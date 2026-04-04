The 4 tell-tale signs it's time to buy a new bra

When was the last time you treated yourself to a new bra? I'm a trained bra fitter, and I believe that wearing the best bras in the right size is incredibly important, whatever your shape. In my experience, a well-fitting bra will not only feel comfortable but also significantly improve the way you look in your clothes. Fluctuating weight is an obvious reason to be re-fitted, but it's not the only factor. Maybe your favourite bra has simply worn out?

"Many women keep wearing the same bras for far longer than they should, often without realising that the support, fit and structure may have already broken down", says Janine Dutton, owner of Belle Lingerie. "Over time, everyday wear, washing habits and even how bras are stored can impact how well they support the body."

"The main sign will be that it no longer offers the support it once did", advises Janine. "Over time, with regular wear, the back band and straps naturally lose elasticity, even if there are no visible signs of wear and tear. Although a bra may appear fine, it does not mean it continues to offer the same level of support it did when it was newly purchased."

Whether you prefer the best bras for large busts or the most comfortable bras, here are the 4 tell-tale signs that yours likely needs replacing.

1. The band feels loose

If your bra lacks support and no longer feels secure, it's likely caused by the elastic in the back band stretching over time. Ideally, 80% of the support in a bra is provided by the back band, with only 20% coming from the straps. Try tightening your bra onto the innermost hooks - if it's still loose, then it's time to replace it.

"It is important that the band is in good condition and fitting correctly to offer the correct support", says Janine. "The band should lie straight across your back and should not ride up. If a bra is new, then it should fit properly on the outermost hook, and you should be able to slide two fingers underneath it comfortably."

2. The straps are slipping

"If your bra straps are constantly slipping off your shoulders, and you find yourself tightening them more often, it's a key indicator that your bra structure has weakened", comments Janine. If you are wearing a band size that is too big, you will be relying on your straps to do more work; over time, this will increase the pressure on them.

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"Bras that have been stored in warm or humid conditions for long periods of time can experience fabric and elastic damage, without visible signs", notes Janine.

3. The cups are wrinkling or they pinch

"Cups that wrinkle, gape, or no longer sit flush with the skin indicate that the fabric or padding has broken down and is no longer providing proper shape", says Janine. "The cups will fit differently depending upon the style of the bra, but if you notice changes to the cups over time, this is a sign that your bra size has changed or the style needs replacing."

If your cups gape at the top, or they wrinkle, this indicates that the bra has stretched and is now too large. If you have overspilling cups or your band is extremely tight and not sitting flush against your breast bone, this may be a sign that your bra has shrunk.

4. The underwires are irritating or exposed

"If the underwire is poking through the fabric, it feels uncomfortable, or it no longer sits flat against the chest, then it is time to invest in a new bra to avoid skin irritation and further discomfort", comments Janine.

"An everyday bra worn several times per week will naturally wear out more quickly than one that is rotated with others. Higher-quality or premium bras tend to last significantly longer due to superior fabrics and manufacturing techniques. When rotated with other bras and washed according to care instructions, premium bras can often last several years before needing replacement."

6 of the best bras

Want to replace your worn-out bra with a new style that's more comfortable and supportive? Here are six of our favourite bras, as tested by the woman&home team.

How to make you bra last longer

Wear the correct size - Choosing the wrong size bra will have an impact on its lifespan. "If your bra is too small, the elastics and fabrics will be stretched and pulled more over time, leading to faster breakdown and loss of support," says Janine.

- Choosing the wrong size bra will have an impact on its lifespan. "If your bra is too small, the elastics and fabrics will be stretched and pulled more over time, leading to faster breakdown and loss of support," says Janine. Wash gently - Follow the washing instructions carefully, and if your bra is machine-washable, make sure you choose a gentle, cool cycle. The majority of bras will need to be hand-washed. "A no-rinse formula, such as Soak Wash, is particularly well-suited to lingerie, as it cleans effectively at a low temperature without the need to agitate the fabric", advises Janine. "Soaking a bra allows for dirt, oil and bacteria to be removed while protecting the shape and support of the cups." Never tumble-dry your bra.

- Follow the washing instructions carefully, and if your bra is machine-washable, make sure you choose a gentle, cool cycle. The majority of bras will need to be hand-washed. "A no-rinse formula, such as Soak Wash, is particularly well-suited to lingerie, as it cleans effectively at a low temperature without the need to agitate the fabric", advises Janine. "Soaking a bra allows for dirt, oil and bacteria to be removed while protecting the shape and support of the cups." Never tumble-dry your bra. Store carefully - Store in a cool, dry environment, ideally laid flat. Moulded bras are best stacked together, rather than folded in half to retain the shape of the cups.

Janine Dutton Social Links Navigation Founder of Belle Lingerie Janine Dutton is the founder of Belle Lingerie, a leading UK online retailer specialising in premium lingerie at accessible prices. With over 20 years of industry experience, she has grown the business from a small family venture into a globally recognised e-commerce brand. Passionate about fit, comfort and confidence, Janine has built Belle Lingerie around inclusivity and customer experience, offering a wide range of sizes and brands to support women in finding the right fit.