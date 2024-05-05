My lifelong quest to find the perfect jeans ended with these cropped Levi's 501 – and they're on sale today

I know I'm not alone when I say shopping for jeans is not my idea of fun. Shop sizes seem to differ so much, there can sometime be two or three dress sizes between them, which can be really frustrating. Personally, no other item of clothing invokes a level of dread at trying to shop for.

But I love denim, and there's nothing quite like a pair of well-fitting jeans with a crisp white t-shirt and the best white trainers for spring/summer. So after reading through our expert guide to the best jeans for your body type, I started on the hunt for a high-waisted, not-too-baggy boyfriend-style pair. And kept coming back to these cropped Levi 501s on Amazon. I hadn't owned a pair of Levi's for two decades because of the fit, but my body has changed a lot in that time, and so decided to try the classic denim once more.

Levi's 501 Cropped Jeans From £52.40 at Amazon These cropped jeans offer an ultra flattering fit for all body types, the cut offering support and the length making them perfect for all year round. There's a number of colours available, and the level of discount depends on size - but there's a decent percentage off all.

There's zero element of stretch in this material, so I was a little unsure of what size to get. But I went true to my dress size, and, for the first time in as long as I remember, pulled a pair of jeans on and felt confident and cool. Levi's as a brand offers that feeling instantly, for some reason knowing that little red tag was visible behind me made me stand a little taller.

But more so, the cut is ultra flattering, fitting really nicely around the bum and giving a really lovely silhouette to my legs. I love the length too, which sits perfectly to wear with boots, trainers and sandals, making them perfect for all year round. I realise I have a body type that's different to many others, but I think the cut of these jeans will work for all shapes and sizes.

The styling options with these jeans are endless - with hightops and a cashmere jumper on cooler days, or a classic white tee and your favourite pair of trainers on warmer days. Here are few items I'm teaming mine with for the coming months.