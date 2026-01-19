I'm beating Blue Monday by jetting off on holiday - here's what I've packed

I always complain my way through January, but this time around I've taken advice from all those clever people who jet off in search of some winter sun every year: I'm doing the same.

I've booked a last-minute trip to California, and although it's not going to be scorchingly hot, it's definitely going to be warmer than it is back home, that's for sure!

But what to pack? It's a tricky brief - up to 25 degrees Celsius on some days, dropping to 9 or 10 at night. It's jeans and a T-shirt weather (the BEST kind if you ask me), and I'm going to need light layers, comfortable shoes and versatile pieces that will work hard.

I've been working in fashion for over a decade now, and one of the skills I'd like to think I've really honed is packing for a trip. I always end up buying a couple of high street pieces before I go, but over the years I've invested in skirts, jackets, swimwear and dresses that pack well and look amazing on holiday. Anyone who's ever read a newsletter or recommendation from me will know that British clothing brand Rixo features in there, as do brands such as With Nothing Underneath, Hunza G and Sezane.

Whether you're planning a holiday now or later in the year, I hope my mini guide to the key pieces I wouldn't be without is helpful. Happy shopping - and get booking that trip!

What to pack for a holiday: my 12 must-haves

The secret to packing a good suitcase is all in the planning. My husband is always confused as to how packing take me the best part of a day - washing, ironing, trying on... what is it they say, fail to prepare and prepare to fail.