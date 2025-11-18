Menopause screening to be added to NHS health checks from next year - here's what to expect

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said 'women have been suffering in silence for far too long' and hopes the change means no one has to 'navigate menopause alone'

Kat Storr's avatar
The conversation around menopause has never been louder. In 2025, it's complemented by an ever-expanding number of supplements and products specifically designed to help (with some more effective than others). But getting simple medical advice, diagnoses, and support for menopause symptoms has remained frustratingly difficult.

However, it appears things are changing in England from next year, as the NHS announced it will add menopause screenings to its health checks for 40 to 74-year-olds.

In a press release, the government says it believes the changes will “benefit nearly 5 million women”. Many women start to experience perimenopause symptoms in their early 40s, but the average age for reaching full menopause is between 45 and 55 in the UK. This means women have to cope with symptoms for many years before their periods finally stop. Living with mood swings, irregular periods and sleep problems can affect every part of our lives, but thousands of women will feel unsure about where to turn for help.

Menopause charities have welcomed the addition to the health check process, but are also keen to highlight that menopause expertise within GP surgeries varies across the country. The Menopause Charity advises asking your surgery if there’s anyone with specific menopause knowledge that you can see.

Signs of perimenopause to look out for

What perimenopause feels like and the age it begins will be different for everyone. Some have debilitating symptoms, while others breeze through without an issue. If you're unsure whether you're experiencing perimenopause, look out for these key symptoms, as per the NHS:

  • Irregular periods, with changes to cycle flow and length
  • Hot flushes and night sweats
  • Mood changes
  • Sleep problems, with difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep
  • Brain fog, with difficulties concentrating
  • Vaginal dryness

If you have any questions about menopause, speak to your doctor. The Menopause Charity and Menopause Matters can give advice and support.

