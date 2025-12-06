Thought pastels were just for spring? Katie Melua's sugary pink dress for Together at Christmas proves otherwise
The singer wowed at the event – her sugary-toned pieces worked together perfectly
This time of year most often calls for deep autumnal browns, rich reds and shiny metallics, but there is no reason to avoid lighter pastel tones just because the weather is chilly.
Many people think that sugary shades should just be saved for springtime, but Katie Melua just proved otherwise with a seriously pretty, powder pink ensemble, which she wore to the 'Together at Christmas' concert in central London last night. The singer wowed in a full-length dress by Needle & Thread in a cotton candy shade, but gave it a winter-ready twist with a fluffy, faux fur jacket in the same colour, and a pair of shiny, maroon ankle boots.
The combination worked beautifully and couldn’t be easier to recreate for a special occasion over the coming weeks. You can find the very same dress, as well as some similar styles, below.
It's no surprise that Katie picked this midi-length, pointelle dress for the event. It has a very pretty feel while still being warm to wear, thanks to its soft knit fabric.
A faux-fur jacket like this one will add a cosy and glamorous vibe to just about any look. Try wearing over a fancy frock or to pep up a cami and skinny jeans combination.
A shirt-style frock is a more relaxed way to wear a maxi dress and will work nicely with your best white trainers and a cardigan over the weekend.
Pastel pieces like these are very easy to style. Powdery pinks always look extra special with other soft shades of yellow, blue or green, or to add some extra oomph, you can buddy them up with stronger pops of red or fuchsia.
Finish your look with silver jewellery and a quiet luxury handbag, and you will be all set for any soiree this winter. So don't forget about pastel outfits just because winter is here; embrace these cool and icy tones to give your look a fresh feel.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
