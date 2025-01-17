This free 'midlife MOT' can help catch heart disease and diabetes - why aren't we taking it up?

The NHS Health Check - dubbed the 'midlife MOT' - can help catch the early signs of serious health issues like heart disease and dementia.

But many people don't know that the service, which has been proven to lower the risk of heart attacks by 15%, exists. "There's a lack of awareness around the campaign for NHS Health Checks," says Dr Raj Arora, a GP and medical educator. "Many health communications are now provided online and those who are less digitally literate may miss out. Not all GP surgeries openly promote the checks either."

Local authorities and GP surgeries are supposed to contact those eligible and offer the service, yet less than half of eligible people over 60 in England have received the check in the last five years, per a watchdog report.

Around 20% of eligible people are invited for the check every year with the view that everyone eligible is given an appointment every five years. But, the report from The National Audit Office reveals that only 8.8% went to the appointment in the 2023/2024 year, working out to 44% over five years.

While the report has called for changes from both local authorities and the Department of Health and Social Care, the good news is "you can contact your GP or local council to confirm your eligibility and book an appointment," says Dr Vikram Murthy, who has been working in the NHS for the last nine years.

"They are usually also available in many different locations and are offered throughout the day, evenings and weekends," he says.

NHS health check

What is the NHS Health Check?

The NHS Health Check is a free overall health check-up. Using blood tests, body measurements, and verbal questionnaires to find out more about your lifestyle, the check-up aims to work out whether you're at risk of particular health conditions - namely, heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and stroke.

The doctor will discuss how to reduce the risk of these conditions, as well as identifying any early potential symptoms in the appointment, which tends to last 20 to 30 minutes. If you're over 65, you'll also be told about early symptoms of dementia to keep an eye out for.

This isn't a regular GP appointment though. It's a specialist service you have to be invited to attend or you can reach out to check your eligibility and book your own appointment at your regular GP surgery. Some pharmacies can also offer NHS Health Checks.

If you have not been invited to an appointment and you meet the eligibility criteria, contact your GP. You can also visit the NHS website to find out more.

Who is eligible?

Anyone living in the UK between 40 and 74 years old is eligible to book an appointment, provided you do not have one of the following health conditions:

Heart disease

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Atrial fibrillation

Transient ischaemic attack

Inherited high cholesterol

Heart failure

Peripheral arterial disease

Stroke

To qualify for an NHS Health Check, you must also not be prescribed statins or told you have a 20% or higher risk of getting cardiovascular disease in the next 10 years.

"These checks are designed to assess your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and provide guidance on maintaining your health and wellbeing," says Dr Murphy, who is also the co-founder of Murphy Health.

A blood pressure check is one of the checks conducted during the appointment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What blood tests are done on the NHS Health check?

You might have two blood tests during an NHS Health Check: a cholesterol test and blood sugar test. The blood sugar test involves a finger-prick. These tests can be done either during the check-up or you may be asked to do one before your appointment.

Should I have an NHS Health Check?

Research shows that the NHS Health Check, when delivered, has been hugely effective at catching early signs of heart disease, dementia, and kidney and liver issues that otherwise may have been missed.

After collecting health records from almost 50,000 people - most of whom were women - in the UK Biobank database, researchers compared those who had the check and those who hadn't over nine years.

They found higher diagnoses of diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol in the groups who had the check in the first one to two years after the appointment.

Overall, the group who had the NHS Health Check had lower rates of atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rate), dementia, heart attack, acute kidney problems, liver cirrhosis, and early death.

"The NHS Health Check service is particularly useful for the average woman aged 40 and over for several reasons. It can help with early detection of health issues and can help to identify risk factors for other conditions like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes (amongst others) before they become serious," says Dr Arora.

"The appointment offers an opportunity to learn about various health issues and how they may specifically affect [you], including menopause, osteoporosis, and heart health," she adds.

If you are offered an NHS Health Check or are interested in having one, you can book an appointment by contacting your GP.

What should I bring with me to the health check?

It can be helpful to bring a list of medical history with you to your NHS Health Check, says Dr Raj Arora. "This includes information on past illnesses, chronic conditions, and any surgery you may have had done. Also helpful bring is a list of prescribed medications, any over the counter medications, and supplements [you are taking]," she says.

"A family history and some information about your lifestyle can also help enhance the appointment so you can get the most out of it," she adds.