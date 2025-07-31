5 things I wish I had known before getting wooden worktops – and what I'll do differently next time

I am ashamed to admit that I tend not to be someone who learns easily from my mistakes, and this definitely applies to the home renovation mistakes I've made over the years.

For example, despite opting for dark slate floor tiles in our first project and constantly grumbling about how visible dusty paw prints were on them, I somehow chose the same dark slate, albeit in a larger format, for the kitchen in this house. But it is the timber wooden worktops that have fooled me twice.

Having now learnt the hard way, I'm sharing the key elements I wish I'd known before installing timber wooden worktops in my kitchen.

What you need to know before buying wooden worktops

Seduced by the rustic, country-style kitchen trend to pair timber work surfaces with Shaker-style doors, I convinced myself that things would be different this time around. Spoiler alert – they weren't.

If wooden worktops are on your wish list, here are the five things you should know before investing.

1. They need regular oiling to stay looking good

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

If you are after a hands-off, maintenance-free worktop, then don't choose timber. You would be better off opting for something like a quartz composite or a non-porous stone such as granite.

Timber worktops need oiling to remain protected and looking their best. Although advice varies, we find that once or twice a year is enough, although if you notice water is no longer pooling on the surface when it gets spilt or that they have lost their gleam, it is definitely time.

Use a lint-free rag and a good quality wood oil on clean surfaces and you should be able to get them looking almost as good as the day they were installed.

Quality cloths Home&more SOL 5pk Lint Free Cloths View at Amazon RPP: £4.99 | Offering fantastic value for money, this five-pack of lint-free cloths is designed specifically for oiling wood. They won't leave any pesky fibres behind in the grain, plus they can be washed and reused. Non-toxic cleaner Volden Clean Spirit View at B&Q RRP: £4.50 | It is recommended that previously oiled worktops are given a good clean before re-oiling. White spirits can be used, but if you want a non-toxic, safer alternative that still does the job, this plant-based product is ideal. Water repellent oil Osmo TopOil Clear Matt View at Amazon RRP: £22.40 | Offering long-lasting protection and perfect for restoring the natural beauty of wooden worktops, this oil is matte too, so it won't leave your surfaces shiny. Even better, it is made from plant-based ingredients and is food-safe.

2. They mark really easily

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

Our worktops are adorned with an array of artfully placed glass storage jars and the countertop appliances we keep out – best coffee machines, toaster and so on. Often, these are in a position they are to cover up a range of ugly stains left on the surface through our carelessness.

Beneath my stand mixer is a huge ring from where I left a slightly damp metal cake tin sitting on the worktop overnight. Lurking under the coffee machine is a huge water stain that no amount of sanding can budge. These are just a few marks that have been left behind over the years.

"Wood can be at higher risk of staining compared to other worktop surfaces like granite or quartz due to the more porous nature of the material," explains Alex Main, Director at The Main Company.

"However, as wood is a softer, more tactile surface to work with, it is fairly straightforward to amend this and keep your wooden worktops looking great for years, by simply sanding them back.”

The takeaway? Invest in some beautiful trivets to protect your work surfaces and think before leaving anything that could stain or mark them sitting there for any length of time. Alternatively, be prepared to roll up your sleeves and get sanding.

Subtle design Churchgate Wooden Trivet Stand View at Dunelm RRP: £10 | Made from responsibly-sourced timber, this whitewashed wooden trivet will keep your worktops pristine while blending in with pretty much any kind of kitchen decor.

Alex Main Social Links Navigation Director at The Main Company Alex Main is director at The Main Company, a family-run company that has been creating highly individual bespoke kitchens that are full of personality and unique style since the 1970s. The family business has built up its knowledge from the vast experience gained from trading within the national and international markets.

3. Water spills need dealing with straight away

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

Water and wood don't go particularly well together, so I'm not wholly sure what made me think setting the kitchen sink into a timber work surface was a good idea.

However careful we are not to splash and splosh water about when washing up or filling glasses, it inevitably gets behind the sink, and our two teenagers are oblivious to leaving wet cups and puddles of water all over the place.

The silly thing is, for the breakfast bar in the kitchen, we opted for a beautiful quartz composite that looks just like marble. It can literally withstand anything, yet this is a space that is rarely subjected to hot pans or liquid spills.

In short, we used the wrong materials in the wrong places and definitely didn't look into the best place to put a kitchen sink.

4. The colour fades over time

(Image credit: Natasha Brinsmead)

When I look back at pictures of our newly fitted kitchen, I am always surprised by how the colour of the wooden worktops has faded over time.

Perhaps understandably, they look the most washed out beneath the two large rooflights. While oiling them brings their richness out again, they have definitely lost some of their colour depth over the years.

Short of keeping blinds down in the kitchen when the sun shines (a shame when so much thought went into our interior kitchen ideas), there is not a great deal to be done about this.

It is worth looking at a product such as Rustins Worktop Oil from Amazon, which features UV-resistant properties. Had we used this from the off, I think our wood would have maintained its colour for longer.

5. They work best combined with other materials

(Image credit: LochAnna)

As I mentioned, we have a quartz composite worktop over our breakfast bar and timber elsewhere. The two work visually really well together. I wish I'd known how well beforehand, as I would have used the composite around the sink too.

"Wooden worktops work beautifully as accent surfaces – for example, as a butcher’s block at the end of an island – where they create a softer, more tactile look," picks up Ali Nash, a kitchen designer at Tom Howley. "They pair well with painted cabinetry, stone and quartz worktops, offering a contrast that feels layered and timeless.”

Even within the same run of worktop or on an island's surface, a mixture of two materials can work well to add interest and practicality.

Ali Nash Social Links Navigation Designer at Tome Howley Ali Nash is a seasoned Sales Designer at Tom Howley, based at the Beaconsfield showroom, with over 12 years of kitchen design experience. His deep understanding of both design and installation ensures a smooth, detail-driven process from concept to completion. In 2025, Ali was recognised as Kitchen Designer of the Year at Tom Howley - an accolade that reflects his creativity, professionalism, and consistently exceptional results.

What is the best wood for kitchen worktops?

If you have your heart set on a timber worktop, it pays to do your research into which woods work best in terms of lower maintenance requirements and greater durability.

Even if you're looking into budget kitchen updates, hardwood, although more expensive, will always be a better option than softwood. Look at options such as oak, iroko and maple. Beech, walnut and even ash also work well at withstanding the wear and tear of daily life.

Around sinks, iroko is a brilliant choice as it can handle a little more contact with water than some other types of timber. And for something really hardwearing, teak is hard to beat.

That said, teak is no longer a sustainable material, so you should look at reclaimed options if this is a material you would like to incorporate into your kitchen design.

New worktops make up a considerable proportion of the cost of a new kitchen, but fear not. There are plenty of ways to make a kitchen look expensive on a budget that won't mean breaking the bank.