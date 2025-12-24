Keep the colds away - 12 easy ways to stay well this party season

It’s the season to socialise, which means getting up close and personal with our nearest and dearest. While get-togethers are a fun way to celebrate the new year, no one wants to start 2026 unwell.

With new strains of flu bouncing around with norovirus and the seasonal illnesses we normally expect, it's important to keep the basics in mind and protect yourself and others this year.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Our expert advice will keep germs at bay, so you can focus on partying the night away. From making a beeline to the buffet before you hit the bar to stocking up on supplements, these tips and tricks will keep you healthy during the party season.

How to stay healthy over the festive season

Watch where you put your hands

It remains good practice for avoiding viruses, as even touching a door handle can raise your risk, thanks to some viruses surviving for 24 to 48 hours on hard surfaces. This also goes for food-borne diseases, such as E. coli and Norovirus, which can be picked up where food is shared.

Hit the buffet early

Buffet food can be hard to resist, but if you want to stay tip-top, tuck in early. "Plate up shortly after food is laid out, when cold food is chilled and hot food is hot," says Narriman Looch from the Food Standards Agency.

This will also keep you one step ahead of double-dippers – those who use the same crisp or crudité to go back for more dip. It can transfer bacteria to others. The same goes for dishes that share utensils. "Don’t use your hands to help yourself, and there should be separate utensils provided for each dish," says Narriman.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eat with your left hand

Greeting people with your right hand and eating with your left reduces the chance of germs being transferred to your mouth, says food hygiene expert Dr Lisa Ackerley.

Feel like you'll forget? Keep a (clean) glass in your left hand when you're not eating from it to stop yourself accidentally reaching out to shake someone's hand.

Watch the booze

Aside from regularly washing our hands and avoiding close contact with lots of people we don't normally see (hardly avoidable at Christmas!), one of the best things you can do for your immune system is cut back on drinking and incorporate more alcohol alternatives into your festivities.

Alcohol reduces our white cells' ability to kill germs. Plus, a binge session (three 175ml glasses of wine) disrupts sleep, making you prone to infection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catch a sneeze

By using a tissue, you effectively catch viruses. Bin the tissue straight away, then wash your hands. If you don’t have one, sneeze into your elbow.

It might be obvious to some, but it'll be simply a gesture of politeness to others. Doing it in your own home, even when you're alone, means you prevent bacteria from getting onto surfaces that others can then pick up.

Focus on good sleep

On the nights when you're not raving and misbehaving, focus on getting enough core sleep and sleeping better than you usually would.

Sleep plays a major role in maintaining a healthy immune system. "To support your immune health, establish a bedtime routine and aim for quality sleep each night," says sleep specialist Denise Iordache at JoySpace Therapy.

Stock up on essentials

Vitamins and supplements are easy to forget, but they are more important than ever in the winter months, which unfortunately often coincide with party season.

"Vitamins, such as A, C, D, and selenium and zinc, are absolute essentials when it comes to supporting immune health," says nutritionist Dr Naomi Newman-Beinart. "Those deficient in zinc are more susceptible to infections, and selenium is vital to supporting immune health."

Our own resident doctor, Dr Amir Khan, has previously shared that taking zinc when you're under the weather can shorten a cold by two and a quarter days.

Get jabbed

To lower your flu risk, check the NHS website to see if you’re eligible for a free jab. Plus, Asda, Boots, Superdrug, Tesco and pharmacies offer a paid service.

Laugh out loud

Positive people (described as "happy, enthusiastic and calm’) are less likely to catch colds, say researchers at Carnegie Mellon University. Laughing swells infection-fighting antibodies and boosts immune cells. Spend time with a friend who makes you laugh.

Hit a karaoke bar

It could keep that cold at bay. A study by the University of Frankfurt found singing boosts levels of immunoglobulin – the most common type of antibody in our blood – preventing viruses, bacteria and other infections.

Have a cold shower post-party

Finish your shower using cold water for 30 to 90 seconds. "The shock stimulates part of the immune system so you could find yourself fighting off the common cold more easily," says Dr Rachel Taylor.

Kiss sparingly

It feels great to hug friends and kiss loved ones, but if you don’t want to get ill, keep contact to a minimum. According to the NHS, people with a cold are contagious for around a fortnight and can unintentionally spread the virus before they show symptoms, while it’s possible to catch Covid-19 by spending just 15 minutes within two metres of someone with the virus.

If you have a health condition, sit in a ventilated room at events.