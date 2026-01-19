I'm beating Blue Monday by jetting off on holiday - here's what I've packed
I'm a fashion editor, and I've spent years mastering the art of packing
I always complain my way through January, but this time around I've taken advice from all those clever people who jet off in search of some winter sun every year: I'm doing the same.
I've booked a last-minute trip to California, and although it's not going to be scorchingly hot, it's definitely going to be warmer than it is back home, that's for sure!
But what to pack? It's a tricky brief - up to 25 degrees Celsius on some days, dropping to 9 or 10 at night. It's jeans and a T-shirt weather (the BEST kind if you ask me), and I'm going to need light layers, comfortable shoes and versatile pieces that will work hard.
I've been working in fashion for over a decade now, and one of the skills I'd like to think I've really honed is packing for a trip. I always end up buying a couple of high street pieces before I go, but over the years I've invested in skirts, jackets, swimwear and dresses that pack well and look amazing on holiday. Anyone who's ever read a newsletter or recommendation from me will know that British clothing brand Rixo features in there, as do brands such as With Nothing Underneath, Hunza G and Sezane.
Whether you're planning a holiday now or later in the year, I hope my mini guide to the key pieces I wouldn't be without is helpful. Happy shopping - and get booking that trip!
What to pack for a holiday: my 12 must-haves
Ok, first things first, what to travel in. I just bought these knitted trousers from M&S, and I'm already regretting not purchasing the matching polo jumper, because of course it's now sold out. I sized up in the trousers so they are even more comfortable. I'll be wearing them for my eleven-hour flight with a slouchy slogan sweatshirt and my Birkenstock Boston clogs.
Yes, I did a pre-holiday M&S order, and a white T-shirt is the one thing I always buy before I go away. Nothing beats that fresh feeling of a bright white tee, and I'll wear this with everything in my suitcase. The boxy shape feels much more modern than any fitted styles you might have in your wardrobe, and you'll wear it under your best cashmere jumpers back home, too.
These are a new take on my favourite M&S barrel leg jeans, featuring a side stripe that's really flattering when they're on. They're available in UK sizes 6 to 24, and in four length options. One barrel leg jeans sceptic wrote this review: "Never thought I would like the fit but I love... will definitely get another pair." M&S also has the most amazing collection of swimwear I've seen on the high street so far this year.
When I'm not shopping at M&S, Rixo is my favourite label. I got this cardigan in the sale, and it's the perfect travelling piece. I'll wear it as a cardigan with jeans and a white T-shirt by day, but for dinner in the evening, it works really well worn buttoned up as a dress with heels.
The Rixo Kelly Skirt comes everywhere with me. In 100% silk it's super light and small to pack, yet it forms the basis of so many outfits. On chilly evenings I'll wear it with a jumper and trainers, but if the sun comes out all it needs is a camisole and sandals.
I invested in a Hunza G swimsuit a few years ago, and truly, it was worth every penny. In a classic colour like black or navy, it's never going to go out of style, and in its stretchy one-size-fits-all fabric, it doesn't mind a bit if your body changes between holidays. Genius. If you're looking to spend a bit less, check out the Hunza G lookalikes I've found on the high street instead,
I'm not expecting a heatwave while I'm on holiday, but I'm going to take this linen co-ord nonetheless. The blue shirt looks so chic with white jeans, and together they're spot on for breakfast at the hotel or a day by the pool if the sun does come out.
As I said, light layers are the name of the game on this trip, and if you ask me, this suede jacket is as chic as it gets. Some suede coats I've ve seen are three times the price, plus this one feels absolutely beautiful in real life. Well worth the investment.
I'm expecting to do a whole lot of walking, and maybe even a bit of hiking on holiday, so comfortable trainers are a must. These have been comfortable since the second I put them on, and they're available in half sizes so you can get the best fit.
Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have worn variations of the 'Henrietta' sunglasses by Finlay, and they're certainly the best sunglasses I've tried over the years. The cat eye shape will make even leggings and trainers feel that bit more glamorous.
These are Jennifer Aniston's favourite arch support flip flops and since I tested them in summer, hardly a day has gone by without me wearing them. Easy to pack, very comfortable and available in loads of colours - what's not to love?
The secret to packing a good suitcase is all in the planning. My husband is always confused as to how packing take me the best part of a day - washing, ironing, trying on... what is it they say, fail to prepare and prepare to fail.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
