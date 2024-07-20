Jennifer Aniston's comfortable leggings and knee high boots combo is the ultimate autumn outfit inspiration

Jennifer Aniston looked effortlessly chic and laid-back in a sweet Instagram post earlier this week, styling a comfortable pair of leggings with knee high boots to give us all the autumn outfit inspiration we need this year.

Styling heeled boots can be daunting, especially when they're knee-high designs. But Jennifer Aniston, in classic style, has made it look not only simple, but surprisingly comfortable to step out in the stylish Autumn staple - and we're taking notes for our autumn capsule wardrobes.

Posting a sweet snap to Instagram, the actress looked impossibly chic in knee high boots and a smart khaki blazer. But it was her comfortable, laid-back leggings that we've fallen in love in.

The look is the perfect combination for the cooler months, with the knee high boots adding a chic touch to the outfit while the leggings, which appear to be seamless and made of a thick jersey fabric, give the appearance of 'dressed up' skinny jeans rather than the gym-wear they truly are.

Shop Jennifer Aniston's Look

Spanx Seamless Ankle Leggings £58 at ASOS Made of a soft and stretchy jersey fabric, these Spanx leggings are more comfortable, though no less flattering, than your traditional shapewear designs. With a seamless design, high rise waist, and bodycon fit, they're effortlessly elegant and come in a great range of sizes from a UK6 - UK22. Hobbs Alma Leather Knee Boots Was £289, Now £170.10 at Hobbs Made from long-lasting and durable leather, these classic knee-high boots have a clean and contemporary feel while still being timeless. With a set-back heel, square toe and concealed side zip, their design is impossibly sleek and, thanks to the increased padding, are a comfortable shoe for all-day wear. Mint Velvet Khaki Asymmetric Blazer Was £159, Now £59 at Mint Velvet The perfect pop of subtle colour for your Autumn wardrobe, this khaki tone blazer features peaked lapels, buttoned cuffs, and a welt chest pocket, as well as flap pockets, to create a smart yet laid-back look that's perfect for everyday. An asymmetrical front, created by doing up the single button fastening, adds a modern and unique touch.

The warm-toned blonde of Jennifer's hair further added to the Autumnal feel, with streaks of darker blondes and lighter browns working to create a stunning natural look that beautifully complimented the actress's warm-toned bronzed skin.

The look is a masterclass in balancing style with comfort and we're definitely going to be sporting dress up leggings throughout the autumn months.