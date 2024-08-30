Albaray is the stylish, sustainable brand you need to know about this autumn - here are my 9 must-have items

If you're on the hunt for stylish, sophisticated, and sustainable clothing pieces, Albaray is the best place to look.

With the arrival of cooler weather, it's time to start thinking about our autumn capsule wardrobes, and Albaray is just the place for a wardrobe refresh. When it comes to fashion that effortlessly combines sustainability with style, they do it the best, offering collections that blend contemporary flair with conscious design practices—whats not to love?

It’s no wonder it's quickly becoming one of the best British clothing brands. From chic dresses that transition seamlessly from summer to autumn, to stylish knitwear perfect for layering over blouses and t-shirts as the weather changes. And their collections are also available at John Lewis and M&S.

Their styles won't just fill your wardrobe but they will also elevate your existing staples too. Plus, you can currently shop for major discounts in the sale online now. I’ve rounded up my top picks from Albaray that would all work throughout autumn and winter this year.

Is Albaray fast fashion?

Albaray is a sustainable womenswear brand, whose designs are made with purpose and are therefore kind to the planet. They believe that “fashion doesn’t have to compromise on the quality—or cost the earth.”.

Does Albaray come up small?

Online it suggests that their sizes run slightly small so if you are in-between sizes, choose the larger size. Check out their size guide for more information.