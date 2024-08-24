Jennifer Aniston’s oversized puffer jacket is the only coat you’ll need this autumn - we love her laid-back styling

We love Jennifer Aniston's practical puffer jacket, with the chic piece being the perfect coat to keep you feeling cosy and looking stylish this autumn.

Building up your autumn capsule wardrobe is a bittersweet task. Waving goodbye to the florals and floating silhouettes of summer, we now get to stock up on warm and cosy pieces to help us battle the seasonal chill.

When it comes to celebrity inspiration for autumnal fashion, no one quite ticks the boxes like Jennifer Aniston. Her impeccable approach to laid-back styling is unmatched, with her proving that wardrobe basics are key when it comes to creating comfortable and stylish looks.

While we love her recent high-knee boots look and will definitely be recreating it this autumn, it's a look from back in 2006 that's captured our attention right now thanks to Jennifer's laid-back and practical puffer coat - and it's the perfect piece for those days where the wind and rain just won't let up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Puffer Jackets

Threadbare Mid-length Puffer Jacket £40 at ASOS With a padded hood, deep side pockets, and a roomy but regular fit, this puffer coat is a great piece to recreate Jennifer Aniston's bundled-up look. The smooth woven fabric gives the jacket a sleek, cosy look and the padding not only offers warmth but also a nice texture that mimics Jennifer's coat perfectly. M&S GoodMove Stormwear Quilted Hooded Longline Puffer Coat £89 at M&S In a stunning deep, blackberry purple shade, this longline puffer jacket is the perfect coat to keep your warm and dry this autumn. We love the stylish waved-quilt pattern that brings a unique twist on the traditional style for padded coats like these, turning the practical insulation into a statement. But this coat is more than stylish, the M&S Stormwear technology makes it shower resistant - which is a must for the autumn months. Superdry Hooded Ripstop Puffer Jacket Was £109.99, Now £76.99 at Superdry Boasting the perfect relaxed fit that's not too slim and not too loose, this puffer jacket is the perfect autumnal layering piece. With cosy, soft padding, the details are kept minimal for a streamline look that's wearable, comfortable and versatile. There's also a detachable hood, elasticated cuffs, and a bungee cord adjustable hem so you can tailor the fit to your liking.

The warm and deep brown/black shade of the coat made for a softer appearance than a harsher, more statement-making black and Jennifer leaned into this more subtle colour palette with the rest of her outfit.

With a natural-toned and soft-fabric scarf bundled up around her neck, Jennifer expertly matched neutral tones and textures to create a casual, laid-back outfit.

The dainty pattern of her scarf featured a rich blue shade, with the subtle pop of colour tying in with the deep hue of her denim jeans. She also layered a grey hoodie under the coat for some extra warmth and while you couldn't see it all too much, it brought some more cosiness and padding to accentuate the look of the oversized coat.

While we can't see what shoes she used to finish off her outfit, we'd style this look with a pair of stylish winter boots or, leaning into a more practical style, a pair of the best women’s walking shoes.