Ranvir Singh ditches bright shades and leans into luxe black-and-gold glamour at Royal Ascot – her Phase Eight dress is in stock

Whilst Royal Ascot style is often defined by bright summery shades, Ranvir Singh's elegant gold embellished black dress took a luxurious departure from the classic bright hues we expect to see at the annual race event.

Ranvir's Phase Eight dress features mesmerising sequins and beads in gold for maximum impact and a flattering draped bodice, complemented by a fishtail mesh skirt. This is the kind of dress that will transition effortlessly from day to night, and work seamlessly for black-tie dress codes.

She paired this statement dress with classic black pumps featuring sweet bows, and completed the look with a coordinating Pillbox fascinator also from the British clothing brand.

A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv) A photo posted by on

Heading to Royal Ascot today, Ranvir is set to be hosted by our Woman&Home team and Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Fernando. Ranvir also notes in the Instagram picture that "gold and black sparkles are not the usual choice for a day at the races, but I wanted something that nodded to a slightly Indian look and I love it!".