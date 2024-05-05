My lifelong quest to find the perfect jeans ended with these cropped Levi's 501 – and they're on sale today
Perfect for every season, these cropped Levi jeans are ultra flattering
I know I'm not alone when I say shopping for jeans is not my idea of fun. Shop sizes seem to differ so much, there can sometime be two or three dress sizes between them, which can be really frustrating. Personally, no other item of clothing invokes a level of dread at trying to shop for.
But I love denim, and there's nothing quite like a pair of well-fitting jeans with a crisp white t-shirt and the best white trainers for spring/summer. So after reading through our expert guide to the best jeans for your body type, I started on the hunt for a high-waisted, not-too-baggy boyfriend-style pair. And kept coming back to these cropped Levi 501s on Amazon. I hadn't owned a pair of Levi's for two decades because of the fit, but my body has changed a lot in that time, and so decided to try the classic denim once more.
These cropped jeans offer an ultra flattering fit for all body types, the cut offering support and the length making them perfect for all year round. There's a number of colours available, and the level of discount depends on size - but there's a decent percentage off all.
There's zero element of stretch in this material, so I was a little unsure of what size to get. But I went true to my dress size, and, for the first time in as long as I remember, pulled a pair of jeans on and felt confident and cool. Levi's as a brand offers that feeling instantly, for some reason knowing that little red tag was visible behind me made me stand a little taller.
But more so, the cut is ultra flattering, fitting really nicely around the bum and giving a really lovely silhouette to my legs. I love the length too, which sits perfectly to wear with boots, trainers and sandals, making them perfect for all year round. I realise I have a body type that's different to many others, but I think the cut of these jeans will work for all shapes and sizes.
The styling options with these jeans are endless - with hightops and a cashmere jumper on cooler days, or a classic white tee and your favourite pair of trainers on warmer days. Here are few items I'm teaming mine with for the coming months.
I've owned these Superga trainers for years now - they are just so versatile. But there's something about a fresh new pair with these Levi jeans that just cuts different. A classic look that makes me feel comfortable and confident. They're also a firm favourite of the Princess of Wales, having been spotted wearing them on multiple occasions.
This white COS t-shirt is the perfect match for these Levi jeans. I wear this top at least twice a week and it's showing no signs of wear through wash. The quality is exceptional, and the 100% organic cotton keeps me cool and comfortable.
I love pairing tan with light blue, especially with a belt on jeans. And this square buckle design from Mango is next on my wishlist. It compliments the jeans and t-shirt perfectly, and the gold buckle and pop of colour helps to elevate the overall look – I'll be living in this outfit for spring and summer.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
The underrated perfume brand our beauty team swears by for an expensive impression - but for under £80
Offering both affordable price tags and luxury blends, here's why our beauty team is fully on board the Jo Loves train...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Monty Don says the 'Chelsea Chop' is the secret for prolonging your floral displays well into the autumn months
The gardening guru has shared the Chelsea Chop method and we can't believe we didn't know about it before
By Emily Smith Published