint of colour to any existing colour scheme.

The beauty of this trending new Peach Fuzz tone is the balance between warmth and coolness that makes it a suitable pairing for just about any colour scheme.

The soft peach shade takes on a different aspect depending on where it's used and how. It proves equally as impressionable when being can used to lighten a room painted in dark colours as when it is added to a room drenched in the best white paint colours to create a vibrant accent in comparison.

"Explore different colour combinations to find what suits your taste,' advises James. "'Peach Fuzz' pairs well with muted sage greens, soft blues, and earthy tones. Play with combinations for a unique and personalised look."

3. Embrace statement furniture choices

If you want to welcome the colour but in a modern way that feels fresh and injects a touch of personality into your decor choose to use it on a statement furniture piece.

"For those daring enough to make a significant change, invest in a statement furniture piece in 'Peach Fuzz'" suggests James. "This could be a sofa, armchair, or coffee table. Surround it with neutral tones to showcase its vibrancy."

Whether in the form of a stunning peach velvet chair that oozes charisma to a peach-painted sideboard that breaks away from the conformity of natural wooden furniture, this pleasing peach tone is enough to add character without feeling overwhelming.

4. Welcome accent colour to floors

Rugs are the gift of personal freedom of expression when it comes to decorating a home. Rugs can add both pattern and colour without proving to be a huge commitment or great cost.

Because flooring is a functional and expensive investment it's often where we tend to take the least risks with colour choices, and rightly so. But with a rug you can layer as much personality and colour as you like, safe in the knowledge that it can be changed at any point.

To celebrate the latest colour Pantone has collaborated with innovative home decor brand, Ruggable on a limited-edition capsule collection. The Ruggable x Pantone collaboration makes it easy for anyone to bring the warm and comforting on-trend colour of Peach Fuzz into their home.

So will 2024 be the year you introduce a splash of comforting peach tones into your home?