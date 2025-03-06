I wasn't sold on the barrel leg trend until I found these Albaray jeans - the subtle curved silhouette is so flattering
The perfect denim for anyone afraid to wear anything other than skinnies
I’m always on the lookout for new denim styles, and the Albaray Pin Tuck Denim Jeans are a pair so good I immediately made space for them in my current collection.
With a shape that sits somewhere between a barrel leg and a wide leg, these jeans (from one of the best British brands—Albaray) strike the perfect balance of feeling laid-back but also smart. A slight warning, however, they run tiny, so I had to size up, but they’re definitely worth it.
What set these jeans apart from other styles for me is the pin tuck detail running down the front, a subtle element that makes all the difference, adding a tailored feel that elevates them beyond your usual denim styles, and the fact that they are made from a sustainably conscious brand too.
They also have a slightly cropped length that sits neatly on the ankle that's ideal for showing off some leather loafers or the best white trainers, and a mid-wash colour that feels extremely sophisticated and easy to style too. I’ve teamed these jeans with my Reebok club c classics and my go-to cotton linen sweater from TOAST for an effortless weekend look, whilst I've also dressed them up with a poplin shirt, ballet flats, and my go-to trench coat.
Shop The Albaray Relaxed Pintuck Jean Mid Wash
These jeans have a button fastening, and a relaxed fit on the legs, plus they are made from responsibly sourced materials. A stand-out feature is that they are easy to style no matter what the occasion, from wearing into the office styled the right way to wearing with laid-back weekend attire.
If you’re after a pair of jeans that feel a little more directional without being too hard to style, these are it. Just make sure to size up, and you’ll have a pair of jeans that works with everything in your spring capsule wardrobe.
Plus, if you've been wanting to try out the barrel leg jeans trends but you're hesitant to go all in, these jeans offer the perfect middle ground because they are tapered when rolled up but not overly large or exaggerated. They give you that trending slightly curved shape without being too extreme, making them much easier to style.
Shop Other Jeans by Albaray
These black relaxed jeans have a flattering silhouette that slightly tapers at the ankle. Black denim is a classic wardrobe go-to that can be styled with almost anything. Make sure you size up, as plenty of customer reviews suggest to do so.
Made from 100% cotton, these light wash denim jeans are some of the best wide leg jeans to invest in this season. Pair them with bright spring neutrals such as buttery yellow, pastel pink or a soft ecru.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
