Kate Middleton's sentimental gift she could pass on to Princess Charlotte - and we haven't seen it in over a decade

The Princess of Wales's jewellery box is filled with magnificent items and some of her most meaningful pieces were special gifts from family members. We just saw one of them for the first time so far in 2026 as Kate wore her sentimental acorn wedding earrings to the Order of the Garter Service in Windsor.

These were a present from her parents Michael and Carole and after seeing Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour, I can't help wondering if she might end up wearing another of Kate's wedding gifts one day soon. The Princess of Wales owns a beautiful gold chain bracelet which she was reportedly given by Queen Camilla.

It has a golden disc charm engraved with a 'C' on either side, topped with a tiny coronet and a tiny crown to make them monograms.

(Image credit: Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

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