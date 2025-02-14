Where should a sink be in a kitchen? Designers share advice on placement for maximum efficiency

A well-planned layout should be the heart of all the best kitchen ideas, regardless of the space's size, and finding the right kitchen sink position is part of this.

Whatever the kitchen trend, whether you are designing a cosy rustic kitchen or a super sleek contemporary space, getting this aspect of your layout right will be key to its overall flow and functionality.

While dishwashers have meant that we now spend a little less time standing at our kitchen sinks, there are still lots of tasks that see us using them daily – meaning it is vital to locate a sink in a spot that not only makes sense within your overall layout, but that also makes it a pleasure to spend time at. We ask the experts for professional advice on where a sink should be in a kitchen to help inform anyone remodelling the heart of their home.

Expert opinion: where should a sink be in a kitchen?

It is important to bear in mind that what works in one kitchen won't necessarily work in another. "Planning a good kitchen layout requires a balance of aesthetics, functionality and flow," begins Oli Webb, director at Cullifords.

"From the traditional kitchen triangle, which connects the three main work areas of the stove, sink and refrigerator, to modern open concepts, the layout will determine how the space is used."

That said, certain areas of the kitchen tend to work better than others when it comes to kitchen sink positioning.

Rather than limit yourself to a window or island position, consider your kitchen sink's location in relation to your individual space and needs. It could be that neither of these locations is right. For example, it might be better to locate the sink on a wall fitted with lots of open shelving or one with roof lights over it to benefit from a stream of natural light.

"The finishing touches play a vital role in the planning of an effective kitchen," explains Oli. "Appliances should be positioned for accessibility, such as installing the dishwasher near the sink."

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

Oli Webb Social Links Navigation Director of Cullifords Oli Webb, director at the well-established Cullifords, is an expert in his field, having worked in the stone industry for over 20 years. Sourcing some of the world’s most exotic and finest man-made and natural materials on the market and with a genuine passion for providing great customer service, Webb is dedicated to his craft.

"The placement of the sink depends on factors such as the size, layout and intended use of the kitchen and island," advises interior designer Claire Garner of Claire Garner Design Studio. "In the majority of kitchen designs, I position the sink along one edge of the island. This placement allows for efficient use of the island's surface area, providing ample workspace on the opposite side, as well as creating a seamless flow between the island and surrounding countertops."

You also need to think in terms of how to organise a kitchen and how easy it will be to move freshly washed and dried kitchenware from the sink's draining board and dishwasher into the kitchen units.

If you are short on space, you might also like to think about how your sink ideas will fit in with your worktop needs. "Sink covers or worktop boards that fit over the sink can hide it completely when not in use," explains Alex Main, director of The Main Company.

"These covers not only conceal the sink but also extend your countertop space for prep, serving or entertaining whilst offering a sleek look. Materials like wood, stainless steel, or stone can match or complement your island’s surface for a seamless look."

Alex Main Social Links Navigation Director of The Main Company Alex Main is director at The Main Company, a family-run company that has been creating highly individual bespoke kitchens that are full of personality and unique style since the 1970s. The family business has built up its knowledge from the vast experience gained from trading within the national and international markets.

Should a kitchen sink be positioned under a window?

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Traditionally, kitchen sinks were usually positioned under a window – and despite a constant influx of new trends, for many homeowners, this will still be the best spot.

"Placing the kitchen sink beneath a window allows for natural light and a view while washing up," points out Sinead Trainor, kitchen category manager at LochAnna Kitchens.

Natural light, fresh air and far more to look at than when faced with a blank wall be that your well-tended garden or the antics of your next-door neighbours, there are many benefits to this placement.

Sinead Trainor Social Links Navigation Kitchen category manager at LochAnna Kitchens Sinead is the kitchen category manager at LochAnna Kitchens – a manufacturer that specialises in a range of styles (including handleless, bespoke look and traditional shaker.) Sinead has been with the company for over 7 years, before that having a varied career within the KBB industry.

What are the disadvantages of a sink under a window?

There are downsides to locating the kitchen sink under a window to be aware of too. Being wet areas, it is inevitable that any features nearby are going to get splashed pretty frequently.

In the case of a window, this is going to mean water marks on the glass that will need constant cleaning up if you want to maintain that view – so ensure you master how to clean windows without streaks.

You'll also need to take care with the materials you use for your window frames and sills as not all are going to withstand lots of water — timber, in particular, could suffer if splashes and sprays aren't dealt with immediately.

Are kitchen islands with sinks a good idea?

(Image credit: Grohe)

These days, a kitchen island is seen as something of a must-have for most homeowners, offering a sociable central hub that also allows for extra workspace and storage.

While some people prefer to keep the worktops of their island free from any appliances, particularly when limited on kitchen island size, in other cases, it becomes the food preparation and cooking hub. But how about the kitchen sink? Is an island the right place to fit it?

"Washing up is commonly considered to be a boring house chore, so the benefits of having your sink on an island are that you’re able to look out into the room and chat with other family members or friends," points out Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone. "You may even be able to watch TV if you have space to include this in your room, making this day-to-day job a little easier to complete.

"Placing the sink in the island unit can also improve the kitchen's workflow by creating a more efficient triangle between the sink, cooker and refrigerator, making food preparation more streamlined," adds Molly. "Reducing the distance between the sink and the cooking area can also help to make clearing up more convenient."

"When incorporating a sink into a kitchen island, it's essential to consider both functionality and aesthetics," picks up Claire. "I often recommend opting for a stylish and practical tap, such as one with an elegant swan neck design, to complement the overall look of the kitchen."

"Selecting a sink material that coordinates with the island's countertops can create a seamless and cohesive appearance. For a modern touch, continuing the same countertop material onto the sink area can provide a sleek finish, while a Belfast sink adds a touch of traditional charm to the space."

Elegant design GoodHome Filbert Brass Effect Kitchen Side lever Tap View at B&Q RRP: £97 | The elegant combination of brushed brass and white ceramic that feature on this simple kitchen tap makes it perfect for taking centre stage on a kitchen island sink. Pull-out spray Friho Modern Single Hole 1 Handle Pull Down Sprayer View at Amazon RRP: £62.45 | The subtle design of this brushed stainless steel kitchen tap belies the modern features it offers, including its 60-degree swivel nozzle with a 20-inch pull-out hose supply. On-trend TAQSTONESLBL/-DS Rangemaster Sink & Taps Kitchen Faucet View at Wayfair RRP: £155.97 | Black brassware is one of the biggest kitchen trends around right now and this modern design would be ideal for adding a sleek contemporary touch to any space.

Molly Chandler Social Links Navigation Designer at Willis & Stone Molly Chandler is a designer with a wealth of experience in creating quality kitchens to suit a wide variety of customer needs. From initial idea through to completed design, Molly understands just how to make a kitchen perform on a practical and aesthetic level.

Downsides of kitchen island sinks

For all the benefits of kitchen island sinks, they are not without their downsides.

"An island sink is practical for homeowners who value efficiency and social connection to guests in their kitchen, but it may be less appealing for those prioritising aesthetics, storage, or minimal maintenance," advises Alex. "The decision ultimately depends on your everyday kitchen habits and design preferences."

"One thing to remember is that the dishes will be on show," picks up Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. "So, if you’re a neat and organised person who washes and puts the dishes back right away, that isn’t a problem. If, however, you’d rather have the dishes out of sight, it’s best to keep it tucked away on a run of cabinets.”

Are two kitchen sinks could be better than one?

(Image credit: Cullifords)

In some cases – if space allows – it can make perfect sense to incorporate two sinks into your kitchen design. That way you can have one positioned in the window where you'll benefit from daylight and vistas, and another elsewhere, wherever makes sense from a practical point of view.

"Having a sink on both the wall and island works best if you have a large kitchen with ample worktop space and you cook or entertain frequently and need to separate prep and clean-up zones," explains Alex Main.

Of course, if you are limited in space and need ways to organise a small kitchen, two sinks might just not be practical.

FAQs

Is it better to have a sink or a hob on a kitchen island?

If you are struggling to decide whether to place your hob or sink in your kitchen island, is one better than the other? "When deciding between having a sink or a hob on a kitchen island, it's crucial to evaluate your cooking habits and space constraints to determine the best option," explains Claire Garner.

"If you enjoy entertaining and hosting gatherings, a hob on the island can be a practical choice as it allows you to interact with guests while preparing meals. However, if space is limited or if you prefer a more streamlined look, a sink may be a better option, offering convenience for food preparation and clean-up without cluttering the island's surface."

Citing sinks and other appliances badly is one of the most common kitchen design mistakes — always prioritise practicality over aesthetics.