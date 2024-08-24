This ‘classy’ tweed jacket from M&S makes us think of Chanel

M&S have just released a 'classy' and versatile tweed jacket that's about to become our go-to autumn wardrobe staple - it has the look of Chanel for a fraction of the designer price.

The time has come to curate our autumn capsule wardrobes again and inspiration is all around. There are the pieces we can transition from our summer wardrobes, like Rixo's 'iconic' leopard print skirt that's now, finally, back in stock, and then there's the seasonal pieces we want to buy like Jennifer Aniston's oversized puffer jacket.

Winning the top spot on our wardrobe wish list for this season is the stunning tweed jacket M&S has just released. It's versatility, chic silhouette, and 'luxe' fabric make it the perfect piece to battle the chill and it reminds us so much of Chanel's iconic timeless designs that we can't not snap it up at the bargain price of £75.

M&S Tweed Textured Short Utility Jacket £75 at M&S With a regular fit updated with a shortened hemline and slightly boxy style, this textured tweed jacket is sure to become a staple autumnal piece. The blazer-utility jacket hybrid style is given a classy finish with the textured fabric and elevated gold button details. The casual feel offered by the simple round neck and multi-pocket design makes it as easy to style for the office as for a casual day-to-day look. M&S Tweed Textured Short Utility Jacket £75 at M&S Wearing white can sometimes feel daunting but, just like white jeans and white shirts have become year-round wardrobe staples, so can white jackets like this stunning tweed one from M&S. Lean into a monochrome look with all white styling, or use the white jacket to add a highlight to a darker or neutral outfit. Stepping out your comfort zone can be freeing - as long as you've got a good stain remover on hand!

When it comes to styling this jacket, M&S have got us covered and we don't even need to search out celebrity inspiration or tips and tricks from fashion editors.

They've styled the white jacket with a casual twist, pairing it unexpectedly but perfectly with a plain white t-shirt tucked into some baggy, relaxed fit jeans. For a more office-appropriate take, one model on their website wears the outfit with some point-toe black boots and a structured black handbag, while another brings some party-ready fun to the look with a pair of metallic ballet flats and a casual, messily slicked-back hairstyle.

Showing off the versatility of the style, a model styling the black tweed jacket pairs it with sophisticated black midi skirt and patent black knee-high boots, though we immediately wanted to pair this outfit with a pair of trendy leopard print ballet pumps to add a pop of pattern.

The model leans further into the sleek look with a pair of black framed sunglasses, using the same accessory in her second look where the jacket is paired with some cropped jeans and a pair of point-toe Miu Miu lookalike low-heeled pumps.

It's not just us who have fallen in love with this tweed jacket, M&S shoppers are raving about it too.

"This jacket looks more expensive and luxe than its cost," one reviewer wrote. "It fits well and is nicely constructed with high quality buttons and trim. Can be dressed up or down, and will go through all four seasons. An excellent buy."

Another added, "I love this neat little jacket, and it’s very comfortable. The material means I can wear it with jeans or for smart, and it’s perfect with my long wide leg trousers."