Japanese-inspired posh hot dogs and an easy sausage ragu - to shake up your midweek meals

Humble sausages are always a crowd-pleaser - quick to prepare, comforting, and endlessly versatile. We‘re shaking things up with two new recipes that make the good old British banger exciting again. Fuss-free, packed with flavour, and guaranteed to hit the spot after a long day.

Try our Japanese-inspired hot dogs for a fun twist on the classic, with tangy slaw, a hint of spice, and that irresistible umami kick. Or for something hearty, our speedy sausage ragu is rich, saucy, and on the table in just 30 minutes - and tastes like it's been simmering away all afternoon.

1. Japanese-inspired posh hot dogs

These hot dogs are sweet, tangy, and just a touch spicy, with a crisp slaw that adds crunch to every bite. They’re quick to grill or fry, perfect for a casual dinner or weekend lunch, and delicious served with a crisp beer, a lightly dressed salad, and some hand-cut chips.

"The slaw can be made a few hours ahead and stored in the fridge - just give it a quick toss before serving to keep it crisp", says womanandhome food director Jen Bedloe. "We used brioche buns for a soft, slightly sweet contrast to the umami sausages, but any good-quality hot dog bun will work. Lightly toast them before filling for extra flavour and texture."

Serves 4

Prep 12 mins | Cook 10 mins

Per serving: 514 cals, 31g fat, 13g sat fat, 38g carbs

Ingredients

4 bratwurst or other good-quality pork sausages (we used Unearthed)

2tbsp teriyaki sauce

4 brioche hot dog buns Mayonnaise, to serve (we used Kewpie)

Okonomi or barbecue sauce, to serve Crispy fried onions, to serve

For the slaw:

½ cucumber, finely sliced into half-moons

2 large carrots, shredded/julienned

1tbsp pickled ginger, plus 1tsp juice

1tsp brown rice vinegar

1tsp toasted sesame seeds

¼tsp red pepper flakes (togarashi) or pinch chilli flakes

Method

1 Fry the sausages in a pan or grill until browned on all sides (8-10 mins). Add the teriyaki and let it bubble, turning the sausages to coat, or brush on and pop back on the grill for 1 min to glaze.

Meanwhile, make the slaw. Combine the cucumber and carrots with the ginger and juice, rice vinegar, sesame seeds, red pepper flakes and a pinch of salt. 3 To assemble, make slits in the buns, then add 1 sausage, halved, topped with mayo, okonomi, then slaw and onions.

2. Quick sausage ragu

Rich, saucy, and comforting, this ragu clings beautifully to pasta, making every forkful more satisfying than the last. The juicy sausage and tangy tomatoes add tonnes of flavour, for an easy dinner that comes together in a matter of minutes.

"After testing, we found that the ragu tastes even better if it sits for a while, allowing all the flavours to mingle and mellow", says Jen. "So if you have time, make the ragu 1-2 days ahead and gently reheat when you’re ready to serve. Better still, do a batch cook."

Serve some straight away and keep the rest in the fridge for meals through the week, or freeze in portions for longer. Beyond pasta, it’s a great topping for jacket potatoes, topped with buttery mash or flaky pastry for a quick pie fix, or layered into a lasagne with creamy cheese sauce.

Make this easy ragu your own by using different flavoured sausages. Any good quality ones will do - Spanish chorizo-style sausages will add a touch of smoky spice, while proper Italian ones will give the ragu a little more texture and richness, and are usually simply flavoured with fennel, garlic or chilli.

Serves 4

Prep 10 mins | Cook 20 mins

Per serving: 600 cals, 26g fat, 9g sat fat, 64g carbs

Ingredients

1tbsp olive oil.

200g frozen sofrito mix Pack

6 good-quality pork sausages, squeezed from their skins (we used pork and caramelised red onion) 300g fettuccine or tagliatelle

400g tin whole cherry tomatoes

300ml chicken stock Parmesan, to serve (optional)

Method