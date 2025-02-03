I always struggle with Valentine's Day gifting, but Le Creuset has a tempting and timeless offering

If you're struggling to find something stand-out for your special someone, you're in luck. Le Creuset's Heart Collection strikes the perfect balance of romance and timelessness. With everything from iconic casserole dishes to versatile platters, you're set for success.

So much gifting around Valentine's Day is uninspired. Whilst chocolate and flowers are always welcome in my home, the joy they bring is transitory (and very overpriced around this time of year). Determined not to cop out and end up with the usual set of gifts, I set myself the task of finding a Valentine's Day treasure that will feature in my family home rather than some tat that will end up in the bin. And, lo and behold, I found myself scrolling through the Le Creuset Heart Collection

Famous for its quality stoneware and cast iron, Le Creuset has established itself comfortably in the 'classy' and 'chic' department of all kitchens. You'll be pleased to know that their Heart Collection is no exception. It launched last year and has only grown this year, including everything from a heart-shaped casserole dish (also known as a Dutch oven) right through to a heart-shaped platter and heart mugs.

That sounds all very lovey-dovey, but the pieces are beautifully timeless too. The heart-shaped platter (my personal favourite) makes a wonderful trinket tray or mini candle station and the love heart mugs are, quite frankly, the only way that I want to drink my coffee going forward. So, if you're stuck for what gifts to buy him or her this Valentine's Day, I've got the answers that deliver on style and substance. Call me Cupid.

Le Creuset Heart Collection Gifts

I've split the Le Creuset Heart Collection into a few categories: for the table, for the kitchen, and for the home. All of these pieces have an element of Valentine's Day flair to them, but the beauty is that they'll look good in your home all year round. Depending on whether you're buying for a chef or a homebody, you'll find something in one of the categories. And, if you're not one for the love hearts, it can't hurt to go for some signature Le Creuset (I've put some recommendations on that at the bottom).

For the table

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The tablescapers are some of the most fun people to buy for on Valentine's Day. Save from investing in some nice napkins or a scented candle (both beautiful options), you could look at the ceramics and stoneware that you actually use. I love these for their very obvious heart shapes. I can picture the bowls being used for dips and crisps at a dinner party and I imagine they'll stray away from the table and over to the sofa for film nights too.

Stoneware Heart Plate £26 at Le Creuset Not to be confused with the Heart Platter (my all-time favourite piece), this heart plate is perfect for layering. If you have the heart bowl, you could stack these on top of each other. If not, think how Instagram-worthy even beans on toast would look on one of these. They're certainly made with love. Stoneware Set of 4 Mini Heart Bowls £49 at Le Creuset I love a bitty tea. Whether it's by the fireside or more of a mezze, you'll need co-ordinating bowls that display and hold your food with elegance and style. The bright cerise offsets the colour of lots of foods, adding some interest to your table without you having to buy weird and whacky foods from the shop. Stoneware Set of 2 Heart Ramekins £32 at Le Creuset You could argue that these are similar to the mini bowls, but the ramekins are much smaller. These are for your snacks, your souffles, and your tiny portions. I couldn't live without my ramekin collection and it just got two ramekins bigger after I spotted these.

For the kitchen

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Bakers and chefs are easy to buy for when you're looking at a brand like this. Anyone who's serious in the kitchen will worship the Le Creuset gods and pray that they get gifted with anything from the love heart spatula through to the mixing bowl. There's a lot more to choose from on the site, but here are my favourite pieces.

Heart Trivet £21 at Le Creuset There's nothing more heart-breaking than a burn mark on your brand new counter, so protecting it is the ultimate act of love. These trivets look homely and stylish in both colours, so you can't go wrong. Heart Springform Tin £35 at Le Creuset People throw the term 'baked with love' around, but you can't ever see it as clearly or perfectly as you could with this. I've used Le Creuset's cake and bread tins for years and they're second-to-none. Cast Iron Heart Shaped Casserole With Heart Knob £215 at Le Creuset It wouldn't be Le Creuset without the iconic casserole dish. In the collection, you can pick your colour and depth. You could even buy an extra heart knob, if you wanted to transform your everyday dish.

For the home

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

These pieces would have been at home in the 'for the table' section, but it's useful to explore the versatility of Le Creuset's kitchenware. These are all elegant and good enough quality that they could stand being features and decorations around the house, without you needing to pile them with food or drinks. I always find it helps me to justify making a new purchase too, just saying.

Stoneware Heart Serving Platter £59 at Le Creuset The serving platter is my stand-out favourite from the whole collection. Of course, it makes the perfect base for a cheeseboard, but picture it on a coffee table with a diffuser and some trinkets scattered across and you'll know where I'm coming from when I say this is a must-have. Stoneware Set of 2 Heart Mugs With Saucers £45 at Le Creuset Coffee tastes better when it's sipped from a love heart shaped mug. I won't hear a word said otherwise. You can go for a bold, bright cerise colourway or something more subtle with the pink. Either way, these are some of the best mugs on the market (and that's coming from a barista). Stoneware Heart Bowl £25 at Le Creuset Of course, it would be a dream to serve up a salad in a bowl like this, but you could use it for artful fruit ensembles, a shell and stone collection, or any other decorations and ornaments that bring you joy.

Classic Le Creuset gifts

(Image credit: Future)

It doesn't have to be heart-shaped to make a great Valentine's Day gift. These three pieces are all Le Creuset that I've either bought or been bought over the years and I think they make perfect gifts.

FAQs

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Which colours is the Le Creuset Heart collection available in?

The colour options will vary depending on what you choose, but Le Creuset's Heart Collection offering comes in Cerise (red), Meringue (creamy white), Shell Pink (pale pink) and Sea Salt (pale blue).

Is the Le Creuset Heart collection exclusive to Valentine's Day?

The heart collection is available all year round, which is a testament to how versatile it is. Whilst all of the collection makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift, you can also get away with hearts in your home all year round.