Feeling low this festive season? Here's 3 simple ways to help keep your mind healthy, according to a GP

In my ever-changing role as a GP, there’s one thing that has remained consistent throughout my entire career – and, sadly, that’s the deterioration in mental health and wellbeing that many patients suffer around Christmas and New Year.

I’ve seen a variety of reasons for this – money struggles, relationship worries or the preparation pressure of the season are all common. The loss of a loved one and the consequent emotions that the season can evoke are also recurrent. It’s easy to be reminded of friendships and relationships lost or to feel like everyone else is wrapped in love and happiness and you’re all alone.

It’s also wise to remember that there doesn’t have to be an identifiable reason. Christmas, with all its feel-good films, melancholy music and New Year’s resolutions, provides the perfect backdrop to just feel a bit low. But here's what you can do if Christmas sadness starts getting to you.

Time to stop scrolling

If you are starting to become overwhelmed, try to engage in some mindfulness to readdress the balance. Limit social media time, which suggests that everyone else is living their ‘best life’ (I can assure you they likely aren’t), and indulge in some self-care. And don’t be afraid to say ‘no’. One of the biggest reasons I see for wellbeing deterioration at this time of year is people spending too much time trying to please others.

Wonders of walking

For those of you feeling a bit on the low side, taking a bracing walk in the fresh air can be good both for the mind and body. And it’s a great time of year to get creative. Why not learn a new skill – make some Christmas decorations or festive treats.

You could also get involved with helping others. Although this may seem like an unnecessary effort when you’re struggling yourself, evidence shows that doing a good deed for other people can trigger feel-good chemicals in our brain. So it’s a win all round.

Reach out for help

When you’re struggling and worrying about finances, Christmas can be a real crisis time. So many people I meet are too embarrassed to seek help, but this can have catastrophic effects on their mental health and wellbeing. If this sounds familiar, remember you’re not alone – there is support out there, like the National Debtline (call for free on 0808 808 4000), Mental Health and Money Advice Service or StepChange.

Talking to friends can help, but if that feels too daunting, then there is external support. The Samaritans are available 24/7, even on Christmas Day (call for free on 116 123).

If you or a loved one have a significant mental health condition that has deteriorated, or you are worried that you can’t keep yourself or them safe, please access urgent medical attention and support. The NHS can provide mental health support. For those needing urgent help, visit your local A&E department. Similarly, if feeling low, down, anxious or mentally unwell is ongoing, getting worse and/or affecting your ability to function, see your GP.