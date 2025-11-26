We've seen all the beauty deals for this year's Black Friday - these are the few that are actually worth shopping

2025's Black Friday beauty deals are already seriously impressive, despite the main event still being a few days away.

Although the official start date for Black Friday 2025 isn't until later this week, some our team's favourite beauty retailers like, Look Fantastic, Liberty, Sephora and FaceTheFuture, are offering savings of up to 80% on top-shelf beauty products - with the 2025 sales to be even bigger last year's event.

The woman&home beauty team has had our eyes on every Black Friday beauty deal that's out (and even some that haven't been made public yet), and can safely say that our favourites are some of the best out there - with major price cuts on luxury hair tools, deals on trending beauty brands, and impressive discounts on several of our go-to products.

So whether you’re treating yourself or searching for the perfect Christmas gift for a beauty lover, these are the best Black Friday beauty deals to shop right now – and we’ll keep updating this page as we unearth new deals.

Where our team is shopping Black Friday beauty deals

An array of retailers has beauty sales still going on, offering up to 79% off must-have buys. So, our team has picked out their favourite places for you to shop a bargain...

Skincare staples

Whether you're looking to restock your unsexy skincare staples or treating your skin to some winter TLC with a top-shelf buy, we've spotted discounts of up to 30% on some of our editors' go-to beauty products - from the likes of Caudalie, La Roche-Posay and Laneige....

20% off Save £8.40 Laneige Water Bank Cream Duo Set: was £42 now £33.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Why we recommend it: "I try a lot of different moisturisers as part of my job, but whenever my skin is flaring up or just feeling dry from the cold weather, this is the one I open up. It's super moisturising but beautifully lightweight, leaving skin soothed and comfortable without any shiny sheen on top. Plus this nifty set comes with a spare refill!" ~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor

30% off Save £9.30 CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser: was £31 now £21.70 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Why we recommend it: "For such a cult product, this cleanser is already really affordably-priced - but not only do you get more for your money in this hefty 1L bottle, the 30% discount makes this the perfect time to buy. A product that I use at least once a day, I always make sure to stock up on this supersize offering whenever it has any sort of discount - and I nag my friends to do the same too." ~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor

30% off Save £14.41 La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum: was £48 now £33.59 at Face the Future Why we recommend it: "I never thought I had hyperpigmentation until I used this serum. One that I could wax lyrical about all day, it cleared up even subtle dark patches on my face, revitalised my skin health (no more breakouts!) and gave me an overall glow that left multiple people convinced I was wearing makeup. It's not the most affordable of serums (though definitely not the most expensive either), but it's one I was genuinely devastated to finish - so the 30% discount means I can finally stop trying to swipe my sister's bottle..." ~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor

Hair styling favourites

We've unearthed some stellar savings of up to £150 on hair styling favourites, from Dyson's iconic wet-to-straight styler to Color Wow's trending water and humidity-repellent spray...

33% off Save £150 Dyson Airstrait™ Bright Nickel & Rich Copper Straightener: was £449.99 now £299.99 at Dyson UK Why we recommend it: "I hate that one of my favourite haircare tools costs £450; please know that I would not wax lyrical about a tool this expensive if it wasn't so integral to my hairstyling regime. Drying and styling hair straight, or creating a stretched blow-dry in very curly and coily hair, it makes light work of the task. My naturally loose curly hair is dried straight and smooth in record time, feeling soft and with just a hint of body – and aside from the odd quick refresh, that smoothness lasts until my next wash. Though it can only rough-dry or simultaneously dry and straighten, it's my go-to for styling my hair straight or the pre-smoothing step before I tong in some loose waves. Though it's still a big investment, if you've slowly been saving, you'll be pleased to hear there's currently a £150 discount on the Airstrait." ~ Lucy Abbersteen, Contributing Beauty Editor

30% off Save £8 Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray: was £27 now £19 at Amazon Why we recommend it: "As well as being naturally curly hair is very, very frizz prone. Sometimes people look puzzled when I tell them this, and that's because Color Wow's Dream Coat is one of my go-to humidity shields to keep any of my smooth hairstyles smooth. I love the Extra Strength version, which I can rely on during times of humid or damp weather, but the original is still excellent – and you can always count on it being featured among the best Black Friday beauty deals." ~ Lucy Abbersteen, Contributing Beauty Editor

20% off Save £7.80 Philip Kingsley Elasticizer: was £39 now £31.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Why we recommend it: "There is a reason why this pre-shampooing hair mask sits on a metephorical pedestal in the beauty sphere. It manages to deeply moisturise even fine strands without weighing them down, giving my hair an unrivalled level of bounce that few other hair products can achieve, if any. (For very coily and curly textures, there's also an Extreme edition for more intense nourishment.) If you've been dying to try it, take this and the current discount as your sign from the universe to do so." ~ Lucy Abbersteen, Contributing Beauty Editor

50% off Save £34.99 Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus: was £69.99 now £35 at Amazon Why we recommend it: "Achieving the top spot in our guide to the best hair dryer brushes, this Revlon One-Step Volumiser unlocks a bouncy blow dry, without needing a trip to the salon - plus, it now has 45% off! This 2-in-1 tool works to simultaneously dry and style your hair, cutting your styling time in half. It's probably one to avoid you have thick or naturally frizzy or curly hair, but for fine hair styles who want quick and reliable styling, it's a great Black Friday buy." ~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor

Makeup & fragrance must-haves

With the festive season approaching, why not snap up makeup or fragrance gifts for loved ones or prep your party-ready picks for less? We've stumbled across unmissable deals on both cult classic and trending buys - including our Beauty Writer's signature fragrance and must-have party-ready Hourglass mascara...

25% off Save £18 Narciso Rodriguez for Her Eau De Parfum Intense: was £72 now £54 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Why we recommend it: "If you were to ask me what my signature scent is, my answer would be Narciso Rodriguez’s For Her Intense every time. It’s musky yet sweet and feminine, making it the perfect sensual fragrance. Not to mention, it’s the only perfume brand that gets me compliments each and every time I wear it - even multiple hours after initially spritzing it." ~ Sennen Prickett, Beauty eCommerce Writer

20% off Save £6.40 Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara: was £32 now £25.60 at Liberty UK Why we recommend it: "My position on hyped-up luxury mascaras is skeptical to the point of suspicion - budget buys are usually just as good. However, I only had to try this once to see what the fiuss was about. It’s a tubing mascara, meaning it is impervious to smudging, even on hooded eyelids and oily skin (I have both) but, unlike every other tubing mascara it is magically able to create a dramatic and glamorous look with bags of length and a decent helping of volume. I have no idea how, but I also have no interest in questioning the magic, I’ll just stock up with this 20% discount instead." ~ Fiona McKim, Beauty Channel Editor