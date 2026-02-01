Trinny Woodall just shared some expert advice on winter layering, and these are the fashion tips we'll be using on repeat
The fashion expert has shared her outfit ideas to look good in the cold
You can always rely on Trinny Woodall for some straight-forward and useful fashion advice. The style expert has been on hand with her tips and sartorial inspiration for years now, and she has earned herself a loyal fanbase as the star offers up outfit ideas that are easy to recreate and are actually wearable - and all while being fun and on trend.
Trinny regularly shares how-to videos via her Instagram, and one of the star's latest tutorials is all about layering in style during the cold weather. The video is a perfect blend of practical and fashion-forward tips, and covers everything from thermal base layers to glam accessories. We loved how easy it all looked, and we have bookmarked all her advice to see us through the coming weeks.
You can find the how-to clip below, but to save you time and effort, we have rounded up her top three cold-weather styling hacks and pulled together some hero buys to keep you cosy in the chicest of ways.
Brilliant Base Layers
If you struggle in the cold weather, Trinny recommends adding a base layer of thermals to your outfit to add warmth. Look for basic tops and leggings made from technical, cosy fabrics, and make sure they are fitted and stretchy to avoid adding unwanted bulk to your ensemble. Once on, they can be layered under pretty much any outfit, but the star opted for a floaty animal print dress with an exaggerated pussy-bow necktie.
When it comes to thermals we really rate, wear these fluffy-lined leggings as they are with a sweatshirt and your most comfortable trainers or use them as a sneaky base layer under a dress like the star.
Trinny's dress was by Queens of Archive and sadly isn't available to buy right now, but you can recreate her leopard print number with this similar midi that also features a pussybow detail.
Fashion-Forward Finishing Touches
Dressing practically doesn't mean having to compromise on style and Trinny showed us all hows it's done throughout the video. The star used plenty of cold weather accessories to complete her looks including fluffy scarves and knitted hats, but one of our favourite tips was opting for longer length leather gloves, and then adding a gold cuff over the top. It was a simple trick but had a vintage-glam feel to it that will lift any outfit.
Heavier Footnotes
Trinny's Instagram tutorial included plenty of practical footwear, and she added her Lofina boots to complement most of her wintery looks. The star used her knee-high boots to add a warmer spin to a floaty pleated skirt, and it's a trick that could easily work with a pretty boho maxi or your favourite summer midi. The longer-length boots will keep your calves cosy and mean you can get plenty of extra wear out of items you might usually reserve for warmer weather. Trinny suggests finishing the look with a fine knit jumper and a gilet, but for added warmth, try a tailored winter coat in a similar hue like the one above.
This ombre style, pleated skirt will look gorgeous with a chunky jumper and your best knee-high boots now, and then pair it with a plain t-shirt and pumps once the weather warms.
When it comes to adding those finishing touches to a look, Trinny always provides a brilliant source of inspiration, and as we tire of our winter capsule wardrobes, we have never had a greater need for a style refresh.
While we still wait for the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 to truly kick into action, looking at how to restyle cold-weather favourites is the bet way of pepping up your look and feeling creative again.
Whether you take on Trinny's genius glove and bangle trick, or simply invest in thermals for underneath floatier numbers, take the last of the cold weather in style.
