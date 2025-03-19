I tried Mango's viral barn jacket - here's why it really does deserve a place in your spring wardrobe
Available to shop now, snap this style up quickly before it sells out
I don't know about you, but I find that during the spring months, choosing the right outerwear can feel like an uphill battle. It's way too warm for heavy winter jackets, yet the weather is still very temperamental, meaning that light layers are key – cue the barn jacket.
A style that's been spotted everywhere in recent seasons, barn jackets are confirmed to be one of the key trending pieces in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025. The style has had a huge resurgence, and with luxury brands such as The Row, Barbour and Loewe favouring this countryside design, it's quickly become the go-to for many. However, with some prices well over the thousand mark, this high street alternative from Mango is an excellent find.
It offers a modern take on the classic barn jacket, and it's been catching my eye for weeks. After finally trying it on, I can confirm it’s every bit as good as I’d hoped. It has a relaxed structure, the cotton-rich material gives it that stylish utility feel, and the contrasting corduroy collar adds a polished touch. It’s practical, stylish, and it’s the kind of jacket you’ll throw on over almost every outfit. Watch as I add this to my spring capsule wardrobe.
Shop the Mango Barn Jacket
If you're looking for a short piece of outerwear that will transform your daywear looks, this parka with a contrasting collar should be a top contender. Style with you favourite pieces of denim, tailored wide leg trousers or layer over lightweight knitwear.
Standout features of the barn jacket are how many styling options there are and the fact that it will immediately take your outfit from plain to cool. From pairing with your tailored office trousers and a colourful shirt to wearing for laid-back weekend errands, the options go on.
Although whilst trying this piece on I was wearing a black smock dress and my Steve Madden pumps, I mostly see myself wearing this piece with relaxed denim pieces, including my Albaray Pintuck Jeans, which would pair perfectly with this jacket.
Plus, it's the ultimate layering piece – imagine it thrown over white ecru trousers and a simple t-shirt for a refined look. It has that rare ability to make even the simplest outfit feel effortlessly chic, this is largely down to its slouchy fit and utility feel.
Beyond the styling possibilities, the jacket itself is designed to be as functional as it is fashionable. Its lightweight yet structured design makes it perfect for those unpredictable spring days when layering up is key.
The deep pockets are practical for carrying your essentials without feeling too bulky, and the button closures add to its utilitarian edge. It feels like something you’d borrow from a well-dressed friend and never want to give back. And although we tend to favour the best trench coats during the transitional months, it's great to mix things up a little bit with a new, more relaxed styles.
