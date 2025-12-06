Dr Amir Khan issues important advice on avoiding norovirus as the bug 'hits hard' for winter

As winter rolls around again, cases of the flu and norovirus, the so-called 'winter vomiting' bug begin to slowly creep up. Schools have reported cases and hospital admissions have gone up, with stats shows that positive test rates are on-par with previous years. Winter is truly here.

Dr Amir Khan, woman&home's resident GP and a frequent guest ITV's This Morning and Lorraine, previously told us why winter flu was set to be so bad this year and how to shorten a cold. This week, he's shared his exclusive tips for limiting the spread of norovirus with us - even if you're living with someone who has it.

"Norovirus is one of the most common causes of gastroenteritis in the UK," says Dr Khan. "It spreads very easily, usually through contaminated food, surfaces, or direct contact with someone who is infected. Because the virus survives well in cool temperatures, cases tend to rise in autumn and winter when we spend more time indoors and in close contact with others."

A post shared by woman&home (@womanandhome) A photo posted by on

It's very important to stay at home and keep your distance from others if you come down with the bug, says the doctor. However, you have to recognise that you have it - and not a bout of food poisoning or another illness - in the first place.

"Symptoms usually appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure, and they include vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, headaches, and sometimes a mild fever," he says. "The illness usually lasts one to three days, but you may feel tired or weak for longer."

How to avoid catching norovirus

"We can all reduce our risk of contracting norovirus by doing simple things we should be doing every day, regardless," says Dr Khan.

Soap and water: "Wash your hands with soap and water, do it thoroughly making sure you clean every part of your hands. Remember, alcohol gels and wipes will not kill norovirus, you need soap and water," he says.

"Wash your hands with soap and water, do it thoroughly making sure you clean every part of your hands. Remember, alcohol gels and wipes will not kill norovirus, you need soap and water," he says. Disinfect: "Disinfect surfaces, especially where food is being prepared before and after preparation. Make sure meats are cooked properly wash fruit and vegetables before eating," he says. "Avoid preparing food for others until at least 48 hours after symptoms stop."

"Disinfect surfaces, especially where food is being prepared before and after preparation. Make sure meats are cooked properly wash fruit and vegetables before eating," he says. "Avoid preparing food for others until at least 48 hours after symptoms stop." Wash: "Think about washing bedding/clothing on a hot cycle if someone is ill."

If you do catch the bug, there are some simple steps to follow to make sure you stay hydrated and can recover in a few days. "There is no specific treatment, but plenty of fluids and rest are essential," says the doctor. "Oral rehydration salts can help replace lost electrolytes."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And remember, "it might be a mild ill ness for you, but you need to protect those who are more vulnerable by staying at home while you are unwell."

Living with someone who has norovirus

Anyone can catch norovirus, the doctor explains, and it spreads "quickly in places like schools, care homes, hospitals, and office because there are lots of people touching lots of things, and sadly not everyone washes their hands after using the bathroom".

So, if you're living with someone who is unwell, avoid contact with them wherever possible. They should wash their hands, disinfect their own space, and refrain from cooking any food in a space shared by others until the illness is over.

The doctor also notes that people with norovirus are contagious "two days before and two days after" showing symptoms, so keep this in mind when you're in the house, and keep the person off school or work and away from others until that period is over.

Can you get norovirus more than once?

Yes. While a guest on Lorraine earlier this year, Dr Khan took the opportunity to bust a myth on the illness. "People often ask me, 'if I've had norovirus once, can I get it again? Yes, norovirus is a group of viruses. If you've had one version of it, you can get another one, so keep washing your hands," he said.