Jennifer Aniston's comfortable leggings and knee high boots combo is the ultimate autumn outfit inspiration
The actress knows how to perfectly balance style with comfort
Jennifer Aniston looked effortlessly chic and laid-back in a sweet Instagram post earlier this week, styling a comfortable pair of leggings with knee high boots to give us all the autumn outfit inspiration we need this year.
Styling heeled boots can be daunting, especially when they're knee-high designs. But Jennifer Aniston, in classic style, has made it look not only simple, but surprisingly comfortable to step out in the stylish Autumn staple - and we're taking notes for our autumn capsule wardrobes.
Posting a sweet snap to Instagram, the actress looked impossibly chic in knee high boots and a smart khaki blazer. But it was her comfortable, laid-back leggings that we've fallen in love in.
The look is the perfect combination for the cooler months, with the knee high boots adding a chic touch to the outfit while the leggings, which appear to be seamless and made of a thick jersey fabric, give the appearance of 'dressed up' skinny jeans rather than the gym-wear they truly are.
Shop Jennifer Aniston's Look
Made of a soft and stretchy jersey fabric, these Spanx leggings are more comfortable, though no less flattering, than your traditional shapewear designs. With a seamless design, high rise waist, and bodycon fit, they're effortlessly elegant and come in a great range of sizes from a UK6 - UK22.
Made from long-lasting and durable leather, these classic knee-high boots have a clean and contemporary feel while still being timeless. With a set-back heel, square toe and concealed side zip, their design is impossibly sleek and, thanks to the increased padding, are a comfortable shoe for all-day wear.
The perfect pop of subtle colour for your Autumn wardrobe, this khaki tone blazer features peaked lapels, buttoned cuffs, and a welt chest pocket, as well as flap pockets, to create a smart yet laid-back look that's perfect for everyday. An asymmetrical front, created by doing up the single button fastening, adds a modern and unique touch.
The warm-toned blonde of Jennifer's hair further added to the Autumnal feel, with streaks of darker blondes and lighter browns working to create a stunning natural look that beautifully complimented the actress's warm-toned bronzed skin.
The look is a masterclass in balancing style with comfort and we're definitely going to be sporting dress up leggings throughout the autumn months.
