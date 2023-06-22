Aldi's new scented candles are the perfect Diptyque dupes - and they're just £3.49

Aldi scented candles are somewhat famous for rivaling the popular scents of Jo Malone, at a mere fraction of the price. But for this summer the supermarket has set its sights on creating deliciously fruity scents inspired by Diptyque instead.

Generally, the best scented candles are not cheap, more of an investment to make your house smell good. However, affordable supermarket Aldi has made it its mission to create candles that deliver the scents without expense.

Now famous for selling scents that are more familiar as part of the best Jo Malone candles, from Pomegranate to Lime, Basil & Mandarin. We can attest that the scents are as good as they claim, especially the Pomegranate one which is now a staple buy when doing grocery shopping.

This latest summer range is set to rival the best Diptyque candles, inspired by some of the best-selling scents of the cult classic collection. But at less than £4, Aldi's limited-edition 'Flowers and Fruit' scented candle range will save customers £52.51 compared to the pricier Parisian brand.

The three new Aldi candle scents launching in stores from June 22nd are:

Blackberry Mint: A heady scent of sweet and juicy ripe blackberries picked fresh from the hedgerows, combined with the cool and invigorating aroma of fresh mint, creating a delightful fragrance that awakens the senses.

Orange Blossom: Be transported to a fragrant oasis with the aroma of freshly bloomed orange blossoms. A sweet, floral scent, these candles offer a delicate and subtly fragrance to uplift any room.

Peony Rose: Experience the delicate beauty of peonies and roses with this signature scent. A soft, romantic fragrance of peonies that combines with the classic elegance of roses to create a truly enchanting scent.

Image 1 of 3 Blackberry Mint 200g Candle,£3.49 at Aldi vs Baies (Berries) 190g candle, £56 at Diptyque (Image credit: Aldi | Diptyque) Peony Rose 200g Candle ,£3.49 at Aldi vs Roses 190g candle, £56 at Diptyque (Image credit: Aldi | Diptyque) Orange Blossom Flowers & Fruit 200g Candle, £3.49 at Aldi vs Oranger 190g candle, £56 at Diptyque (Image credit: Aldi | Diptyque)

The scents are so new in fact (launching today) that our friends at Aldi weren't able to get their hands on candles for us to sample, but given that we've tried the existing best-selling range that is rivaled with Jo Malone we are confident that the candles will live up to expectations.

Infused with natural essential oils, these new home decor must-haves are ideal for creating a fresh and fruity atmosphere in any room. In addition to the deliciously scented candles, the new summer fragrances are also available as room diffusers to offer long-lasting scents for all rooms.

Aldi’s new Fruit & Flower Candles and Diffusers are available in store from 22nd June, while stocks last – because as with all Aldi 'Specialbuys' once they are gone, they are gone. See you at the checkout.