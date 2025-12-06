Thought pastels were just for spring? Katie Melua's sugary pink dress for Together at Christmas proves otherwise

This time of year most often calls for deep autumnal browns, rich reds and shiny metallics, but there is no reason to avoid lighter pastel tones just because the weather is chilly.

Many people think that sugary shades should just be saved for springtime, but Katie Melua just proved otherwise with a seriously pretty, powder pink ensemble, which she wore to the 'Together at Christmas' concert in central London last night. The singer wowed in a full-length dress by Needle & Thread in a cotton candy shade, but gave it a winter-ready twist with a fluffy, faux fur jacket in the same colour, and a pair of shiny, maroon ankle boots.

The combination worked beautifully and couldn’t be easier to recreate for a special occasion over the coming weeks. You can find the very same dress, as well as some similar styles, below.

Shop the Look

Exact Match Needle & Thread Pretty Pointelle Knit Ankle Gown £450 at Needle & Thread It's no surprise that Katie picked this midi-length, pointelle dress for the event. It has a very pretty feel while still being warm to wear, thanks to its soft knit fabric. Coast Blush Short Edge Faux Fur Coat £55 (was £85) at Debenhams A faux-fur jacket like this one will add a cosy and glamorous vibe to just about any look. Try wearing over a fancy frock or to pep up a cami and skinny jeans combination. Carvela Patent Block Heel Ankle Boots £159 at M&S These glossy, plum-hued heels will bring a fashion-forward footnote to a swishy dress or skirt, and the block heel will be comfier to wear than a sky-high stiletto.

Shop More Pastel Pink Dresses

Phase Eight Isadora Pale Pink Maxi Dress £169 at Phase Eight Gentle pleating and a floral corsage at the waist gives this floaty dress a feminine aesthetic that will work perfectly for a winter wedding. Wallis Textured Organza Midi Shirt Dress £33.75 (was £75) at Debenhams A shirt-style frock is a more relaxed way to wear a maxi dress and will work nicely with your best white trainers and a cardigan over the weekend. Simply Be Pink Button Up Midi Dress £85 at Next The delicate embroidery on this design gives it a very elegant and high-end feel. Wear it to a Christmas party with a silvery-toned jacket and matching heels.

Pastel pieces like these are very easy to style. Powdery pinks always look extra special with other soft shades of yellow, blue or green, or to add some extra oomph, you can buddy them up with stronger pops of red or fuchsia.

Finish your look with silver jewellery and a quiet luxury handbag, and you will be all set for any soiree this winter. So don't forget about pastel outfits just because winter is here; embrace these cool and icy tones to give your look a fresh feel.