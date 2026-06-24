I installed this magnetic fly screen in minutes – now I can leave the door open all day

Summer is such a wonderful time of year – sunshine, holidays, longer days, everyone in a good mood. The only downside? Flies. Open any door or window and, within seconds, my house is full of them. They have no problem getting in. Getting back out, however, appears to be a mystery they've yet to solve.

On the hunt for a natural solution, I came across these magnetic fly doors, which use velcro (and push pins if needed) to quickly attach securely to door and window frames.

The magnetic closure allows both people and pets to push through with ease, but strong enough to pull back together immediately after to stop pesky bugs following you in. And the mesh fabric lets a constant flow of air through, helping to keep the house cool. Trust me, they are a game-changer in the heat.

More fly solutions

Torchtree Fly Paper £4.99 at Amazon UK They definitely aren't the nicest things to look at, but there's no arguing with how effective these sticky tape fly traps are. At just under £5 for 18 rolls, this is excellent value for money. Just be sure to hang them, if possible, in a discreet place and change them regularly. Max Stem Insecticide-Free Fly Catcher £6.99 at Amazon UK This clever blue light attracts and captures flies and bugs. A popular choice on Amazon, it has hundreds of positive reviews. One just last week read: 'Great product. Caught lots of fruit flies, flies (and a moth!) that were bothering us in the kitchen due to the house plants and food bin. Definitely worth the money.' PR0TEX Fruit Fly Trap £12.99 at Amazon UK A much more discreet, elegant option to get rid of tiny black flies is these fly catchers from Protex. Simply add your chosen bait, place the lid on and leave. This is a great way to add a fly solution to your home without unsightly tape or plastic containers. 'Used for two days, no more fruit flies!!' said one reviewer just yesterday.

For the first five years of use, I chose the white option as I wanted to keep them as discreet and the interior as light as possible. However, I switched to black about two years ago because they got quite dirty, despite being machine washable and regularly cleaned.

They come in a range of sizes, so you can use them on windows too, which is ideal for warm evenings. The velcro attachments are discreet and very easy to remove, and it has straps to pin each side of the screen open should you want to.

And it's not just flies it's great for keeping out. The screens mean you can leave the door open in the evening with the lights on, and no moths or other light-seeking bugs can invade your space.

The screens come in a range of sizes to fit doors and windows (Image credit: Future)

A long-time user, these screens are on multiple windows and doors in my home, and I now wouldn't be without them in the summer months. They help keep me cool, but most importantly, really deliver on keeping the flies and bugs out (and me sane!).