Gwyneth Paltrow makes a case for updating jeans and blazer outfit formulas to this trending jacket style

It seems like Gwyneth Paltrow never has an off day with her wardrobe. Whether she is on the red carpet or out in the city, the actress manages to look polished and put together at all times.

Her latest outfit was a relaxed yet glam ensemble, which she wore while at a special screening of her new film ‘Marty Supreme’ in West Hollywood. Gwyneth looked incredible in an oversized tan leather bomber jacket by Givenchy, which she expertly layered over a crisp white shirt and dark blue jeans.

It was a simple combination, but the caramel colour and modern, oversized fit of her jacket, paired with the inky blue hue of her jeans, gave the whole look a relatable, but fashionable spin, something we've come to accept from the star.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Athleisure and leather styles are big news as part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, and a leather bomber jacket ticks both looks in one. A great sporty yet chic replacement for a classic jeans and a blazer outfit, Gwyneth nails smart casual outfit ideas in this striking look.

Styled with two classic colourways, inky blue and luxe caramel, this neutral ensemble won't date, while the preppy silhouettes help it to feel fresh and youthful.

While black leather is often the most accessible, don't underestimate the power of other neutral hues, particularly brown shades. The softer colourways are universally flattering, easy to wear with other neutrals and offer a spring-ready brightness that heavier black leather items do not. A chic but casual look, this was a stylishly relatable look from Gwyneth that's worth bookmarking for the season ahead.