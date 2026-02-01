Jump to category:
Gwyneth Paltrow makes a case for updating jeans and blazer outfit formulas to this trending jacket style

The actress used a bold leather number to add some wow-factor to her daytime ensemble.

A HEADSHOT OF GWYNETH PALTROW
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It seems like Gwyneth Paltrow never has an off day with her wardrobe. Whether she is on the red carpet or out in the city, the actress manages to look polished and put together at all times.

Her latest outfit was a relaxed yet glam ensemble, which she wore while at a special screening of her new film ‘Marty Supreme’ in West Hollywood. Gwyneth looked incredible in an oversized tan leather bomber jacket by Givenchy, which she expertly layered over a crisp white shirt and dark blue jeans.

gwyneth paltrow wearing a leather jacket and jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Athleisure and leather styles are big news as part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, and a leather bomber jacket ticks both looks in one. A great sporty yet chic replacement for a classic jeans and a blazer outfit, Gwyneth nails smart casual outfit ideas in this striking look.

Styled with two classic colourways, inky blue and luxe caramel, this neutral ensemble won't date, while the preppy silhouettes help it to feel fresh and youthful.

While black leather is often the most accessible, don't underestimate the power of other neutral hues, particularly brown shades. The softer colourways are universally flattering, easy to wear with other neutrals and offer a spring-ready brightness that heavier black leather items do not. A chic but casual look, this was a stylishly relatable look from Gwyneth that's worth bookmarking for the season ahead.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

