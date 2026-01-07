Are you eligible for cold weather payments? 650,000 households in the UK qualify

Cold weather can be one of the biggest risks to health in winter, and temperatures are set to continue falling.

With heating costs still a concern for many households in the UK, an expert has shared how you can check your eligibility for cold weather payments.

Appearing on Lorraine, financial expert Claer Barrett says, "People on the lowest incomes in Northern Ireland, England and Wales, could qualify for winter payments."

Pointing out that Scotland has its own scheme, she shares the groups of people in the remaining areas of the UK who can check whether they can claim. This includes those who have the following means-tested benefits:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income based Job Seekers Allowance

Universal Credit

Claer says, "Generally, if you need to have these benefits plus have another factor, which could be a disability, could be a child under five living with you, you'll be told whether you qualify."

Claer points out that you would continue to get your regular benefit sum, with the cold weather payment added on top.

She continues to share that 650,000 households in the UK could qualify, but your postcode has to prove the temperature has been zero degrees or below for the last seven days.

If you want to check whether your postcode applies, and for more information about eligibility, you can visit the government Cold Weather Payment page and put your postcode in.

The finance expert continues to explain, "You'll get £25, it will be paid automatically into your bank account."

However, she does have a warning for those who apply. "This is a classic thing that the scammers are going to try and leap aboard," she says, continuing, "so any texts telling you to click 'here' to apply for your winter fuel payment or your winter payment, ignore them.

"You'll get the money directly if it's owed to you, in about two weeks' time," Claer concludes.

If you live in Scotland, the Cold Weather Payments system is named the Winter Heating Payment instead.

You’ll get this payment regardless of weather conditions in your area, and you can find out more about it on the government Winter Heating Payment page.