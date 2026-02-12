Clodagh McKenna demonstrates her 'natural and safe' method for cleaning wooden chopping boards – no harsh chemicals required
Ensure your chopping board is bacteria-free with this all-natural cleaning method
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Wooden chopping boards are a beloved kitchen essential, but they can be challenging to clean properly thanks to their natural grain, which holds bacteria.
Knowing how to clean a wooden chopping board is extremely important because, without regular cleaning, the board quickly becomes unsanitary and potentially hazardous to use. There is also the matter of caring for the wood without damaging it in the cleaning process, which is easily done if using the wrong tools.
With this in mind, we were delighted to come across professional chef and TV personality Clodagh McKenna's fool-proof method for achieving that perfect clean without any risk of contamination.
Clodagh Mckenna's method for cleaning wooden chopping boards
Sharing the expert cleaning tip on her Instagram @clodagh_meckenna, the renowned chef showed just how powerful cleaning with lemons can be.
"This is how I clean my chopping boards: I use lemon and sea salt. I get the sea salt and sprinkle it over my wooden board, and then I get my lemon half like this, and I use them like scourers, like scrubbers," explains Clodagh.
A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna)
A photo posted by on
This isn't, of course, a daily cleaning habit to do, but these deep cleans should be done regularly, depending on how often you use your board.
"And then I squish them a bit, and this is the most natural and effective way to get rid of all the smells, and all the lemon juice is going right into the board, cleaning it, and so is salt. Disinfecting it naturally," adds Clodagh.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Then I leave it for an hour to the side, and then I just rinse it with cold water. Once I've rinsed it, I give it a little shake, and I let it dry naturally at the back of my oven," she finishes.
Having a wooden chopping board is a simple, sustainable swap you can make at home, and once you've mastered this cleaning method, they're easy to maintain. In fact, cleaning your board this way has various benefits.
"The acidity in lemon juice helps break down food residues and surface stains on wood, making them easier to scrub away," explains Clodagh. "Coarse salt acts like a mild scrub, getting into the grain of the wood to lift stuck-on grime without scratching or damaging the board."
The combination will also naturally deodorise the board, meaning no more stubborn onion, garlic or raw meat smells lingering around. Of course, this method also reduces bacteria, both surface-level and those found deeper in the grain.
Bulk buy
Keep lemons fresh
Add to your collection
One of the best things about this method is that it's completely natural and there are no nasty chemicals.
Fun fact: you can also clean your microwave with lemon to avoid artificial oven cleaners; this is a much safer option. There's no need to worry about any residuals being left over after rinsing.
Looking for more expert, celebrity-backed cleaning tips? Why not check out the three things Mrs Hinch reveals she always does to keep her home tidy?
Or perhaps after seeing behind the scenes, you're keen to uncover the secrets behind Clodagh's kitchen design? We can always rely on the TV chef to inspire.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.