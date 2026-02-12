Clodagh McKenna demonstrates her 'natural and safe' method for cleaning wooden chopping boards – no harsh chemicals required

Wooden chopping boards are a beloved kitchen essential, but they can be challenging to clean properly thanks to their natural grain, which holds bacteria.

Knowing how to clean a wooden chopping board is extremely important because, without regular cleaning, the board quickly becomes unsanitary and potentially hazardous to use. There is also the matter of caring for the wood without damaging it in the cleaning process, which is easily done if using the wrong tools.

With this in mind, we were delighted to come across professional chef and TV personality Clodagh McKenna's fool-proof method for achieving that perfect clean without any risk of contamination.

Clodagh Mckenna's method for cleaning wooden chopping boards

Sharing the expert cleaning tip on her Instagram @clodagh_meckenna, the renowned chef showed just how powerful cleaning with lemons can be.

"This is how I clean my chopping boards: I use lemon and sea salt. I get the sea salt and sprinkle it over my wooden board, and then I get my lemon half like this, and I use them like scourers, like scrubbers," explains Clodagh.

This isn't, of course, a daily cleaning habit to do, but these deep cleans should be done regularly, depending on how often you use your board.

"And then I squish them a bit, and this is the most natural and effective way to get rid of all the smells, and all the lemon juice is going right into the board, cleaning it, and so is salt. Disinfecting it naturally," adds Clodagh.

"Then I leave it for an hour to the side, and then I just rinse it with cold water. Once I've rinsed it, I give it a little shake, and I let it dry naturally at the back of my oven," she finishes.

Having a wooden chopping board is a simple, sustainable swap you can make at home, and once you've mastered this cleaning method, they're easy to maintain. In fact, cleaning your board this way has various benefits.

"The acidity in lemon juice helps break down food residues and surface stains on wood, making them easier to scrub away," explains Clodagh. "Coarse salt acts like a mild scrub, getting into the grain of the wood to lift stuck-on grime without scratching or damaging the board."

The combination will also naturally deodorise the board, meaning no more stubborn onion, garlic or raw meat smells lingering around. Of course, this method also reduces bacteria, both surface-level and those found deeper in the grain.

One of the best things about this method is that it's completely natural and there are no nasty chemicals.

Fun fact: you can also clean your microwave with lemon to avoid artificial oven cleaners; this is a much safer option. There's no need to worry about any residuals being left over after rinsing.

