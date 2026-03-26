Impress your guests with these functional and undeniably charming Easter entertaining essentials

Easter is the perfect time to brush up on your essential hosting tips; it's also a great excuse to refresh your entertaining collection to incorporate stylish Easter table decor ideas.

From timeless neutrals with crisp linens, wood accents and subtle nods to the holiday to the whimsical, novelty option, filled with pastels, speckled eggs and of course, bunny ears, there's an Easter theme for all.

With decor indecision, I find it's always best to have a little shop around and discover what my favourite retailers and brands have on offer for the festivities. And oh my, I was not disappointed...

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I've always found it fun to add personality to my home when hosting, especially having a collection of entertaining essentials like dishware, napkins and table decor for each occasion makes it much easier when the time to host comes around.

Of course, there's no need to go out and splash a ridiculous amount of cash on seasonal decorations. As well as treating myself to the new-in items from my favourite brands, shopping second-hand is always a priority of mine. You'll find some of the most unique, affordable pieces in charity shops and online marketplaces, which will elevate your set-up even more.

However, looking at The White Company's Easter tableware and treating oneself to a rather chic-looking egg or two is alright as well! I mean, how are you meant to resist bunny-shaped candles?

Looking for some more spring homeware inspiration? I'd seriously recommend checking out the M&S spring Home collection, as they've mastered the art of elevated everyday essentials, and it's to die for.