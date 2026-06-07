I ordered this genius kitchen accessory after spotting it online - I'm crowning it a countertop essential

After dragging my heavy espresso maker out of its cosy corner for the millionth time, I thought there must be an easier way to refill the water tank. And if by fate, my Instagram timeline delivered the exact solution I needed.

Having one of the best coffee machines at your disposal is a true luxury and gift; however, owners of such machines soon realise just how heavy and awkward they are to move around. The same goes for the best air fryers, which are one of the heaviest appliances adorning our countertops right now. And I don't know about you, but I'm rather tired of dragging these bulky machines around to clean, refill and use.

That's when the power of the internet came to my rescue and delivered a reel showing the wonders of appliance roller trays. Yes, life is about to change as we know it.

A post shared by Medina Grillo (@grillodesigns) A photo posted by on

Whether or not you try to keep your kitchen counters clear, some appliances simply need to live out on your countertops. With coffee machines, air fryers, stand mixers and more, moving these heavy machines around requires significant arm strength daily.

Our coffee machine is neatly tucked into the corner of the kitchen under some cupboards, so trying to refill the water tank is always a challenge. Even more so as I outright avoid picking my machine up or dragging it across my countertops. Which left me thinking, there's got to be a better way.

This is where DIY and home influencer Medina Grillo, @grillodesigns on Instagram, swooped in with her reel showing the power of appliance roller trays.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Every coffee corner needs this, it's a rolling tray which makes it easy for you to pull your coffee machine in and out to refill the water tank and the coffee bean grinder," she says on her reel.

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"It's such a small update, but it makes a world of difference," finishes Medina.

I immediately went online and ordered one for myself. There are so many to choose from, depending on what look you want to go for, what size you need and even different shapes to pick from.

Alternatively, if you're trying to organise a small kitchen, you can just buy self-adhesive roller balls that stick to the bottom of your appliances and allow for easy manoeuvring.

I, for one, am delighted with this discovery and cannot wait for mine to be delivered. No more unnecessary arm workouts when I make my morning coffee!

Want to create more counter space in your small kitchen? Try this dish rack idea that not only frees up room for your appliances and cooking but also helps keep your kitchen looking tidier.