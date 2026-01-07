Are you eligible for cold weather payments? 650,000 households in the UK qualify
Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, a money expert shares how to find out your cold weather payment entitlement
Cold weather can be one of the biggest risks to health in winter, and temperatures are set to continue falling.
With heating costs still a concern for many households in the UK, an expert has shared how you can check your eligibility for cold weather payments.
Appearing on Lorraine, financial expert Claer Barrett says, "People on the lowest incomes in Northern Ireland, England and Wales, could qualify for winter payments."
Pointing out that Scotland has its own scheme, she shares the groups of people in the remaining areas of the UK who can check whether they can claim. This includes those who have the following means-tested benefits:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income based Job Seekers Allowance
- Universal Credit
Claer says, "Generally, if you need to have these benefits plus have another factor, which could be a disability, could be a child under five living with you, you'll be told whether you qualify."
Claer points out that you would continue to get your regular benefit sum, with the cold weather payment added on top.
She continues to share that 650,000 households in the UK could qualify, but your postcode has to prove the temperature has been zero degrees or below for the last seven days.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you want to check whether your postcode applies, and for more information about eligibility, you can visit the government Cold Weather Payment page and put your postcode in.
A post shared by Lorraine (@lorraine)
A photo posted by on
The finance expert continues to explain, "You'll get £25, it will be paid automatically into your bank account."
However, she does have a warning for those who apply. "This is a classic thing that the scammers are going to try and leap aboard," she says, continuing, "so any texts telling you to click 'here' to apply for your winter fuel payment or your winter payment, ignore them.
"You'll get the money directly if it's owed to you, in about two weeks' time," Claer concludes.
If you live in Scotland, the Cold Weather Payments system is named the Winter Heating Payment instead.
You’ll get this payment regardless of weather conditions in your area, and you can find out more about it on the government Winter Heating Payment page.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.