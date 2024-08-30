Albaray is the stylish, sustainable brand you need to know about this autumn - here are my 9 must-have items

If you're on the hunt for stylish, sophisticated, and sustainable clothing pieces, Albaray is the best place to look.

With the arrival of cooler weather, it's time to start thinking about our autumn capsule wardrobes, and Albaray is just the place for a wardrobe refresh. When it comes to fashion that effortlessly combines sustainability with style, they do it the best, offering collections that blend contemporary flair with conscious design practices—whats not to love?

It’s no wonder it's quickly becoming one of the best British clothing brands. From chic dresses that transition seamlessly from summer to autumn, to stylish knitwear perfect for layering over blouses and t-shirts as the weather changes. And their collections are also available at John Lewis and M&S.

Their styles won't just fill your wardrobe but they will also elevate your existing staples too. Plus, you can currently shop for major discounts in the sale online now. I’ve rounded up my top picks from Albaray that would all work throughout autumn and winter this year.

Shop Albaray Top Picks

Cropped image of woman wearing pink and navy patterned jacket
Albaray Burgundy Woodblock Tie Jacket

Everything about this jacket screams boho chic, and if you're still wondering what is boho style, paisley print is a huge part of the aesthetic. The bow detailing at the front elevates this jacket making it unique and ultra stylish.

Cropped image of woman wearing trench coat
Albaray Belted Trench Coat

If you're looking for new outerwear, this belted trench coat is a winning style. It features a double breasted buttoned front, and two outer pockets. This timeless classic will be in your wardrobe for years to come. One reviewer says, "I really liked the length and relaxed fit. Great for spring weather and can be dressed up or down.".

Flat lay image of woman wearing denim jacket

Albaray Dark Denim Jacket

With a relaxed yet smart fit, this dark denim jacket is the perfect layer for the upcoming transitional months. Denim is a fantastic material for outwear during autumn, offering the right amount of protection from the cold. You could even style this with your favourite white jeans outfit too.

Flat lay image of leopard print dress
Albaray Animal V Neck Cotton Dress

With leopard print trending heavily this year, this printed dress is a must-have style, and it's made from organic cotton. It also has an ultra flattering fit with a voluminous silhouette that skims past your waist and statement puffy sleeves.

Flat lay image of woman wearing denim dress
Albaray Black Denim Short V Neck Dress

This v-neck short style dress is perfect for wearing throughout all the seasons. It also has brilliant reviews, one customer commented, "A lovely dress - will be so versatile! Bare legs and sandals in the summer, tights and boots in the winter.".

Flat lay of woman wearing white dress
Albaray Woven Mix T Shirt Dress Cream

There is something so practical about a t-shirt dress, and this cream style is super sophisticated. Plus, you can style this throughout the autumn with a denim jacket, tights and your best white trainers.

Flat lay image of woman wearing red cardigan
Albaray Red Relaxed V Neck Cardigan

Red is set to trend this season, and we're here for it. This cardigan is the perfect knitwear staple to see you through the colder months. And it has lots of five star reviews, one customer says, "Lovely colour and great boxy relaxed fit. So versatile and really comfortable."

Cropped image of woman wearing tailored trousers
Albaray Tailored Denim Trouser

Liven up your smart looks with these denim tailored trousers that feature front pleats and a wide-leg. These have a relaxed yet sophisticated fit. And if you're wondering what shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers, try black loafers, or for a causal look pair with flatform trainers.

Flat lay image of woman wearing polka dot blouse
Albaray Navy Spot Long Sleeve Tie Top

This flattering blouse features a v-neck and a tie-front, and it comes in a soft chiffon material. If you're looking to elevate your autumn office looks, pair this blouse with tailored trousers, a matching blazer and some black loafers.

Is Albaray fast fashion?

Albaray is a sustainable womenswear brand, whose designs are made with purpose and are therefore kind to the planet. They believe that “fashion doesn’t have to compromise on the quality—or cost the earth.”.

Does Albaray come up small?

Online it suggests that their sizes run slightly small so if you are in-between sizes, choose the larger size. Check out their size guide for more information.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

