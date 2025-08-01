Are steam cleaners worth it? We ask the experts
Here's what you need to know before you go full steam ahead
We see them on socials, we see them on adverts, we see them starring in oddly satisfying cleaning videos, but are steam cleaners worth it? I've long wondered whether a steam cleaner holds the secret to brightening up my worksurface, refreshing my sofa, and getting that mystery stain out of my carpet. So, I called in the cleaning pros to find out.
Lots of people claim that steam cleaners are the expert's way to clean your house. The combination of water, high temperatures and a good brush feels like it means business, especially when it comes to cleaning carpets, surfaces, and well-loved upholstery. It's a natural way to deep clean your house without chemicals or expensive products.
So I asked the people who clean for a living whether a steam cleaner is absolutely one of those household gadgets that will simplify your life or whether it's a bit of a gimmick. Here's their verdict with some tips on how to use a steam cleaner as part of your daily cleaning habits.
Are steam cleaners worth it?
Steam cleaners come with plenty of benefits and we'll get into those further down. The quick overview of these handy gadgets is that they make cleaning faster and easier, particularly if you need to shift stubborn stains and spills. Eco-cleaning pioneer, Ecover say that “steam cleaners can be effective for deep cleans. They’re often used by professionals when tackling heavy build-up, thanks to the power of high heat. They don’t rely on harsh chemicals, which is a plus from a wellness perspective, but they do come with trade-offs, including electricity use and the environmental footprint of the appliance itself."
There's also another side to steam cleaning that could solve some of your sensitivities. Steam cleaners are a go-to for allergy sufferers because they clean, disinfect, and deodorize really effectively. A good example of when to use a steam cleaner is when you've tried other natural solutions, such as cleaning with vinegar and trying to remove marks on the carpets with baking soda. If neither of those is working for you, steam offers a powerful, natural alternative.
How do steam cleaners work?
Let's start with the basics. A steam cleaner uses hot water vapour (usually around 100°C or more) to loosen dirt, grime, grease, and bacteria from surfaces. It's as simple as that. You don't need hours of time, Popeye-style arm muscles, or harsh chemicals. It's a minimalist cleaner's dream.
Derek Christian, Chief Cleaning Officer of All Star Cleaning, sums it up with the acronym CHAT. He explains that it stands for "Chemicals, Heat, Agitation, and Time. Think of any cleaning project as a pie chart made up of these 4 things. To decrease one you need to increase the others. So increasing heat makes it so you can use less chemicals scrub less, and it is faster."
The steam itself acts like a super-sleuth, reaching into nooks and crannies that sprays and cloths can't touch. You'll get to watch dirt melt away, leaving you with a deeply satisfying clean that's been both efficient and therapeutic. Some models even promise to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria. You'll find that steam cleaners are a go to for getting makeup out of carpets or removing stubborn coffee stains from furniture. Honestly, if my kitchen sponge could do that, I’d throw it a party.
Derek Christian is the Chief Cleaning Officer of All Star Cleaning, and has cowritten the book and testing program used to certify home cleaners by our trade association, ISSA. Prior to that, Derek spent 13 years working for Proctor & Gamble, which taught him the fundamentals of cleaning and cleaning technology.
Where can you use a steam cleaner?
Steam cleaners sound great, but they're not all made equally. Whilst some steam cleaners (the ones that look like vacuums) are dedicated to floors, you can use it in plenty of other places. The test is: if it's sealed, heat-safe, and needing a spruce-up, you can run a steam cleaner over it. Just check manufacturer advice before going full steam ahead (sorry, I couldn’t resist). Here's my list of the basic places to give yours a run:
- Kitchen worktops: goodbye crusty corners
- Hobs and extractor fans: hello sparkling kitchen
- Bathroom grout: the most satisfying one
- Windows and mirrors: really transformative
- Upholstery: perfect for spills and stains
- Mattresses: for fresher sleep
- Curtains: you'll be horrified and satisfied
Depending on how you'll be using your steam cleaner, you might want to look at different attachments. If you're using your steam cleaner to refresh a mattress or get stains out of the carpet, make sure your model comes with a nozzle, brush, and tube. It's good to have these attachments anyway, but if you're using yours on glass, or for cleaning an oven door, you might not need the bristles on a brush. It's always important to check the instructions on the manufacturer's site before using a steam cleaner because some aren't suitable for all surfaces.
Once you've got your steam cleaner set up, use smooth, even movements. It's generally recommended that you don't linger over one spot for too long, especially if it's a soft fabric as this will hevaily saturate the area and can become dificult to dry. When it comes time for suctioning, go slowly. Go over each area until no more liquid is being sucked up.
Which steam cleaners are the best?
Steam cleaners come in all shapes and sizes. In some instances, you'll see them as wet vacuums and in others, these will be handheld devices. Lynsey Crombie, Cleaning and Organising Expert, explains that "most steam cleaners you can buy come with a carpet glide that sits over the base. The steam will break odours, lift out stains, and refresh the carpet pile. When using your steam cleaning, do not put any solution in the machine; all you need is the power of steam."
Lynsey is the UK’s leading home expert, specialising in all things related to cleaning, organising, and home management. She is the author of Queen of Clean 15-Minute Clean: The Quickest Way To A Sparkling Home. A familiar face on popular shows like This Morning and Good Morning Britain, Lynsey is a go-to resident cleaning expert.
If you want to know which models we love and use at woman&home, these are our expert recommendations:
What are the benefits of steam cleaners?
Aside from the fact that it’s deeply satisfying to blast grime off a surface, there are plenty of perks to steam cleaning:
- No chemicals: perfect if you have sensitivities, pets, small children, or you want to keep things natural
- Eco-friendly: most of these don't work with other chemicals, just one tank of water
- Budget-friendly: you only buy this once and then you'll be saving on spray top-ups
- Time-saving: once it's going, this'll loosen grime, making cleaning much easier
- Multi-purpose: you can use this in many places around the home
Are there any downsides to using a steam cleaner?
No gadget is perfect and there's a reason why we all ask "are steam cleaners worth it?" I scoured reviews of the best steam cleaners for all the things you should know before you buy a steam cleaner and these are the ones that come up repeatedly:
- They need to heat up: you don't get steam in an instant and some models will need five minutes before you can clean.
- Refilling can be a faff: if you're doing a deep clean, you'll need to refill a tank (especially if your model is a small one)
- Not suitable for everything: unsealed wood, laminate floor, delicate fabrics, and plastics aren't made for steaming, so make sure to check your model.
- They can be bulky: if you're short on space, make sure you go for a handheld steam cleaner
- They don’t replace all cleaning: limescale and grease might still need a stronger spray, so don't ditch all your cleaning products
Representatives from Ecover say that "For everyday cleaning, we believe the most sustainable option is often the simplest. Our All-Purpose Cleaner, made with biodegradable ingredients, is designed to tackle daily messes effectively while keeping impact low. And by staying on top of stubborn areas, like the bathroom, with specialist products such as our Limescale Remover, you can reduce the need for more intensive steam cleaning. Steam cleaning can play a role, but everyday routines built around low-waste, planet-kind products offer a practical and considered way to care for your home.”
So, are steam cleaners worth it?
If you love the idea of a chemical-free, deep clean steam cleaners are brilliant. They’re especially handy if you have kids, pets, or simply want to elevate your cleaning routine without piling on the products.
They won’t replace your mop or your trusty all-purpose spray entirely, but they will change the way you clean. And they might just make it a little more enjoyable, too. If nothing else, watching the dirt lift off your grout lines is a special kind of therapy.
