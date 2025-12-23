I'm a fashion editor and I've found thermals so stylish you'll be happy to show them off

Once just a boring base layer found in the depths of ski wardrobes and sensible underwear drawers, thermals were considered a vital but somewhat unexciting cold-weather essential.

However, some brands are changing the layering game with elegant styles that won't look out of place in your winter capsule wardrobe, and as the bitter cold weather sets in, they're a game-changer.

As a fashion editor and stylist, I'm always looking for pieces to incorporate into my latest looks that will look on-trend but also work hard. My secret weapon against cold snaps? Damart's thermal collection - I can vouch for them, I've been wearing some of my favourite styles from the brand for more than a decade.

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

Whether you're wondering what to wear in the snow or just looking for base layers that won't bulk out on a winter walk, Damart's styles are a winter must-have.

Unlike some thermal underwear, the brand's pieces are both functional and fashionable, featuring cool, geometric lace styles that I'm happy to have peeking out from under my top or fully displayed as a layer under a cardigan.

My favourite for daily wear has long been the long-sleeved V-neck style. With a deeper V-neck than many other brands plus a pretty wide lace finish, I'm not afraid to show it off - I often team it with a pair of jeans and a blazer for a chic throw-on-and-go smart casual outfit idea.

The thermal camisoles are also a great addition to your underwear drawer - these are super fine fabric and won't add bulk, unlike many traditional, chunkier styles.

Damart Thermolactyl Long Sleeve T-Shirt £29 at Damart Available in three colours and made of super soft cotton, this long sleeve top is perfect for chilly mornings. Style it with a pair of barrel leg jeans.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE THERMAL STYLES

Damart Thermal Medium Warmth Short Sleeved T-Shirt £25 at Damart The delicate butterfly-inspired lace of this design belies the seriously hard-working nature of this t-shirt style that will keep you warm up to -º5C. Damart Thermal Long Sleeved T-Shirt £29 at Damart This polo neck style is the perfect addition to every winter wardrobe. Slip it under your favourite sweatshirt in a contrasting colour. Damart Thermolactyl Lace Trimmed Camisole £25 at Damart This cute camisole is the ideal style to pop under your favourite cardigan - with lace this chic you'll it won't matter if people catch a glimpse.

Recently, I've also snapped up the lace-trimmed polo neck style that's perfect for styling under your best cashmere jumper or even a slinky slip dress if you want to weather-proof your next date night outfit.

One of the best bits about Damart's chic thermals? You can also tailor just how toasty you want to be with their Theromlactyl technology. Soft warmth is perfect for temperatures between 5ºC and 15ºC, while Medium will keep you cosy up to -º5C. If you're going to be outside for longer periods of time or in truly toe-chilling situations, the Intense styles are perfect for -5ºC to -20ºC.

Many of Damart's styles are available in different thermal levels, meaning you won't have to compromise on style over cosiness. Thanks to this smart and stylish technology, you'll be able to get more wear out of styles such as your best trench coat on even the chilliest of days without feeling the cold.