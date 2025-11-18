Menopause screening to be added to NHS health checks from next year - here's what to expect

The conversation around menopause has never been louder. In 2025, it's complemented by an ever-expanding number of supplements and products specifically designed to help (with some more effective than others). But getting simple medical advice, diagnoses, and support for menopause symptoms has remained frustratingly difficult.

However, it appears things are changing in England from next year, as the NHS announced it will add menopause screenings to its health checks for 40 to 74-year-olds.

These free check-ups are carried out every five years and include blood tests for cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and blood pressure and BMI (body mass index) checks. GPs and nurse practitioners also look for early indicators of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, dementia, stroke and heart or kidney disease. It's otherwise known as the 'midlife MOT'.

Dedicated questions about perimenopause and menopause will be part of the health check from next year. Previously, they have not been included in the appointments.

Many women suffer from fatigue, brain fog, hot flushes, and other symptoms for a long time before they seek treatment or support (an average of 14 months, according to one Parliamentary report). Even when women do reach out for help, however, research has shown that we have to push through several hurdles to receive treatment, with 7% going to the doctors 10 times or more before receiving "adequate" help or advice, and 44% of women waiting over a year for treatment, according to data presented at the 2021 Royal College of GP Annual Conference.

The government says it hopes the screening will help identify women who would benefit from HRT (hormone replacement therapy) and HRT alternatives earlier.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting says he wants the move to improve the support offered. "Women have been suffering in silence for far too long and haven't been encouraged to open up about the symptoms they're experiencing. This often means they're left to navigate menopause alone with very little support. No one should have to grit their teeth and just get on with what can be debilitating symptoms or be told that it's simply part of life."

In a press release, the government says it believes the changes will “benefit nearly 5 million women”. Many women start to experience perimenopause symptoms in their early 40s, but the average age for reaching full menopause is between 45 and 55 in the UK. This means women have to cope with symptoms for many years before their periods finally stop. Living with mood swings, irregular periods and sleep problems can affect every part of our lives, but thousands of women will feel unsure about where to turn for help.

Dr Sue Mann, National Clinical Director in Women’s Health for NHS England, says: “Far too often we still hear women say their concerns aren’t listened to or that they aren’t getting enough support for the debilitating symptoms that can come with the menopause, many of which can have a big impact on their lives and can be invisible to others. We want to change that – no one should have to put on a brave face or feel they are facing symptoms of menopause or perimenopause on their own.”

Menopause charities have welcomed the addition to the health check process, but are also keen to highlight that menopause expertise within GP surgeries varies across the country. The Menopause Charity advises asking your surgery if there’s anyone with specific menopause knowledge that you can see.

Signs of perimenopause to look out for

What perimenopause feels like and the age it begins will be different for everyone. Some have debilitating symptoms, while others breeze through without an issue. If you're unsure whether you're experiencing perimenopause, look out for these key symptoms, as per the NHS:

Irregular periods, with changes to cycle flow and length

Hot flushes and night sweats

Mood changes

Sleep problems, with difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep

Brain fog, with difficulties concentrating

Vaginal dryness

If you have any questions about menopause, speak to your doctor. The Menopause Charity and Menopause Matters can give advice and support.