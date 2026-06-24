I installed this magnetic fly screen in minutes – now I can leave the door open all day

This budget-friendly, simple gadget has become an unexpected summer essential

Kerrie Hughes's avatar
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Fly door on a door way
(Image credit: SMALUCK)

Summer is such a wonderful time of year – sunshine, holidays, longer days, everyone in a good mood. The only downside? Flies. Open any door or window and, within seconds, my house is full of them. They have no problem getting in. Getting back out, however, appears to be a mystery they've yet to solve.

On the hunt for a natural solution, I came across these magnetic fly doors, which use velcro (and push pins if needed) to quickly attach securely to door and window frames.

The magnetic closure allows both people and pets to push through with ease, but strong enough to pull back together immediately after to stop pesky bugs following you in. And the mesh fabric lets a constant flow of air through, helping to keep the house cool. Trust me, they are a game-changer in the heat.

More fly solutions

For the first five years of use, I chose the white option as I wanted to keep them as discreet and the interior as light as possible. However, I switched to black about two years ago because they got quite dirty, despite being machine washable and regularly cleaned.

They come in a range of sizes, so you can use them on windows too, which is ideal for warm evenings. The velcro attachments are discreet and very easy to remove, and it has straps to pin each side of the screen open should you want to.

And it's not just flies it's great for keeping out. The screens mean you can leave the door open in the evening with the lights on, and no moths or other light-seeking bugs can invade your space.

Three images of doors and windows with fly screens on

The screens come in a range of sizes to fit doors and windows

(Image credit: Future)

A long-time user, these screens are on multiple windows and doors in my home, and I now wouldn't be without them in the summer months. They help keep me cool, but most importantly, really deliver on keeping the flies and bugs out (and me sane!).

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.